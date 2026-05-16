Celebrated rapper Ice Prince has detailed his last physical interaction with late actor Alexx Ekubo

The musician disclosed how the late star was actively saving lives while completely keeping his own heavy diagnosis under wraps

He expressed total shock at how Alexx managed to wear a brave smile and energetic front, giving no clues about his personal terminal health crisis

Rapper Ice Prince has shared an emotional account of his final encounter with late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

Alexx Ekubo reportedly died on Monday, May 11, at a Lagos hospital after battling chronic kidney cancer.

Since news of his passing surfaced online, tributes have continued pouring in from colleagues, friends, and fans across the entertainment industry.

Ice Prince says Alexx Ekubo was actively saving lives while completely keeping his own heavy diagnosis under wraps. Photos: Ice Prince/Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during an interview with TVC, the rapper disclosed that the last time he saw Alexx was during a cancer awareness walk organised by the actor in Abuja in 2024.

According to him, nobody at the event knew Alexx himself was silently battling the deadly illness.

“The last time I saw Alexx Ekubo was during the cancer awareness walk he organised in Abuja in 2024. Despite leading such a powerful cause, he never told anyone he was quietly battling cancer himself,” Ice Prince said.

The rapper added that the late actor remained calm, positive, and committed to helping others despite what he was allegedly going through privately.

“May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace,” he concluded.

Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law shares late actor's final days

Meanwhile, Ify Ekubo, the sister-in-law of Alexx Ekubo, has shared why she feels upset with the late movie star following his passing.

In her tribute, Ify admitted she was struggling to come to terms with the actor’s death. Rather than only mourn him quietly, she emotionally questioned why he left without saying goodbye to the people who loved him deeply.

According to her, the actor had promised to return her call after they spoke shortly before his birthday.

Sadly, that conversation became their last. She wrote: “Ikebobo m!!!! Chaiii!!! Words fail me!!! You didn’t do well this time around. I hope you’re seeing this message. Look how the world is hurting. You left without saying goodbye.”

Ify further revealed that they still had plans together for June in Houston before his sudden death changed everything. The grieving family member admitted she still had many things left unsaid and unfinished with the actor.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Ice Prince's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Acedouglas01 stated:

"That’s how you know you don’t really know what people might be going through"

@myles_graphix noted:

"Carried the weight alone just to protect everyone else's peace. That's a rare kind of strength. RIP"

Ice Prince expresses total shock at how Alexx managed to wear a brave smile despite his health challenges. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo addresses marriage links

Legit.ng previously reported that Alexx Ekubo replied to those asking him when he would be getting married.

This came after he star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu.

Sharing an update from an event, the actor said, "You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."

Source: Legit.ng