Ezekiel Onyedikachi, better known as EeZeeTee, the former manager of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, has been granted N20 million bail by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed a charge of an alleged $255,000 foreign exchange fraud against Eezee Tee.

The EFCC had earlier filed a 14-count charge against EeZeeTee for alleged fraudulent conversion, but amended the charge to a seven-count charge bordering on engaging in foreign exchange transactions without a license.

According to the reports, the EFCC alleged that Eezee Tee engaged in an unauthorised forex transaction worth $18,775 with one Gift Ugochi Christopher, outside the official forex market.

Nigerians react as court grants Mercy Chinwo's former manager Eezee Tee N20 million bail. Credit: mercychinwo/eezeetee

However, on Friday, May 9, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, in a ruling, said Eezee Tee's bail must be backed by one surety, resident in Lagos, who owns property worth the bail sum.

The judge had on Wednesday released EeZeeTee to his lawyer, Mr Ojukwu Chikaosolu, after his arraignment and gave him 72 hours within which he must meet the bail condition.

The case has been adjourned to June 20, 2025, for trial.

In related news, Legit.ng reported EeZee Tee publicly supported social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, following his arrest by the EFCC.

Recall that VeryDarkMan had also thrown his weight behind EeZee Tee in his case with Mercy Chinwo.

Reactions as court grants Eezee Tee bail

Legit.ng compiled the reactions that trailed the reports of the music executive's bail as some netizens dragged Mercy Chinwo into the mix. Read the comments online.

Ugoeze Chukwuebuka said:

"I wonder what they preach to people when they climb the pulpit, very soon you will realize that almost every one you thought knows Christ is doing it just to hide the demons in them."

Kingsley Olufemi Essien reacted:

"I just laugh at those mentioning Mercy Chinwo and expressing their ignorance about her. I'm not her fan but I know how God has elevated her. Vomit all your cankerworms against her, and it'll add or remove nothing from her. You can't berate whoever God has blessed."

Katty PoshGrama Favour said:

"Na so na, body of christ my nyash. 20 million, mercy chinwo you try well, well. Money don dey push you up and down. Weldone, remember there is God oo."

Jacob Richard said:

"No matter the matter you don't fight the platform that elevated you....what ever dollars it's is cannot be compared to the limelight you enjoy today..."

Nobility Noble Landy said:

"I keep telling you that mercy chinwo is not genuinely born again Christian forget voice there is difference between gift and fruit of the Spirit. Mercy of gifted with unrepented heart, very stubborn and worship money.

Ikmore Victor Ugwu reacted:

"Tomorrow some people will come to deceive you with for the sake of body of Christ, ndi uchu na church."

Edoho speaks on Mercy Chinwo, Eezee's case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that media personality Frank Edoho shared exclusive insights into the ongoing controversy between Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee.

Edoho addressed key details surrounding the dispute, which has dominated discussions on Nigerian social media.

Edoho refuted claims that Mercy Chinwo’s team was evading an audit, stating unequivocally that they had not attempted to avoid financial scrutiny.

