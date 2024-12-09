Stanlie Eke, Speed Darlington's lawyer, has stated that the singer has finally been charged for defamation in Abuja

In a statement released by the lawyer, he said that Darlington was not arraigned last week because judges went for a conference

Eke also disclosed that he court will soon close for the year and maintained that he was entitled to be granted bail

Nigerian singer Speed Darlington has been charged for defamation by a Federal High court in Abuja.

Legit.ng had reported that Deji Adeyanju had blamed the police of not charging the singer and also denying him bail.

Lawyer gives update about Speed Darlington, Burna Boy's case.Photo credit@speeddarlingtv/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In a new update shared by another lawyer, Stanlie Eke, he disclosed that Darlington has been charged to court for defaming Burna Boy.

Eke noted that slander has been criminalized in Nigeria and police or any other law enforcement agency have no justification to intervene in the case.

Eke says court will go on break

Also in his post, the legal luminary stated that the Darlington, who once taunted Burna Boy's mother, was not charged to court since because judges went for a conference.

He further said that the court will close for the year by next week.

VDM reacts to Darlington's case

While fans were speculating that Darlington might still be behind bars till next year, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman reacted to the speculation.

He mentioned that the singer might be lucky to be granted bail this week if the judges sit.

However, the activist added that a judge had passed on but not at the Federal High Court. The activist noted that fans should be hopeful.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to update about Darlington

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to th4 post about Darlington. Here are some of the comments below:

@perrysignature2

"Leave him there he is not complaining."

@kenny_mlt_:

"Next time e go mind e business."

@nawti_leee:

"Nice one."

@sinema_pongo:

"These are the issues.. we are too emotional. The one wey Burna boy beat for Eko hotel the other time, dem say why e no sue. The one e sue talk still have something to say. The Akpi guy was moving wrongly but no one called him to it, una de find cheap entertainment. Now e don hook for net una say the other guy is oppressing him. Una never ready."

@pweety_hara:

"Funny and well deserved."

@mfoniso___thom:

"All of yu tgat supported akpi while he was abusing and defaming burna… step out for him now.. na una give ahm the morale."

@rosythrone:

"I’m so sure Akpi didn’t see this coming. Like he’ll be shocked self."

Fans raise alarm over Speed Darlington's whereabout

Legit.ng had reported that a fan had expressed fear about Speed Darlington, after he was released from detention.

In the video, the man shared his observation about the singer and his social media activities.

The man pleaded with his fans to check on the singer just to ensure he was fine.

Source: Legit.ng