Who is Gary Owen's new wife? His relationship with Brianna Johnson explained

Gary Owen's new wife, Brianna Johnson, is a registered ICU nurse, a budding beauty and lifestyle influencer. The comedian confirmed their union during a stand-up show, while Brianna shared the news with fans in an Instagram post. In July 2025, Brianna and Gary Owen welcomed their twin sons.

On 3 June 2025, Gary Owen's new wife posted an official announcement of their marriage, introducing herself as Brianna Owen on her social media platforms.

on her social media platforms. Gary Owen and his wife, Brianna, have two biological children, Royal Blu and Rome Bohdi Owen , born in July 2023.

, born in July 2023. In preparation for becoming Gary Owen's wife, Brianna had a destination bachelorette party in Turks and Caicos in October 2025.

Full name Brianna J. Johnson Owen Nickname Bri Date of birth 30 April 1993 Age 32 years as of February 2026 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth United States Residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Lia Williams Johnson Siblings 5 Marital status Married Spouse Gary Steven Owen Children 3 Profession Registered nurse, digital creator Social media Instagram, Threads

Get to know Brianna Johnson, Gary Owen's new wife

Brianna Johnson has gained popularity with news of her spousal status as Gary Owen's new wife. The couple has kept details of their marriage celebration out of the limelight. However, they both have a Zola wedding website for a 2026 wedding celebration.

Born on 30 April 1993 to Johnson & Johnson director Lia Williams Johnson, Bri is 32 years old as of February 2026. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Despite her increasing popularity, Brianna shares little of her personal life. As per her Instagram posts, Brianna has four sisters: Chelsi Craft, Nia Myah, Zoe Naomi, and Hanna Noëlle Johnson. She is a registered nurse and has previously worked at Memorial Hermann Health, and graduated from Western Governors University in June 2018.

Brianna Johnson and Gary Owen's relationship timeline

American actor and comedian Gary Owen entered his second marriage in 2025, two years after a contentious divorce from his first wife, Kenya Duke. In an Instagram post published on 3 June 2025, his new beau introduced herself to the world, clearing any doubt about her position.

Here is a detailed look at Gary Owen's relationship with Brianna Johnson, from their first encounter to becoming husband and wife.

2021: Brianna and Gary spark relationship rumours

Neither Brianna Johnson nor Gary Owen has confirmed the specific date when their relationship started. However, in a 2021 report by Atlanta Black Star, Owen's ex-wife, Kenya Duke, accused Brianna of being one of the women he had an affair with during their marriage.

Additionally, although the couple's relationship came to the spotlight fully in February 2023, the earliest mention of Gary on her social media platforms was on Brianna's 28th birthday Instagram post. The comment published on 30th April 2021 read,

Gram said why isn't Gery in the pic.

February 2023: Brianna Johnson announces engagement and pregnancy

On 28 February, Brianna took to Instagram to share a life update with family, friends, and followers. The Instagram carousel contained multiple photos announcing her engagement and pregnancy.

The first image in the post showed a close-up of her hand wearing an emerald-cut diamond ring while embracing Owen. In another, family and friends gathered around a table for dinner.

In one image, Brianna held up the ultrasound pictures of the unborn twins, while in some, she posed with Owen and her daughter, Reighn.

July 2023: The couple welcome their twin sons

On 14 July, the couple welcomed twin sons, Royal Blu and Rome Bohdi Owen, born two minutes apart. At the time of this writing, Gary Owen's twin sons are two years old.

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay, Gary described his sons, saying:

One's white, one's black. One's got blue eyes... the other one (has) brown eyes. The twins are awesome. They're in that idolising-dad phase.

April 2025: Gary Owen addresses remarriage during comedy tour

During a crowd work session on his 2025 comedy tour, Owen answered a fan's question about being married again. He responded with a joke and admitted that although the divorce left him with a touch of PTSD, he was open to the idea. He also mentioned that this time he had a prenup.

Marriage is about the woman. It's not really about the dude. She wanted it, and I was like, 'Alright, but we gotta get a prenup.'

October 2025: Brianna Johnson celebrates her bachelorette party

Between 19th and 29th October 2025, Brianna updated fans on details of her destination bachelorette party held in Turks & Caicos through her social media platforms. The celebration was attended by her family and friends.

November 2025: Brianna Johnson and Gary Owen attend Terrence J’s wedding

On 11 November, the Owens attended the week-long wedding celebration of Terrence J and Mikalah Sultan. Gary posted images of himself and his wife alongside the newlyweds across his Instagram and Facebook profiles. In the post captions, he called the wedding a week of adventures and thanked Brianna for accompanying him to the ceremony.

FAQs

Who is Gary Owens married to now? At the time of this writing, the American comedian is married to Brianna Johnson. Who is Gary Owen's new wife? Brianna is a registered nurse and beauty and wellness influencer. Who did Gary Owen have twins with? Owen's twin sons' mother is Brianna Johnson. How many biological kids does Gary Owen have? The Ride Along actor has four biological children: Kennedy, Austin, Royal Blu and Rome Bohdi Owen. Why did Gary Owens leave his wife? The comedian's first marriage ended after allegations of infidelity. Who is Gary Owen's ex-wife? He was previously married to Kenya Duke from 2003 to 2021. How long were Gary Owen and Kenya Duke together? Gary and Kenya met in 1977 and were married for 18 years before filing for divorce. What is the age difference between Gary Owen and Brianna Johnson? The couple has a 19-year age difference as of February 2026.

Daddy Day Care actor Gary Owen is married to Brianna 'Bri' Johnson, a health professional and influencer. The couple, who have been together since 2021, now raise their twin sons, Royal and Rome, in Houston, Texas.

