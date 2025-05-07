After its last hearing in court, the fraud charges against EeZee Tee, Mercy Chinwo's ex-manager, have been dropped by the EFCC

However, the anti-graft agency made fresh charges against him and fixed a new date to hear the new case

He was accused of taking part in a forex transaction to the tune of $18,775 and would be arraigned based on that

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dropped the $340,000 fraud charges against Ezekiel Onyedikachi, popularly known as EeZee Tee, the former manager of singer Mercy Chinwo.

The gospel talent manager had been taken to court by the singer and accused of fraud, with Mercy Chinwo sharing startling details of her ordeal at the hands of her ex-manager.

EFCC shares new charges filed against Mercy Chinwo's ex-manager, EeZee Tee. Photo credit@mercychinwo/@officialefcc/@eezeetee1

Source: Instagram

According to a statement on the EFCC’s website, the fraud charges against EeZee Tee have been dropped, though new charges relating to forex transactions were levelled against him.

He was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, before Justice A.O. Owoeye, where the EFCC had filed three counts against him, including money laundering and dishonest conversion, amounting to $340,000. However, those charges were later dropped, and new charges were filed.

Forex-related charges filed against EeZee Tee

After the fraud charges were dropped, new charges relating to forex transactions were levelled against EeZee Tee.

The EFCC alleged that he engaged in an unauthorised forex transaction worth $18,775 with one Gift Ugochi Christopher, outside the official forex market.

The commission filed an amended eight-count charge before a Federal High Court in Lagos, focusing on alleged breaches of foreign exchange regulations and failure to report financial activities between 2022 and 2023.

Mercy Chinwo’s ex-manager is to be arraigned again in May over new charges. Photo credit@mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

The new charges claimed that EeZee Tee participated in an unauthorised forex transaction and failed to submit required financial statements to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML). His case was adjourned till May 15, 2025.

One of the charges read:

“That you, Ezekiel Onyedikachi and EeZee Global Concept Ltd, sometime in June 2023 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, not being an authorized buyer of foreign currency appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria under Section 5(1) of the Foreign Exchange Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, CAP F34 LFN 2004, negotiated a foreign exchange transaction to wit: the naira equivalent of the sum of $52,895 with Mr. Oladotun Olaobaju Mureke.”

This development follows EeZee Tee’s support for social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, and his call for his release from EFCC custody.

Recall that VDM supported EeZee Tee in his case with Mercy Chinwo.

Mercy Chinwo's husband reacts to her case

Legit.ng had reported that Mercy Chinwo's husband, Pastor Blessed, had reacted to the ongoing saga involving her and her ex-manager Eezee Tee.

The singer and her ex-manager have been having a long-running battle about money and other issues while she was signed to his record label.

What he wrote, and the song played in the post, made fans react in the comment section, as a few hailed him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng