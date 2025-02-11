Ogun state government has allegedly marked Portable's hotel and sealed it after he assaulted some officials of the state

In a post making the rounds online, the uncompleted property was already marked, and some officials were seen in front of the building

The post sparked reactions among fans of the singer as they questioned him for running away

It seemed singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable is sinking deeper into more trouble, going by a post making the rounds online.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had showed off the hotel and buildings he was erecting by a mosque in Ogun state.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng, the building which the Zeh Nation boss started not too long ago had been allegedly marked by the state government.

In the picture making the rounds, some government officials were seen inspecting the property. While some were at the gate trying to seal and padlock the entrance to the building.

They all wore reflective jackets and were trying to address someone standing by the gate.

About Portable's hotel

In the post, singer Portable's hotel was almost completed. The roofing had begun, and a gate had been put there.

The hotel looked like a storey building which would accommodate more than twenty guests at once.

This move came after Portable and his men assaulted some town planning officials of the Ogun state government. The singer ran away, but his men were arrested and charged to court.

Portable had also blamed his father for his woes. He claimed that his father was the one who didn't do the needful despite collecting money from him.

See the post here:

Nigerians react to post about Portable

Netizens shared their take about Portable's plight. Here are some of the comments below:

@jaey_money reacted:

"Illiteracy be messing this guy up! Settlement wey no for pass 1m he think say gara gara go solve am."

@effedeborah stated:

"Na Portable dey use him own hands do himself."

@justme_chioma_ shared:

"If you’re the one doing Portable, I use God beg you, release am abeg. Everything I know about this guy is against my will."

@dabosslady_blessing commented:

"Can't his house wife Bewaji caution himost times to talk less and act responsible."

@autoscoutng said:

"He still dey wait for him papa to go face the police on top wahala he created for himself."

@_deagram stated:

"After getting what you prayed for, also pray for wisdom to keep it."

@taaatibg shared:

"I hope he will learn his lessons b!tterly. You fight everybody. Oya flex your muscle with the government. Osinwin."

VDM calls out Portable

Legit.ng had reported that the singer was called out by social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka, Verydarkman, over his behaviour at Felabration.

He shared a video and said that the music star was doing too much and needed to be cautioned.

VDM promised to help the man assaulted to get justice and warned Portable not to come near Abuja.

