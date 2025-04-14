Nigerian actress Laide Bakare has continued to rant about Eniola Badmus on social media after their recent altercation

The actresses were seen almost getting physical at the premiere of Eniola Ajao’s Owambe Thieves in Lagos

Laide Bakare went live on Instagram to address her issues with Eniola Badmus by explaining what the actress did to her

Nigerian actress Laide Bakare has explained what Eniola Badmus did that led to their recent fight at the Owambe Thieves premiere.

On April 13, 2025, many celebrities gathered at Circle Mall in Lagos for the premiere of Eniola Ajao’s Owambe Thieves movie. However, drama broke out between Laide Bakare and Eniola Badmus at the event, and it almost led to blows.

In a new development, Laide Bakare, who had been throwing shade at Eniola Badmus on social media, finally went live on her Instagram page to give a detailed explanation of what went down.

Laide Bakare shares what Eniola Badmus did to her that led to their fight.

In one of the snippets that went viral from Bakare’s IG live, the actress claimed that Eniola Badmus looks horrible without clothes on, and it’s probably why the former plus-sized movie star has issues with her.

Bakare claimed that Badmus might have problems with her because she did not do surgery and she looks good in real life without makeup. Bakare also called Eniola Badmus a fake person who over-edits her photos and did cosmetic surgery for public validation.

She said:

“Eniola your nakedness is horrible, I figured out that is one of your problems with me. I didn’t do no surgery, as I am, I’m not wearing makeup, anybody that sees me in real life will definitely want to touch me, I am that clean. Even Funke Akindele that is moving around with her also knows her character but decided to leave her because she’s mature.”

Speaking further, Laide Bakare said she gave Eniola Badmus her first big role in Nollywood around 2002 and that she was very fat and ugly at the time.

“When I casted you for that role, Eniola you were ugly and fat, very obese. You didn’t even have the charisma for the acting at the time”, Bakare said.

Laide Bakare explains why she fought Eniola Badmus.

Laide Bakare shares what Eniola Badmus did to her

According to Laide Bakare, she was at the Owambe Thieves premiere when Eniola Badmus kept coming to her space and announcing loudly that she did not want to be recorded with her because they were not friends.

Bakare accused Badmus of bullying her, especially after she called her an animal in her DM two years ago, and she never reacted. She said:

“Why would you come to my space, you knew that I was not coming for you, in case people don’t know, I am a shy person. Yesterday, I got to the party very late, I didn’t do any red carpet because I just wanted to honour that lady, you just kept coming to my space, I don’t know why and you kept saying ‘I am not your friend’, why are you telling the whole world? Why are you saying it to the camera that I should not be recorded with you that you’re not my friend? It was getting too embarrassing. With everything you have done, all the bullying, did I ever reply you? When you came to my DM to call me an animal did I ever post it? And that’s almost two years now. Stop bullying because you feel I will not respond.”

See the videos below:

Reactions as Laide Bakare shares issues with Eniola Badmus

Laide Bakare’s explanation of what transpired between her and Eniola Badmus among other things got people talking:

Kcarlyposh123 said:

“Bitter soul.”

Iam_mideyy said:

“Aunty rest abeg😂😂.”

Bright_ido_ wrote:

“Women get problem ooo,kai😂.”

___evely_n said:

“She avoided you enough sha.”

Cookthatcantdance said:

“Fight your fight. Don't bring Lafunky into it.”

Abooasiyah wrote:

“You were the one coming after her and you hit her. You still come here to play victim and still cursed her.”

Temmyorot said:

“U sound so pained , what has a surgery she publicly spoke about your problem? Goddammit! Iya truncating d video we all watched u were d aggressor, if someone does not want to be seen with u move away and do your thing not d agbero act u displayed. U almost slapped that man who intervene that was disgraceful in a publicly place common. Shalaye yi ti poju😂😂.”

Main_teee said:

“Anywhere they are dragging Eniola? I’m at the front with chilled coke.”

__empress_oyindamola said;

“How did ‘we’re not friends’ turn to fight ? Na must?”

Rionaaccessories said:

“I don’t feel sorry for the insults she gave Eniola because Eniola is not a amsaint either. Same person that was body shaming her colleague few days ago and the lady insulted her life. Shior.”

Dreamy_szn said:

“Wo…let’s be fr. Eniola didn’t have to say those words out loud at the event, you could have easily left the scene if you didn’t want to appear in videos with her. That was embarrassing na.”

Theee.poppp wrote:

“This is just pure jealousy.”

Opeyemi Aiyeola reacts as Laide Bakare drags Eniola Badmus

Legit.ng earlier reported that Laide Bakare continued to fire shots at Eniola Badmus on social media after their recent altercation.

Shortly after news of their physical altercation at the event went viral, Laide Bakare took to her Instagram page to continue to blast her colleague with subliminal messages.

Bakare's post about Eniola Badmus drew reactions from netizens including actress Opeyemi Aiyeola.

