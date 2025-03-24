Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has taken a hot swipe at Pastor Femi Lazarus amid their ongoing online spat

Recall that the musician and the preacher had a disagreement on whether gospel singers should pay for their services.

Dakolo shared proof of pastor Lazarus charging students in his ministry school and questioned why he was selling his God’s gift

The ongoing feud between Timi Dakolo and Pastor Femi Lazarus has taken a new shift as the singer makes new allegations against the Light Nation Church’s founder.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Timi Dakolo and Apostle Femi Lazarus trended online after they shared differing opinions about gospel singers charging for their ministrations.

Femi Lazarus earlier berated gospel singers for charging fees to perform at church events. In a viral video, Lazarus, the lead pastor of Light Nation Church spoke against gospel singers who are focused on making money with their talent.

According to the clergyman, gospel artistes have forgotten they are also ministers and need to turn to God to meet their needs.

In a reaction, Timi Dakolo knocked clerics and accused them of gaslighting gospel singers. According to Dakolo, gospel singers also deserved to live a good life as he listed some of the things they achieved with the money they charged.

Dakolo advised Lazarus to focus on building his church choir and using them for events if he knew he couldn't afford to pay popular gospel singers.

Timi Dakolo calls out Pastor Femi Lazarus

In a new post, Dakolo pointed out that his comments are made out of respect and love, despite expressing his disagreement.

that He went on to clarify that he is not a gospel artist, but a Christian raised in the church. The RnB singer alleged that Pastor Lazarus charges fees for his ministry school, which offers teachings about Jesus.

Dakolo revealed that the cost for the ministry school is as low as $150 per person, with potentially over 1,000 students enrolled.

He went on to accuse the cleric of selling the gift and revelation freely given to him.

Timi, sharing a screenshot from an email depicting the amount Femi Lazarus charges for his ministry school, wrote:

"All this was said in love and with respect sir. I am not a gospel artist but a Christain raised in church. Let’s not shift the goal post. By your definition, if anyone charges to minister, they are not Gospel artist, they performers. And by that definition, if any preacher charges to teach and minister, they are merchants of hope and motivational speakers and performers too.

"Sir, you are charging as low as 150 dollars per person for your school of ministry. Teaching and preaching Jesus. Probably having as much as 1000 students . Let’s do the maths. You even have premium and standard for God house?

"Are you not selling the Gift and revelation freely given to you? Again let’s not keep shifting the goal post."

See his post below:

Netizens react to Timi Dakolo’s post criticising Femi Lazarus

Legit.ng gathered the reactions online:

aparatunmise wrote:

"Think before you conclude. What’s the issue being addressed and what is this post addressing? Is a school different from a church service of a conference? Whether it’s a school of ministry or a school of music??? Think before you respond."

naijahairfactory said:

"Uncle Timi , training is not the same as ministration….these are two different things , I strongly believe that , Gospel artists shouldn’t charge for ministrations , but I believe that, the church can support them with honorarium , promoting their music to its church members to stream on platforms and go for their concerts….. when it comes to going to “CHURCH” in particular for ministration , nooo !!! You shouldn’t be charging …. If the church doesn’t think you and you team members deserve to be blessed with honorarium, leave them to God …i believe The church is not a place for making money , any pastor too who uses the church for money making ventures will face the wrath of God… it’s just a matter of time… God bless you sir."

glowria1902 wrote:

"Listen to me!!!!!!!! Uncle timi you brought sword to hand fight."

aparatunmise wrote:

"How come people who went to SCHOOL don’t know the meaning of SCHOOL????"

augustamaryehimen said:

"Aura for Aura...U serve U collect...the pastor should stop collecting tithe, offering n first fruit..."

Pastor Chris reacts to gospel singers' saga

Legit.ng previously reported that popular Nigerian Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has lashed out at the viral controversy brewing in the Christian music sector.

The renowned televangelist criticized the character traits of gospel musicians and how they affect the church.

According to him, Satan enters into their minds to give them ideas on how to leverage the opportunities given to them in the church for financial reasons.

