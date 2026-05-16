Isaac Fayose took to his official social media space on Saturday, May 16, to share the devastating news of the passing of his wife

The businessman detailed the agonizing moment he traveled across continents to find his once-vibrant spouse completely incapacitated by a terminal illness

An outpouring of sorrowful messages from elite Nollywood actors, veteran musicians, and top-tier comedians flooded his page to offer support

Businessman Fayose has announced the death of his wife months after publicly opening up about her battle with cancer.

The younger brother of former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, shared the heartbreaking news in a brief Instagram post on Saturday.

Isaac Fayose shares the devastating news of the passing of his wife on Saturday, May 16. Photos: Isaac Fayose.

Source: Instagram

Sharing a candlelight image on his page, Fayose wrote:

“Rest In Peace, My darling wife.”

In another emotional post, he uploaded photos of his late wife and added a short farewell message in Yoruba:

“Odaro oyinbo mi.”

The painful announcement has since drawn sympathy from fans, celebrities, and followers who remembered the touching video Fayose shared earlier this year about her illness.

Following the sad news, Nigerians revisited a deeply emotional video Fayose posted in March after visiting his family in Australia.

At the time, the businessman revealed that his wife had become seriously ill due to cancer and was too weak to carry out simple daily activities.

Speaking emotionally in the video, he explained that the woman who usually welcomed him warmly at the airport could no longer come because of her condition.

“My wife is not feeling well. When I got here, she was very weak,” he had said.

“The same woman who usually picks me up at the airport couldn’t come, so I had to take an Uber.”

He also disclosed how their roles suddenly changed as he found himself caring for her.

“She used to cook for me, but now I find myself cooking for her. She couldn’t cook or talk. I sat beside her and sang her favourite song; she held my hand as I sang.”

Read Isaac Fayose's post here:

Fans, colleagues mourn with Isaac Fayose

Legit.ng compiled their reactions below:

@randypeterz stated:

"Our Daddy, My Condolences sir🙏🏽 May God Rest her beautiful soul, comfort you and the family and may her memories forever be a Blessing"

@aderonke1199 noted:

"JESUS CHRIST. Please accept my condolences, my daddy.. Oh! She is in a better place. May her gentle soul rest in peace"

@ijeomathomas wrote:

"This is truly heartbreaking 💔. My sincere condolences to you and your family. May God comfort you, strengthen you🙏, and grant your beloved wife eternal rest."

Fayose throws shade amid Chief Priest feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose intensified his feud with Cubana Chief Priest following comments involving Nnamdi Kanu.

The disagreement escalated after Cubana Chief Priest shared a video of a meeting with the City Boys Movement, which Fayose reacted to with fresh claims.

Fayose alleged that individuals who import Tramadol cannot oppose the present government. Some fans supported him, while others criticised businessmen they claimed engaged in unlawful activities.

Source: Legit.ng