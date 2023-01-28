Top 25 Hallmark actresses: discover the channel's leading ladies
Hallmark is one of the most popular TV channels in the United States, particularly around the holiday season. It is considered a family channel full of feel-good movies. These Hallmark actresses have cultivated a wholesome image by being regulars in the channel's programming.
Creating a niche in a specific genre of movies or TV shows can cause stars to be type-cast. This can box them in and reduce their likelihood of being chosen for different roles. However, some stars don't mind being type-cast as they have dominated their niche.
Top Hallmark actresses
Christmas and thanksgiving TV wouldn’t be what they are without the entertainment from the Hallmark channel. These are the top 25 most renowned Hallmark channel actresses who have helped make the channel the fan-favourite it is.
1. Lacey Chabert
- Date of birth: 30 September 1982
- Place of birth: Purvis, Mississippi, USA
Lacey Chabert started her acting career in 1991. She is best known for playing Gretchen in Mean Girls (2004). The American actress also sings and has recorded many advertising jingles. Chabert is one of the top Hallmark leading ladies, with over 30 titles to her name.
2. Danica McKellar
- Date of birth: 3 January, 1975
- Place of birth: La Jolla, California, USA
McKellar hit the spotlight as Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years. Interestingly, she is also a renowned mathematician, writer, and education advocate.
3. Jodie Sweetin
- Date of birth: 19 January 1982
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
Hallmark actress and TV personality Jodie Sweetin made her acting debut in a hot dog commercial when she was 4. She has since been featured in several Hallmark Christmas movies, including A Cozy Christmas Inn (2022).
4. Rachel Boston
- Date of birth: 9 May, 1982
- Place of birth: Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA
Boston won the Stargazer Award for playing Mindy in The Pill (2011). She took a break from Hallmark movies to have a baby. In 2022, she returned to the channel, saying how grateful she was that she was able to bring her baby to the set during filming.
5. Autumn Reeser
- Date of birth: 21 September, 1980
- Place of birth: La Jolla, California, USA
Autumn Reeser captured hearts as Taylor Townsend in The O.C. In addition to being one of the best Hallmark actresses, she is an avid reader and a passionate advocate for working parents, performers, and women.
6. Erin Krakow
- Date of birth: 5 September, 1984
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
The actress cemented her position as a Hallmark essential when she starred in the TV series When Calls the Heart. Erin Krakow was also an executive producer on the same show.
7. Rachael Leigh Cook
- Date of birth: 4 October, 1979
- Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
Cook started acting at seven and modelling at ten. She won three awards for her role in the romantic comedy film She's All That, which has been the most financially successful movie of her career.
8. Tamera Mowry
- Date of birth: 6 July, 1978
- Place of birth: Gelnhausen, West Germany
Tamera is famous for her role as Tamera Campbell in the teen TV series Sister, Sister, where she starred alongside her sister Tia. She joined the Hallmark series Home & Family in December 2020.
9. Taylor Cole
- Date of birth: 29 April, 1984
- Place of birth: Arlington, Texas, USA
The actress and former fashion model started working for Hallmark channel in 2016 and was featured in the television film Appetite for Love. She also joined the Ruby Herring Mysteries for the recurring role of the titular character.
10. Chaley Rose
- Date of birth: 29 November, 1986
- Place of birth: Columbus, Indiana, USA
Rose is best known as Zoey in the drama series Nashville. She has worked with Hallmark since 2018, appearing in the channel's TV films.
11. Alexa PenaVega
- Date of birth: 27 August, 1988
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA
PenaVega is an actress and singer. She launched her acting career at 5 with her role in the TV series Evening Shade. She is also famous for playing Carmen Cortez in the Spy Kids film series.
12. Jen Lilley
- Date of birth: 4 August, 1984
- Place of birth: Roanoke, Virginia, USA
Jen Lilley made her Hallmark debut in the film A Dash of Love in 2017. She was also a series regular on Days of Our Lives for over three years.
13. Bethany Joy Lenz
- Date of birth: 2 April, 1981
- Place of birth: Hollywood, Florida, USA
Lenz is a singer, songwriter, filmmaker, and one of the most recognisable Hallmark actresses. She hit the spotlight with her role as Hailey James in the teen drama One Tree Hill. She made her debut on the holiday channel in 2012 with her role in The Christmas Secret.
Top Hallmark movie actresses with blonde hair
The holiday channel features stars with diverse looks, but the blonde ladies have particularly stood out in their roles. Here are some of the women of Hallmark with blonde hair.
14. Candace Cameron Bure
- Date of birth: 6 April, 1976
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
Candace is commonly referred to as the 'queen of Christmas', owing to her extensive Hallmark portfolio. She is also a film producer and author, known for her 2015 title, Dancing Through Life: Steps of Courage and Conviction.
15. Alison Sweeney
- Date of birth: 19 September, 1976
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
Before she became a Hallmark staple, Alison Sweeney was known for playing Samantha Brady on Days of Our Lives. She has starred in several movies on the holiday channel, most notably the Murder, She Baked series.
16. LeAnn Rimes
- Date of birth: 28 August, 1982
- Place of birth: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
Rimes rose to fame as a country music artist. She later released a series of Christmas recordings, which led to her featuring in Hallmark movies like It's Christmas, Eve (2018).
17. Melissa Joan Hart
- Date of birth: 18 April, 1976
- Place of birth: Smithtown, New York, USA
Hart began her acting career at the age of four when she did a bathtub doll TV commercial. She started working with Hallmark in 1986 and has since become a notable Christmas face. Many of the 90s kids will remember her for playing Sabrina in Sabrina The Teenage Witch.
18. Brooke D'Orsay
- Date of birth: 17 February, 1982
- Place of birth: Toronto, Canada
Brooke is a Canadian actress who made her acting debut in Why Can't I Be a Movie Star? in 2001. She has been a Hallmark fixture since 2017 and has been in more than ten Christmas films.
19. Kellie Pickler
- Date of birth: 28 June, 1986
- Place of birth: Albemarle, North Carolina, USA
Pickler is a country music singer, TV personality and actress. She rose to fame as a contestant on the fifth season of American Idol and has worked with Hallmark since 2018.
Top older Hallmark actresses
As a family channel, Hallmark provides older stars with a chance to continue making an impact on families worldwide. Here are some Hallmark women over 50 years who remain household names.
20. Andie MacDowell
- Date of birth: 21 April, 1958
- Place of birth: Gaffney, South Carolina, USA
Rosalie Anderson MacDowell is an actress, film producer, voice actress and former fashion model. She's had an extensive romantic drama and comedy career and won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead in 1990.
21. Holly Robinson Peete
- Date of birth: 18 September, 1964
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Holly has been featured in multiple Hallmark movies, including Angel of Christmas, where she played a supporting role. She is also a TV personality and singer, though she didn't pursue music seriously.
22. Lori Loughlin
- Date of birth: 28 July, 1964
- Place of birth: Queens, New York, USA
Lori rose to fame after starring in Full House. Unfortunately, her acting career paused abruptly when she was convicted of fraud in a widely-televised college admissions scandal in 2020. However, she made her film comeback with Fall into Winter (2023).
23. Kristin Chenoweth
- Date of birth: 24 July, 1968
- Place of birth: Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, USA
She started acting in 1997, and made her Hallmark debut in 2019 with A Christmas Love Story. She was also a singer and actress on Broadway, winning a Theatre World Award for Steel Pier.
24. Mariah Carey
- Date of birth: 27 March, 1969
- Place of birth: Huntington, New York, USA
With the success of her song All I Want For Christmas is You around the holidays, and her work on Christmas movies, many considered her the 'queen of Christmas'. The Hallmark movie she starred in is even called A Christmas Melody.
25. Loni Love
- Date of birth: 14 July, 1971
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, USA
The American icon is known not only for her acting prowess but also for her talent in comedy, writing and engineering. She started her career on Star Search, which earned her fame even though she didn't win.
The Hallmark channel often fills homes with joy and warm feelings around the holidays worldwide. The above Hallmark actresses have made a name for themselves as the bearers of holiday cheer.
READ ALSO: Nigerian actresses: Top 20 richest women of Nollywood 2022
Legit.ng recently published a list of the top 20 richest Nigerian actresses. The growth of the Nollywood entertainment industry has attracted a lot of worldwide views and success given the numerous beautiful and talented actresses who star in different movies and series.
These talented Nigerian stars have made millions by starring in local and international films and TV shows. The richest have further enhanced their wealth by investing in businesses and getting endorsement deals.
Source: Legit.ng