Some of Portable's aides have been arrested by the Ogun state government and charged to court for assaulting the state officers

His aides numbering to up to nine had to face a magistrate court in the state after they prevented the officers from carrying their duties

It was reported that the singer had to run away after his boys were apprehended and taken to court

All seemed not well with controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, with a report which surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had cried out that he was in trouble and had to postpone his tour indefinitely.

Portable's boys plead in court to charges. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In a post by the Punch Newspaper, it was reported that the singer was already at large after some of his aides were apprehended by the police for assault.

His proteges, numbering up to nine, Nurudeen Warris, Adetola Alashe, Samuel Adeleke, Oluwaseun Ayenuwa, Oluwapelumi Adeosun, Gospel Kanu, Precious Ohiegebo, Ifeoluwa Babatunde, and Fatimo Muhammed were all arrested.

According to Punch Newspaper, they were all charged at the Ogun state Magistrate court in Isabo, Abeokuta and arraigned on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

It was claimed that the boys and the singer allegedly assaulted officers of the Ota Zonal Planning office of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Portable's protégés plead not guilty to charges

During the hearing, the Zeh Nation boss's proteges pleaded not guilty to the charges pressed against them.

It was also reported that the men were allegedly with dangerous objects that could be used to injure and assault the officers.

The media company also pointed out that the objects were likely being used to cause breach of peace and intending to kill.

In the report, the Police Prosecutor, Sunday Ekong, claimed in the court that the defendants committed the offences on Wednesday at about 10:00 am at Oke-Osa in Tigbo Ilu, Sango-Ota in Ogun State.

In the officer's words:

“The defendants and Portable, who is at large, unlawfully assaulted, restricted and obstructed one Abidemi Onabanjo, Ramon Lateef, and Akinpelumi Oyero, who are town planners. The defendants and Portable assaulted the three town planning officers while performing their lawful duties at the Odogwu Bar being owned by Portable, a popular hip-pop musician.”

Recall that this is not the first time that Portable will be accused of assault and disturbance of public peace. Portable once slapped a pastor in front of his bar, and his protégés watched and supported him.

Verydarkman accuses Portable of beating man

Legit.ng had reported that the singer was called out by social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka, Verydarkmna over his behaviour at Felabration.

He shared a video and said that the music star was doing too much and needed to be cautioned.

VDM promised to help the man assaulted to get justice and warned Portable not to come near Abuja.

