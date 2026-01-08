Verydarkman has called out President Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi, over the deplorable situation some Nigerian students reportedly found themselves in

The students were granted scholarships to Morocco, with the government promising to cater for them and provide a $500 monthly allowance

Fans reacted to the video by praising the activist while also criticising the government over the alleged failed promises

Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has reacted to what some Nigerian students are allegedly going through in Morocco.

According to him, the students were granted scholarships to Morocco with a promise that the government would cater for their needs.

He claimed they were told not to work and were instead promised a monthly allowance of $500 as maintenance support.

In his video, the activist alleged that one of the students had died, while another was left with a broken leg after sneaking out to work and being knocked down by a car. He also shared clips showing the poor state of their accommodation and called on the government to intervene.

Verydarkman further claimed that the students had reached out to several influencers and media organisations but were allegedly asked to pay money before their stories could be shared.

Verydarkman drags President Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu

In the video, the activist called out Bola Tinubu, stating that he was not begging but demanding what he described as the students’ right to proper care.

He also mentioned the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, alleging that the students were in the same country where his election posters were displayed.

The activist warned that if the students eventually turned to cybercrime, the country would later complain that they were damaging Nigeria’s image.

He demanded that urgent action be taken and suggested that the funds meant for the students may have been embezzled.

Verydarkman also alleged that as many as five students were cramped into rooms meant for one person, adding that they lacked electricity to study properly.

This is not the first time the activist has called out the government over national issues. He recalled staging a lone protest months ago to draw attention to insecurity in the country.

What fans said about VDM's action

ro@binho_sylver10 commented:

"Omo so na this thing I for see? Me wey dey cry say dem deny me scholarship. Thank God oo."

@rita4delta_ reacted:

"He debunked but he acknowledged what VDM said in the press release. He thought Nigerians will not read the press release. Now more evidence. minister, come and debunk the evidence."

@fine_gurl_micky shared:

"VDM still gave dem a reason to laf God bless VDM."

@isaacfayoseoriginal_ wrote:

"May God bless VDM. This man is trying."

@twizzy121212 shared:

"I don’t understand why a government is already campaigning when elections are in 2027. What do these politicians take us for? Students are being sent abroad because our education system is corrupt. Almost every sector in Nigeria is broken."

