A Middle Belt civic group has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Chief of Defence Staff for sustained operations against insurgents and armed criminal groups

The organisation said improved coordination and intelligence-led missions are gradually restoring security in parts of the Northcentral and Northeast regions

It urged continued military pressure alongside stronger community and government support to consolidate recent gains

Abuja, FCT - A Middle Belt-based civic organisation has commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Nigerian Armed Forces for what it described as sustained and coordinated operations against insurgents and armed criminal groups in parts of the country.

The Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG), in a statement on Friday, May 16, signed by its president, Dr Anthony Idoko, and secretary-general, Amos Adamu, said recent military offensives in the Northcentral and Northeast regions reflect improved coordination and renewed operational focus among security agencies.

Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede, during his visit to the troops of the 2 National Mission Force Brigade. Photo credit: @DHQNigeria

Source: Twitter

“Improved coordination” in counter-insurgency efforts

The group said ongoing operations have demonstrated what it called visible leadership and stronger tactical alignment in counter-insurgency and anti-banditry campaigns.

According to the MBCG, intensified military pressure, intelligence-led raids, and closer inter-agency cooperation have contributed to gradual security improvements in several affected communities across the Middle Belt.

“The recent momentum recorded by the armed forces shows that coordinated military pressure remains one of the most effective responses against insurgency, banditry, and other violent criminal activities threatening national stability,” the group said.

Communities report gradual return of confidence

The organisation added that some rural communities previously displaced by attacks were beginning to witness a slow return of residents as security operations expand into previously volatile areas.

It said the armed forces deserve continued institutional backing rather than politicisation of security efforts, stressing that Nigeria’s security challenges require unity of purpose across all levels of government.

The group urged the military not to relent in ongoing operations aimed at dismantling terrorist enclaves, disrupting arms supply routes, and reclaiming affected communities.

It also called on state governments and local authorities to strengthen collaboration with security agencies through intelligence sharing and community-based support systems.

“No security architecture can succeed without the trust and cooperation of local populations,” the statement said, adding that citizens must play active roles in supporting security efforts.

Federal government urged to sustain investment

The MBCG further urged the federal government to maintain investment in military welfare, intelligence gathering, surveillance technology, and logistics support to consolidate recent gains.

While noting that insecurity remains a major challenge, the group said improved coordination within the armed forces was beginning to produce measurable results in several hotspots across the country.

A Middle Belt-based civic organisation commends the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, for sustained and coordinated operations against insurgents. Photo credit: @DHQNigeria

Source: Twitter

US, Nigerian forces kill ISIS second-in-command

Meanwhile, the United States President Donald Trump announced that American and Nigerian military forces carried out a joint operation that reportedly killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as the second-in-command of ISIS globally.

Trump disclosed the development in a statement on social media, praising both countries’ armed forces for what he described as a successful and highly coordinated mission.

“Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield,” Trump stated.

Source: Legit.ng