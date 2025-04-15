Eniola Badmus has broken her silence following her public drama with her colleague, Laide Bakare

Recall that Laide Bakare had heavily lambasted the actress for ‘bullying’ her at the movie premiere of Owanbe Thieves

In a recent post, the politician decided it was time to respond to the actress and shared a lengthy post via social media

Nigerian politician and actress Eniola Badmus has left social media users abuzz following a recent post she shared online.

The aspiring senator, who had a public clash with her colleague Laide Bakare at a recent movie premiere, has finally broken her silence.

Laide Bakare had shared a post online where she called out Eniola Badmus for being a bully, a bitter person with a nasty character. She said that the actress intentionally poked her at the event to get a reaction out of her. She also dragged Funke Akindele into the mess, and called her a user.

Eniola has now gone online to direct a response at the lady. She shared a post suggesting that she has decided to keep quiet out of wisdom.

Eniola Badmus wrote:

"Life has a way of teaching us that true strength lies not in conflict, but in unity. Though we may have walked different paths and faced moments of tension, I believe it’s time to let love lead. There is no need for jealousy when we can all succeed. Your success does not diminish mine, just as mine does not take away from yours."

"Let us continue to collaborate, to lift each other, and to build something greater than what we could ever achieve alone. There’s strength in unity and a future brighter than any victory we’ve pursued alone."

"Let us avoid conflict, not because we are weak, but because we are wise. Peace is the path to progress, and love is the light that shows us the way. Here’s to better days, guided by understanding, shared goals, and mutual respect."

How fans reacted to Eniola Badmus' post

Read some comment below:

@olajideidowuahmed said:

"After you na still you KEEP WINNING 🏆 most beautiful 😍 ❤️🙌🔥."

@kennyola23 said:

"That's the way to go my woman and beautiful SA 😍📌 Once again like I told you in the morning, I commend your composure 💪."

@kinggeorgetown_ said:

"Enny to badh, you really had every reason to flip the script—but you chose peace and vibes instead. Love you for that! More wins loading!."

@buttylaw said:

"So pe purrrr😍😍😍 No need for envy and jealousy, really! If you don't wanna die young."

@pinkbhonet said:

"Senator Badoski 😍😍😍😍 no worry nothing fit touch you."

@__jummieofficial2 said:

"I no be rich kid but make I say purrrrrr first ❤️❤️purrrrrr we love you sis😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."

@aralolaatoke said:

"PELE ENIOLA ! I know in ur closet u are still in shock of how God has been revealing some frienemies to u abi 🤷!! U haven’t seen anything sha ! Because u will see more when u finally become a senator!!! Sha just WA NINU EMI 24/7 !!! As OMO cele that u are !! Ire o."

Laide Bakare shades Eniola Badmus, Ope Aiyeola

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Laide Bakare continued to throw shade at her colleague, Eniola Badmus, on social media.

Hours after videos of their almost physical fight at an event went viral, Laide Bakare went online to taunt Badmus.

This move from Laide Bakare drew a reaction from several netizens, including Nollywood star, Opeyemi Aiyeola.

