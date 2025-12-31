Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has responded after being criticised for praising Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers

He commended the officers for working tirelessly throughout the festive season, which triggered some backlash online

Dakolo fired back at a critic, insisting that hardworking people deserve recognition, a stance that caught the attention of many

Singer Timi Dakolo has responded harshly to criticism after publicly praising Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) policemen for their arduous efforts throughout the festive season.

Dakolo had published a message praising the officers, stating they had worked nonstop in December and deserved recognition for their efforts.

However, one social media user found the praise unnecessary and compared it to "clapping for a fish for swimming."

In response to the criticism, Dakolo fired back, ordering the critic to be quiet and wondering whether they understood what it meant to work around the clock.

He went on to say that people who worked in tough jobs needed to be praised when they succeeded.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Timi Dakolo accused O’tega Ogra, the senior special assistant to President Bola Tinubu on digital engagement and new media, of failing to pay him after completing a job.

The Great Nation crooner took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday evening to demand payment from the presidential aide, tagging him directly in the post.

His post immediately drew public attention as many Nigerians were left wondering what kind of project the singer had executed for the government or its representatives.

In what appeared to be a carefully worded response, O’tega Ogra acknowledged Dakolo’s post but refused to go into detail.

He wrote on X:

“I see and have noted the commentary. I will not engage in explication where none is required. My record is public and stands on its merits. Any further attempt to personalise a clearly institutional matter will be met with formal correction and the appropriate professional and legal redress.”

officialmeri_madeinheaven said:

"Some Nigerians don’t want to see anything good about government officials."

olufunmiii said:

"Honestly, saw them at night conducting traffic in Lagos and it’s worth commending."

mofoyeh said:

"You know sometimes I look at them and I say to myself there are other civil servants in various offices under air conditioner who are earning the same as them or more. I think that applause is thoughtful."

khemmiesings said:

"Like under the hot sun and heat .. they are there ❤️."

queen.olugbuyiro said:

"Nothing is wrong for applauding people for doing their job. Even in the corporate world, one of the roles of a leader is to applaud their team for doing their tasks and doing it excellently, most times as a form of motivation and other things, because we are humans."❤️

courtiersfabrics said:

"Sincerely.... they are working o 👏🙌. Kudos to them 👏 🙌."

carsonic.ng said:

"for real mehn… these guys have been working 24/7 !!! Kudos to them."

mrmoraks said:

"Forget that they are government workers, remember that they are human beings too. People's parents."

kikbash said:

"How difficult is it for some people to find good in what others do?"

dunkayby said:

"Ignorance is your problem Timi. How can people work round the clock, first it’s totally unsafe, the lack of sleep coupled with with stress will impair their judgement making them a hazard. I believe the run a shift & not round the clock. Most people in power sector and in the oil & gas field also work round the talk. It’s not biggie, it’s duty call."

qegertonjaja said:

"Tbh, they have really been up and doing. 👏👏👏."

swimpronigeria said:

"I saw swimming, and I thought for a second that they were looking for a swim instructor. 😊."

tbr_records said:

"@timidakolo thank you my brother , I don’t know why some people will attack you once you praise any govt , agencies. The bitterness of heart towards our nation is too much yet they can’t leave . May God heal our heart."

Timi Dakolo drops cryptic post on Apostle Lazarus

Legit.ng previously reported that an online drama between Timi Dakolo and Apostle Femi Lazarus, as the singer shared a cryptic video after the clergyman conceded in their argument.

Apostle Lazarus had sparked debate after he condemned gospel singers for charging the church to perform.

Dakolo, in a response, stated that gospel singers were free to charge a fee for their performance because it is how they make ends meet.

