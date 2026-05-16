The United States has released the video footage of its joint military operation with the Nigerian forces around the Lake Chad basin area, which led to the killing of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, a terrorist leader, who was said to be the second global leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

US President Donald Trump first announced the development in a social media post. It was later confirmed by President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria and was subsequently confirmed by the Defence Headquarters in Nigeria on the same day.

The US releases footage of the killing of an ISIS leader in Nigeria Photo Credit: @HQNgerianArmy

Source: Twitter

A clip of the operation was shared by the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) in a social media post on Saturday, May 16, adding that the operation was carried out on Friday, May 15. It stated that several terrorist commanders were taken out, including Al-Minuki, during the operation.

However, the clip has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Lawry said that the Nigerian Air Force has many related videos of such military operations on its page:

"Before you come here and say rubbish about the Nigerian Military, go to the Nigerian Air Force handle, and you will see so many videos like this. Don't embarrass yourself."

Edidem expressed worries about life in the affected community:

"Eliminating high-value ISIS targets in Nigeria is a tactical win. But 'make it rain'? This isn't a video game. The real victory isn't drones and body counts, it's what happens the next morning. Does that village get a school instead of a recruiting centre? Does a farmer go home instead of joining the next cell? Kill the commander, sure. But if you don't kill the grievance that grew him, someone else just changes their name and picks up where he left off. So yes, good op. Now show us the long game."

Gideon claimed earlier reports said al-Minuki was killed in 2024:

"Abu-Bilal was said to have been targeted and killed in 2024. Is this his reincarnation from death or to death, and was he really targeted this time and eliminated, if yes? Provide evidence by sharing the images to support your claim."

Abiodun commended the US for the military operation:

"Thanks for raining bombs on the evil terrorist US Government. We are grateful to the American Government for this bombardment of the terrorist enclave in Nigeria. We need more of it. Well done."

See the released footage on X here:

Source: Legit.ng