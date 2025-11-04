Meet Miles McFly, Brooke Schofield's fiancé, everyone's curious about

Miles Canton, popularly known as Miles McFly, is the fiancé of social media personality and podcast host Brooke Schofield. He is best known for the Back to the Future movies. The couple announced their engagement in mid-2025 during a trip to Mexico. While his fiancée is in the public eye, McFly avoids the limelight.

Miles McFly in Cabo, Mexico in June 2025 (L). Brooke Schofield on 19 February in California, United States (R). Photo: @brookeschofield on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Miles gained prominence as the fiancé of Brooke Schofield .

. Brooke Schofield announced their engagement in June 2025 on Instagram.

Their engagement drew online attention after past allegations about Miles resurfaced, but Brooke publicly defended him.

Miles is the son of film producer Neil Canton and Marie Jacqueline Spicer.

Profile summary

Full name Miles Canton Famous as Miles McFly Gender Male Place of birth United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Neil Canton Mother Jacqueline Spicer Siblings Gabrielle Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Brooke Schofield

Bio of Brooke Schofield's fiancé, Miles McFly

Miles McFly, born Miles Canton, is best known as the fiancé of influencer and podcast host Brooke Schofield. He is reportedly the son of Hollywood film producer Neil Canton, who worked on the Back to the Future trilogy, and Marie Jacqueline Spicer.

Miles McFly’s dad has also produced numerous other films, including Money Train, The Witches of Eastwick, and Land of the Dead. He is also the brother of producer Mark Canton.

Despite his family’s prominence, Miles has kept a very private life. Little is known about his education, career, or personal background, and his social media accounts are private. He has a sister named Gabrielle.

Five fast facts about Miles McFly. Photo: @brookeschofield on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Inside Miles McFly and Brooke Schofield's relationship

Brooke Schofield is an American social media personality, actress, and podcast host best known for co-hosting the Cancelled podcast with Tana Mongeau. She is also known for her roles in Leave Him in the Dust and Hook, Line, Sinker. Brooke Schofield and Miles McFly started dating in late 2024 and went public with their relationship soon after.

Schofield announced their engagement in June 2025 on Instagram, sharing photos from a celebratory trip to Cabo, Mexico. Canton was previously linked to Sofia Richie Grainge around 2015.

Miles McFly’s controversy

Since his relationship with Brooke Schofield became public in late 2024, Miles Canton has faced allegations about a past relationship. He was accused of having a romantic relationship with a minor who was reportedly at least 10 years younger than him.

Schofield publicly defended him, calling the allegations false and taken out of context. In the comment section of one of her TikTok videos, she responded to a comment by saying:

Do you know what a HUGE difference there is between being friends with someone who’s always at your best friend's house and having a relationship with a teenager.

She added:

There is not a person in the world who has a bad thing to say about him, and she'd tell you herself that it NEVER happened

Since then, both have kept their relationship mostly private, sharing few details publicly.

Brooke Schofield with her fiancé, Miles McFly. Photo: @brookeschofield on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Who is Miles McFly? Miles is best known as the fiancé of influencer and podcast host Brooke Schofield. What is Miles McFly’s real name? His real name is Miles Canton. Where is Miles McFly from? He was born in the United States of America. Who are Miles McFly's parents? Miles is reportedly the son of Hollywood film producer Neil Canton, known for the Back to the Future trilogy, and Marie Jacqueline Spicer. Who is Brooke Schofield dating? Brooke Schofield is dating Miles Canto. Who did Brooke Schofield get engaged to? She got engaged to Miles Canton in mid-2025 during a trip to Mexico. How long have Brooke Schofield and Miles been together? They have been together since late 2024. What does Miles McFly do? His exact occupation is not publicly known, but he is believed to come from a film-industry family and keeps a low public profile.

Miles McFly, Brooke Schofield's fiancé, keeps a low public profile, with limited details available about his personal and professional life. He is the son of film producer Neil Canton, who is known for his work on the Back To The Future trilogy. Miles McFly and Brooke Schofield began dating in late 2024 and got engaged in mid-2025.

Legit.ng recently published an engaging article about Brittany Ashton Holmes. She is a former actress, best known for her role as Darla in The Little Rascals (1994). She had a few other roles before retiring, including Humanoids from the Deep (1996), Ellen (1994), and Death Benefit (1996).

After leaving the acting world, Holmes attended high school in Southern California and reportedly studied political science. Since 1996, she has maintained a low profile, avoiding public appearances and social media. Explore more details about her in this article.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng