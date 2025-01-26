Nigerian Afrobeats legend Innocent Idibia best known as 2baba has announced separation from his wife and long-time sweetheart Annie Iidbia.

The African Queen hitmaker made this known in a concise social media post as he promised to grant a proper press interview soonest.

2baba however highlighted that he and the Young Famous African star have been separated for a while now and were undergoing a divorce.

His words: “Hello to my beautiful people of all federations. Well, this thing I have to say is short but also long…I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now, and currently filed for divorce.

“I would grant a press release soon to say my story. Not because it is anyone’s right to know about my personal life but because I love my people and I need them to know my innocence or offense. Stay blessed my people. I love you all." 2baba announces separation from wife Annie, sets to spill it all: “Will grant a press interview”

Source: Instagram

The renowned singer and the actress have been married since 2012 and have two beautiful daughters together.

See his post below:

2baba's announcement ignites uproar

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thereal_beebee:

"So you are leaving now she needs you the most... but she stood by you through it all. Well, this is what you get for not loving yourself well enough Annie."

cutie_jullss:

"This is not good for Annie. Not in her present condition. Hopefully it’s a prank."

king_capitaloilgas:

"I have a lot to say that is why I use voice note to explain everything. ▶︎•|၊|။||||။၊|။|||။|||။ 03:53 Double tap to listen."

mrsbuchiii:

"Kuku take her life naw what’s left? She lives and breathes for you. Chai chineke nna mere kwa Annie ebere. What the hell is this?"

thankful127:

"Both of them shouldn’t have gotten married to each other. Their love story from the beginning is somehow."

juliet_john88:

"This is sad and heartbreaking, after all the shame and disappointment you brought to her life! You make her feel less of herself. I pray God see her through."

favouronyeoziri:

"Hopefully everyone who never wanted them together can be happy now. Because by God this two have gone through a lot in the hands of internet people, media and blogs, you’d almost think it’s not their personal lives they’re living. Smh."

vivian.omolewa:

"Shebi una wan use us chase clout to promote ur unreleased song abi 🙄😒 anyways, continue o."

nnekaopene:

"Now now she don turn Annie Macaulay abi?"

@maneekofficial:

"They wasted too much time. This should have been wrapped up long ago, but they were trying to play it cool. But it's all good. I love the display of maturity. No unnecessary public drama."

Annie Idibia professes love for 2baba

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia opened up on how he felt about her husband and musician, Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba.

In a post on her Instagram stories, she stated that 2face is not just her man, he is also her home, her heart, and her resting place. The role interpreter added that her husband is her safe place and he belongs to only her.

Numerous fans of Annie asked her to be calm with how she professes her love for the African Queen crooner. Moreover, she was advised to allow 2face love her more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng