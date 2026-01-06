The Nigeria Football Federation has released a statement after the heated exchange between Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen

The Nigeria Football Federation has published a statement after the heated exchange between top stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

The incident overshadowed Nigeria’s impressive 4-0 win over the Mambas of Mozambique during the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Osimhen refused to join his teammates’ huddle after the match and did not grant any media interview, solely walking to the team bus immediately.

The incident infuriated Nigerians, many of whom called for strict measures against the Galatasaray striker over consistent petulance towards his teammates.

However, coach Eric Chelle and captain Wilfred Ndidi reacted to the incident and dismissed any escalation, claiming it was resolved immediately between Lookman and Osimhen.

NFF reacts to Lookman-Osimhen rift

The NFF has published a statement on its website clarifying the incident between the two players and dismissing reports of further escalation.

The Team Administrator Dayo Enebi Achor described the incident as a crisis between brothers, which has been resolved and did not go beyond what it was.

“There is no problem whatsoever in our camp. Whatever people saw as a crisis between two brothers was easily resolved a couple of hours later. All is good, and we are presently at training,” he said.

Several members of the team, including senior players Moses Simon and Chidozie Awaziem have all downplayed the severity of that incident.

Lookman spoke about it after the game and has made a series of posts on his social media pages, which suggest that the issue is behind. However, Victor Osimhen has not made a comment about it.

Akor Adams confirmed after his first AFCON goal that his mother was hospitalised in Fez and was allowed to visit her. Enebi added that the player only left for a check and not a prolonged stay.

“He took permission to go and see his mother, who was hospitalised here in Fès, and returned in less than an hour,” he added.

The team has turned their attention to the next match after CAF confirmed their quarter-final opponent as the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Algeria defeated the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 with Aldi Boulbina’s late goal to book a last-eight tie against the Eagles.

Super Eagles players and crew will leave Fez for Marrakech on Thursday ahead of the match at Grande Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 5 pm.

CAF sends message to Super Eagles

