For the umpteenth time, Davido was accused of cheating on his beloved wife, Chioma Adeleke

The news of the accusation hit the internet after a lady, suspected to be a friend of the other woman, made the allegations

According to her, the singer was secretly having an affair with Jessie and she also made a bold claim about him

Nigerians have been reacting online after an unidentified Snapchat user, who goes by the name Milkshake, accused international music star Davido of secretly having an affair with a woman identified as Jessie Awazie.

At the time of writing, these claims remain unverified, and Davido has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Lady drags Afrobeats star Davido, claims he might be infected. Credit: @teamchivido

Source: Instagram

She alleged that the lady has been visiting the singer secretly and he even sent her $20K to start a business.

In a series of post reportedly linked to Milkshake, she allegedly declared that Chioma was married to her enemy, as Davido has allegedly refused to start a business for her.

Ultimately, the post went on to list the names of all those who have allegedly had an affair with Jessie Awazie, alleging that she is a carrier.

Milkshake reportedly spilled via Snap:

"Jessie awazie your time is up. Today is your judgement day.You € 1 soul. CHIOMA ADELEKE Jessie awazie has been slepeing with your husband. Jessie made your husband pay 25 million naira to Jand ! Because he threatened to her with David."

"She stole the brand from him. The payment made jand is the apology. Davido gave her 20k to finance the business but he cannot set up business for you! CHIOMA AVRIL ROWLAND you are married to your enemy. Bobo was the lawyer who drafted the agreement and tycoon was behind the whole processing."

"Chioma you want to come and device all of us in August over a fakelove. Your man is fu*king Jessie. Bought Jessie a birkin. A second hand one. LAYAL TINUBU your husband ST paid for Jessie's new birkin.

"Jessie took secret trips to Abuja to go and meet him. Davido, zoro, Clark's adeleke!, kashcoming, Farouk, ST, Derrick, Kaypee, MULA, MUIZ, Shina peller, yucee, FEMI, Jboy, Ojueko!, BURNABOY!, capetown boys! All of you GO AND DO TEST RIGHT NOW! Jessie is a CARRIER!"

See the post below:

Lady accuses Afrobeats star Davido of cheating on his wife Chioma Adeleke. Credit: @teamchivido

Source: Instagram

Reactions as OBO is accused of cheating

Read some reactions below:

@tobianoace said:

"This is how Nigerians will celebrate my music when i finally win Grammy, God is listening🙏❤❤."

@king_babjoe said:

"No evidence no dragging , im on David’s side on this one."

@oluwatobimoney said:

"There’s nothing in this world that would make Davido loyal to chioma. Even she herself she knows this, na disgrace she go just dy avoid at this point."

@jojo_mighty_7 said:

"Why is the person focused on Chioma what’s with the hate like person Dey her own not like she said a word and u are out here calling calling her name."

@flexmorelaughs said:

"Thank God my name nor dey there."

@_mie001esq said:

"But we know David already, wetin be the new thing here?"

@doropeggy said:

"My advice to @davido is this. If David can't stop cheating on his wife. That court wedding he's about to do in the United States would destroy him completely in the future. If he messed up with Chioma peren. She has everyone right to cut off all his illegitimate children off of his life. Plus, all his assets will be 50/50. And that can ruin his career. God forbid 🚫 it for hm doe. Precautions must be applied here. Good luck to both of them 💓."

Davido addresses speculations of cheating on wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido held down the internet with his views on polygamous marriage and getting a second wife for himself.

The Afrobeats sensation also addressed rumours of cheating on his wife, Chioma, as he responded to questions about whether he might do it again.

Legit.ng recalls that 2023 was a challenging year for the twin dad after series of women surfaced online with cheating allegations against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng