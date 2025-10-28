Stanley Ontop has shared a few details about reality star Mercy Eke, a few weeks after she celebrated her birthday

In the post, he alleged that the former Big Brother Naija star was dating a married man and revealed what the man did to her

Stanley Ontop also spoken about Mercy Eke's Lamborghini, as fans reacted to everything he stated in his post

Movie producer Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, better known as Stanley Ontop, has made some disturbing posts about former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy Eke.

In his post, he claimed that the reality star is about to crash the marriage of her lover, who is a married man.

Fans react to Stanley Ontop's allegation against BBN’s Mercy Eke. Photo credit@stanleyontop/officialmercyeke

Stanley Ontop also added that the man he is referring to is from Delta State. According to him, the reason for the crisis in the Delta State married man's home is Mercy Eke's Lamborghini, which she claimed to have bought a few months ago.

Stanley makes more allegations about Mercy Eke



In his post on his Instagram page, Stanley Ontop also stated that the wife of Mercy Eke's alleged lover is about to move out of the house so that the reality star can allegedly move in.

He questioned what ladies see in married men that make them go after them and wreck their marriages.

BBN’s Mercy Eke trends amid allegation by Stanely Ontop. Photo credit@officialmercyeke

Recall that in 2023, Mercy Eke shared a post about buying a new car. She went viral after her pastor was seen dedicating her Lamborghini.

This is not the first time Stanley Ontop has made allegations against celebrities online.

A few months ago, he made claims about Angela Okorie's ex-lover and accused him of being involved in "yahoo yahoo" (a term used for fraudsters).

How fans reacted to Stanley Ontop's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Stanley Ontop about Mercy Eke. FansTwere divided after seeing the post. They shared their take about the allegation made by the movie producer. Here are comments below:

@ike.maryann.9 commented:

"Watin people wey don marry dey find outside. Na wa."

@okonkworuffina reacted:

"I realized lately that women are actually not the reason why most men end their marriage, the problem is entirely the man's fault who is not satisfied with the queen he married and chose to spend outside and forgets to handle his 3rd leg."



@pretty__sophy shared:

"Stanley, where you dey get all these songs, somehow it finds a way to match the topic."

@an_izuka stated:

"Married man de sweet."

@yemmy.g shared:

"Enjoy mercy, if I see too I go chop my own."

@randysmith9354 wrote

"Mercy plssssss do more."

@emmason_tv shared:

"Whatever makes mercy happy, let her continue doing it, uwa bu uwa chukwu."

Stanley Ontop makes allegation about Frederick Leonard

Legit.ng had reported that Stanley Ontop had joined other celebrities to speak about Peggy Ovire's alleged failed marriage.

In an Instagram post, he taunted the actress and claimed that her husband is involved with both men and women. Fans in the comments section expressed surprise at his bold statements regarding the allegedly estranged couple.

