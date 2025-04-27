Singer 2Baba has allegedly finally gotten married to his lover, Natasha Osawaru, in a traditional ceremony in Edo state

In a post sighted online, it was alleged that the ceremony was a private one and many people were prevented from attending

Fans reacted after seeing the post and shared their hot takes about the newly married couple and their relationship

Iconic singer, Innocent Idibia, has allegedly finally wedded his lover, Natasha Osawaru, in a traditional ceremony in Edo State.

The couple were seen a few months ago when they visited the Esama of Benin, and rumour of their marriage trailed the visit.

Fans react to news of 2Baba and Natasha'a alleged marriage.

Source: Instagram

In a post by blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus, it was alleged that the two lovebirds got married in a private ceremony at the Esama of Benin's mansion.

According to her, the 49-year-old allegedly married his 29 old lover in the presence of a few people and there were strict rules put in place at the ceremony.

She noted that the ceremony allegedly took place on April 25, 2025. Dimoko Korkus also added that 2Baba's elder brother was in attendance with his family.

However, other family members, including his mother, were not spoken about. Natasha's mother and siblings were also allegedly not seen at the ceremony.

Phones, cameras prevented at the wedding

Also in her post, the media personality alleged that phones and cameras were not allowed to be taken in by the guests who attended the ceremony.

Hence, photos and videos from the ceremony were not seen on social media.

2Baba's brother allegedly attends his alleged wedding to Natasha Osawaru in Edo state.

Source: Instagram

Dimoko Korkus also disclosed that an elaborate reception for the couple have been fixed for May and aso ebi will allegedly be available for all as it will be a grand celebration.

Recall that the singer had announced the end of his marriage of many years to his wife, Annie Idibia and started flaunting the Edo state politician.

They were seen at different places together holding hands and sharing romantic moment together. The music star once opened up about his where about after he was declared missing.

2Baba had two children, all girls, with his wife, Annie. He also had five children from his two baby mamas.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to post about 2Baba

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer and his lover Natasha. Here are comments below:

@veeveecafox reacted:

"A man will cheat till he finds true love."

@kittyoshone wrote:

"I like ur advice. But unfortunately she is not ur sister."

@ms_gift_briggs stated:

"A man will cheat till he finds true love so maybe Natasha is his true love and last bus stop."

@jonzwennes shared:

"Natasha had a child when she was 19 years she is 29 years now the child is 10 and tuface too has 7 children wow."

@joytenkiri commented:

"Do what makes you happy. Congratulations to them."

Man shows forest 2Baba lives in Edo

Legit.ng had reported that a man working in an area close to where 2Baba's allegedly lives in Benin, Edo, shared a video about him.

The man affirmed that he was working in a place known as Amagba, and he laughed at the area the music star was camped by his lover.

