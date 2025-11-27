Matt Czuchry's girlfriend and romantic history — what we know (and don't)

Matt Czuchry is currently not in any publicly confirmed relationship. His commitment to privacy keeps fans curious about his personal life, especially when it comes to romance. Even after decades in Hollywood, Matt Czuchry’s girlfriend history continues to attract widespread attention.

Actor Matt Czuchry at Build Studio in 2019(L) and in SiriusXM Studio in 2016 (R) in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff, Noam Galai

Key takeaways

Matt Czuchry is currently not in a publicly known relationship. He has not revealed his relationship status and keeps his personal life private.

The actor’s only confirmed relationship is with American actress Kate Bosworth , whom he dated between 2000 and 2002.

, whom he dated between 2000 and 2002. Besides Kate Bosworth, he has been romantically linked with Hollywood actresses, including Alexis Bledel, Archie Panjabi, Emily VanCamp, and Julianna Margulies.

Profile summary

Full name Matthew Charles Czuchry Gender Male Date of birth 20 May 1977 Age 48 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Manchester, New Hampshire, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Sandra Czuchry Father Andrew Czuchry Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Science Hill High School College College of Charleston Profession Actor

Who is Matt Czuchry’s girlfriend?

As of now, Matt Czuchry does not have a publicly confirmed girlfriend. Despite the attention his roles in Gilmore Girls, The Good Wife, and The Resident attract, he maintains an unusually low-profile personal life. Czuchry has hinted that he has been in meaningful long-term relationships in the past, but he intentionally withheld names and timelines.

Matt Czuchry’s dating journey through the years

Ever since rising to fame in Hollywood, actor Matt Czuchry has been linked to several women over the years. While a few of his relationships have been confirmed, others remain unverified and rooted in speculation. Below is a detailed look at the women he has reportedly dated.

Kate Bosworth (2000–2002)

Kate Bosworth attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Matt Czuchry and Kate Bosworth’s relationship is the only romance widely acknowledged by multiple credible sources. The two met on the set of Young Americans in 2000 and reportedly dated for about two years.

Their relationship remained low-key, but it is considered the most verifiable romance in Czuchry’s dating history. They eventually went their separate ways as their careers evolved.

Alexis Bledel (2004–2007)

Alexis Bledel attends the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Matt Czuchry and Alexis Bledel were linked during the years they filmed Gilmore Girls, from 2004 to 2007. Their characters had a powerful on-screen love story, which led fans to speculate that the chemistry spilt over into real life.

Although rumours circulated heavily during the mid-2000s, both actors publicly denied dating and insisted that they were simply close colleagues and friends.

Archie Panjabi (2009–2014)

Actress Archie Panjabi appears during the shooting of the film Secrets Out. Photo: @archiepanjabi on Instagram (modified by author)

During their time together on The Good Wife (2009–2014), Matt Czuchry and Archie Panjabi formed a strong professional and personal bond. Fans noticed their warm interactions off-screen, leading to widespread speculation about a possible romance.

The Hollywood actress addressed the rumours several times, clarifying that she and Czuchry shared a deep friendship but were never romantically involved. Matt spoke to US Weekly about their relationship, referring to it as special. He said:

She’s one of my best friends. We’ve stayed in touch very closely. We talk about personal things, and we talk about professional things. So, to have a friend like that is deeply special.

Emily VanCamp (2010–2012)

Emily VanCamp attends the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival Opening Night at The Arlington Theatre on February 08, 2023, in Santa Barbara, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Czuchry was also rumoured to be romantically involved with Emily VanCamp around 2010 to 2012. The speculation emerged after fans noticed the pair spending time together during events and interviews. Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp have not commented on the relationship, so it remains unverified.

Julianna Margulies (2010–2015)

Julianna Margulies smiles on the red carpet as she attends an entertainment event. Photo: @juliannamargulies on Instagram (modified by author)

Another The Good Wife co-star, Julianna Margulies, was also rumoured to have a special connection with Matt Czuchry. From around 2010 to 2015, several entertainment outlets speculated that their strong rapport and mutual admiration indicated a deeper relationship.

The rumours intensified because Margulies frequently praised Czuchry in interviews, calling him “a joy to work with” and “a generous scene partner”. However, neither actor ever confirmed any romantic involvement, and Margulies was married throughout the show’s run, making the rumours unlikely.

FAQs

Who does Matt Czuchry date? He has no publicly confirmed girlfriend as of 2025, and he keeps his current relationship status private. Does Matt Czuchry have kids in real life? The American actor does not have any publicly known children as of 2025. Is Matt Czuchry married? The Hollywood star is not married and has never exchanged marriage vows. Did Matt Czuchry and Alexis Bledel date? Despite strong on-screen chemistry in Gilmore Girls, both actors confirmed they never dated. Was Matt Czuchry romantically involved with Archie Panjabi? Rumours about their romantic involvement circulated during The Good Wife, but Panjabi clarified that their relationship was purely professional and friendly. Did Matt Czuchry date Julianna Margulies? The two were romantically linked between 2010 and 2015, but neither actor confirmed any romance. Furthermore, Margulies was married during that time.

Matt Czuchry’s girlfriend history is a mix of confirmed relationships and long-standing rumours. While he dated Kate Bosworth, other links to co-stars remain unverified. His commitment to privacy keeps fans curious, leaving much of his romantic life a mystery.

