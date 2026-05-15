A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional post on Instagram mourning the passing of popular actor Alexx Ekubo

The young lady, who had been friends with the late actor for about 12 years, spoke about his personality and the conversations they had

Social media users who came across the emotional post flooded the comments section to offer their condolences

A Nigerian lawyer has posted a heartfelt message on Instagram to grieve the passing of actor Alexx Ekubo.

She spoke about their long-standing friendship and recalled his character and the interactions they shared over the years.

Ezinne Akudo posts Alexx Ekubo’s message after checking on him. Photo credit: @Ezinne Akudo, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Lawyer posts conversation with late Alexx Ekubo

The post was shared via her Instagram account @Ezinne Akudo, where she revealed she had known the actor for about twelve years.

She posted old clips of them together along with messages from their WhatsApp chats.

In one of those chats, she had reached out to check on him while he had been inactive on Instagram, and he had assured her that he was fine.

She slid into his WhatsApp DM saying:

"Just checking in. Send proof of life."

Alex replied:

"Level where we dey, we no dey send proof of life. Light of all mankind. Iji ya."

The lawyer lamented that she felt struck by the devastating loss and expressed disbelief at his death.

She reflected on the years she had spent with him, saying she had always admired his depth, his wisdom and his devotion to God.

The grieving lady described him as someone who took on the role of an older brother to her, noting that he was protective and consistently checked in on her.

Twelve-year friend Ezinne mourns Alexx Ekubo, posts his WhatsApp messages. Photo credit: @Alexx Ekubo/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

She added that he often asked about her work, her plans and what she intended to do next.

Speaking further, she spoke about their playful relationship, mentioning that she would send him random voice notes teasing him without cause.

She recalled that he would respond by warning her about her lack of respect for his position, while she would remind him that the age gap was not large and that he should take things easier.

At the end of her tribute, she said she would miss their teasing and their easy chats, and described him as a kind individual who brought light into every space he entered.

According to her, he had a way of making people feel seen and valued through his attention and warmth.

She admitted that his death had left her confused, heartbroken, exhausted, angry and in pain.

She ended by saying she would miss him deeply and wished him peaceful rest, using the titles and Igbo phrases he was known by.

In her words:

"WHAT A DEVASTATING BLOW! 12 years of friendship and every single year of knowing you, I remained in awe of your depth, your wisdom, and your reverence for God. You became the older brother I didn’t have. Fiercely protective. Always checking in. Always asking what I was working on, what I was planning, what was next for me.

"I’m going to miss sending you random voice notes insulting you for no reason. I’m going to miss your responses warning me about my lack of respect for you and your title. I’m going to miss telling you that you were not that much older than me and needed to relax. Who will bully me now? I’m really going to miss our banter. You were such a kind person. Such a bright light. You lit up every room you walked into.

"You paid attention to people and made them feel important. You carried warmth so naturally. I am so so confused. So shattered. So tired. So angry. So pained. I will miss you, my guy!! Rest well, IK Chief Ikuku 1. (Agu a na-agba egbe, ọ na-ata anụ! Nwata a na-ayo eze, ọ sị ha, “Go, I will think about it.”)

Reactions as lawyer mourns Alexx Ekubo

The post attracted many reactions from Nigerians who visited the comments to express sympathy and share their condolences with her.

Olanma100 said:

"Your dad’s got him now. He’s in good hands over there."

Ojochide635 said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Nobleirons7de said:

"Such a great beautiful and amazing life he lived. What a man he was. RIP."

Preshmarie_ said:

"That 13th slide you people are blessed to have known him."

Chu.kwu.bi.kem said:

"Level wey we dey,we no dey send proof of life, we are the life!!! Eternity for ever. Rest easy happy soul."

Chommynancy said:

"Oh my goodness."

Kerrienne said:

"Ezzie, my darling. I’m so so sorry for your loss."

Chuby_chubz said:

"He’s so hilarious, he has an excellent sense of humour to match his vibrant personality. This loss is too painful."

Leila_pcar said:

"Well said smiled all through these videos. But I’ll never get over this, ever."

See the post below:

Lady's private messages to Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram mourning the demise of the late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo.

She recalled the messages that she sent to the veteran actor before it was announced that he had died of cancer.

Source: Legit.ng