Tunde Babalola, better known as Tunde Phoenix, a former manager of Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake has reacted to the ongoing scandal surrounding the singer and his father.

Legit.ng had reported that Asake's father had cried out for help over his health challenge as has suffered a stroke.

In a post on his Instagram story, Tunde Phoenix claimed that it was in Asake's character to abandon people, who have helped him.

The former manager also blasted Asake and affirmed that he should not behave like his father if truly the man abandoned him.

According to him, God has blessed Asake more than his wildest dreams, and he was in a position to help his ailing father.

Tunde Phoenix further shared that the heart of a man would reveal his true nature. Tunde also told Asake to go and pick his father up, as God would reveal the true identity of a lot of people.

Tunde Phoenix shares plan

In another post on Instagram story, Tunde Phoenix asked fans to help locate Asake's father, and that he was planning to set up a GoFund Me for the sick man.

Tunde postulated that he was ready to do what the music star could not do.

Asake's former manager also threatened to make his father grant an interview and speak about what really happened that his fans are not aware of.

Tunde Phoenix advises Asake

The talent manager advised Asake to get a public relation expert to put out a statement on his behalf over the scandal trailing him.

He warned that if he does not, he would.

Recall that amid the saga trailing the music star, an alleged chat between his father and mother had surfaced online.

How fans reacted to Tunde Phoenix's post

Here are some comments below:

@iamtplay reacted:

"In every wrong thing you do there is consequence.. If truly this man abandoned asake with no good reason, He really need mercy from God not asake and if God truly grant him mercy he will be ok with or without Asake.. Stop blackmailing the young man.. Who fit help the man make e help am."

@officialcaptainfresh commented:

"Mumu man."

@iamdorcasibeh said:

"Na now the man remember say he get son like Asake?? Why he nor come out since?"

@bigsylviaa stated:

"We the masses as how ? Abeg don’t include me, abi we told you people don’t have family issues that you want to add another one."

Asake reacts to Grammy nomination

Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Asake celebrated after he was nominated for the 2024 Grammy Award in the Best African Music Performance category.

In a clip online, Asake celebrated the milestone at a movie location by popping a bottle of drink.

Some ladies were in the background cheering him up and filming him as he marks his achievement.

