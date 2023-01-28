Top 25 Hallmark actresses: discover the channel's leading ladies

Hallmark is one of the most popular TV channels in the United States, particularly around the holiday season. It is considered a family channel full of feel-good movies. These Hallmark actresses have cultivated a wholesome image by being regulars in the channel's programming.

Creating a niche in a specific genre of movies or TV shows can cause stars to be type-cast. This can box them in and reduce their likelihood of being chosen for different roles. However, some stars don't mind being type-cast as they have dominated their niche.

Top Hallmark actresses

Christmas and thanksgiving TV wouldn’t be what they are without the entertainment from the Hallmark channel. These are the top 25 most renowned Hallmark channel actresses who have helped make the channel the fan-favourite it is.

1. Lacey Chabert

Actor Lacey Chabert attends Christmas Con 2022 at Pasadena Convention Center on August 06, 2022 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz

Date of birth: 30 September 1982

30 September 1982 Place of birth: Purvis, Mississippi, USA

Lacey Chabert started her acting career in 1991. She is best known for playing Gretchen in Mean Girls (2004). The American actress also sings and has recorded many advertising jingles. Chabert is one of the top Hallmark leading ladies, with over 30 titles to her name.

2. Danica McKellar

Danica McKellar attends Christmas Con New Jersey 2022 at Expo Center on December 10, 2022 in Edison, New Jersey. Photo: Emily Assiran

Date of birth: 3 January, 1975

3 January, 1975 Place of birth: La Jolla, California, USA

McKellar hit the spotlight as Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years. Interestingly, she is also a renowned mathematician, writer, and education advocate.

3. Jodie Sweetin

Jodie Sweetin attends TheWrap's 5th Annual Power Women Summit at Fairmont Miramar - Hotel & Bungalows on December 14, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Date of birth: 19 January 1982

19 January 1982 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Hallmark actress and TV personality Jodie Sweetin made her acting debut in a hot dog commercial when she was 4. She has since been featured in several Hallmark Christmas movies, including A Cozy Christmas Inn (2022).

4. Rachel Boston

Actress Rachel Boston attends the meet and greet at Christmas Con 2022 at Pasadena Convention Center on August 05, 2022 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz

Date of birth: 9 May, 1982

9 May, 1982 Place of birth: Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA

Boston won the Stargazer Award for playing Mindy in The Pill (2011). She took a break from Hallmark movies to have a baby. In 2022, she returned to the channel, saying how grateful she was that she was able to bring her baby to the set during filming.

5. Autumn Reeser

Actress Autumn Reeser visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on December 09, 2020 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Date of birth: 21 September, 1980

21 September, 1980 Place of birth: La Jolla, California, USA

Autumn Reeser captured hearts as Taylor Townsend in The O.C. In addition to being one of the best Hallmark actresses, she is an avid reader and a passionate advocate for working parents, performers, and women.

6. Erin Krakow

Actress Erin Krakow visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 19, 2020 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Date of birth: 5 September, 1984

5 September, 1984 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

The actress cemented her position as a Hallmark essential when she starred in the TV series When Calls the Heart. Erin Krakow was also an executive producer on the same show.

7. Rachael Leigh Cook

Rachael Leigh Cook at the premiere of Netflix's "The Pale Blue Eye" held at the DGA Theater on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Date of birth: 4 October, 1979

4 October, 1979 Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Cook started acting at seven and modelling at ten. She won three awards for her role in the romantic comedy film She's All That, which has been the most financially successful movie of her career.

8. Tamera Mowry

Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley is seen outside the "Today" show on October 5, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall

Date of birth: 6 July, 1978

6 July, 1978 Place of birth: Gelnhausen, West Germany

Tamera is famous for her role as Tamera Campbell in the teen TV series Sister, Sister, where she starred alongside her sister Tia. She joined the Hallmark series Home & Family in December 2020.

9. Taylor Cole

Actress Taylor Cole attends a special screening of Hallmark's "Unthinkably Good Things" at The Athenaeum on August 10, 2022 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Date of birth: 29 April, 1984

29 April, 1984 Place of birth: Arlington, Texas, USA

The actress and former fashion model started working for Hallmark channel in 2016 and was featured in the television film Appetite for Love. She also joined the Ruby Herring Mysteries for the recurring role of the titular character.

10. Chaley Rose

Chaley Rose attends the 9th Annual Winter Wonderland Celebrity Toys For Tots Drive at Trophy Room LA on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Date of birth: 29 November, 1986

29 November, 1986 Place of birth: Columbus, Indiana, USA

Rose is best known as Zoey in the drama series Nashville. She has worked with Hallmark since 2018, appearing in the channel's TV films.

11. Alexa PenaVega

Actress Alexa PenaVega visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 07, 2020 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Date of birth: 27 August, 1988

27 August, 1988 Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA

PenaVega is an actress and singer. She launched her acting career at 5 with her role in the TV series Evening Shade. She is also famous for playing Carmen Cortez in the Spy Kids film series.

12. Jen Lilley

Actor Jen Lilley attends Christmas Con 2022 at Pasadena Convention Center on August 06, 2022 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz

Date of birth: 4 August, 1984

4 August, 1984 Place of birth: Roanoke, Virginia, USA

Jen Lilley made her Hallmark debut in the film A Dash of Love in 2017. She was also a series regular on Days of Our Lives for over three years.

13. Bethany Joy Lenz

Actress Bethany Joy Lenz visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on November 20, 2020 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Date of birth: 2 April, 1981

2 April, 1981 Place of birth: Hollywood, Florida, USA

Lenz is a singer, songwriter, filmmaker, and one of the most recognisable Hallmark actresses. She hit the spotlight with her role as Hailey James in the teen drama One Tree Hill. She made her debut on the holiday channel in 2012 with her role in The Christmas Secret.

Top Hallmark movie actresses with blonde hair

The holiday channel features stars with diverse looks, but the blonde ladies have particularly stood out in their roles. Here are some of the women of Hallmark with blonde hair.

14. Candace Cameron Bure

Actress Candace Cameron Bure visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 17, 2020 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Date of birth: 6 April, 1976

6 April, 1976 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Candace is commonly referred to as the 'queen of Christmas', owing to her extensive Hallmark portfolio. She is also a film producer and author, known for her 2015 title, Dancing Through Life: Steps of Courage and Conviction.

15. Alison Sweeney

Actress Alison Sweeney visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on November 20, 2020 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Date of birth: 19 September, 1976

19 September, 1976 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Before she became a Hallmark staple, Alison Sweeney was known for playing Samantha Brady on Days of Our Lives. She has starred in several movies on the holiday channel, most notably the Murder, She Baked series.

16. LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes on Friday, September 16, 2022 - Photo: Helen Healey

Date of birth : 28 August, 1982

: 28 August, 1982 Place of birth: Jackson, Mississippi, USA

Rimes rose to fame as a country music artist. She later released a series of Christmas recordings, which led to her featuring in Hallmark movies like It's Christmas, Eve (2018).

17. Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart attends the 9th Annual Unbridled Eve Kentucky Derby Gala at The Galt House Hotel on May 06, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Date of birth : 18 April, 1976

: 18 April, 1976 Place of birth: Smithtown, New York, USA

Hart began her acting career at the age of four when she did a bathtub doll TV commercial. She started working with Hallmark in 1986 and has since become a notable Christmas face. Many of the 90s kids will remember her for playing Sabrina in Sabrina The Teenage Witch.

18. Brooke D'Orsay

Brooke D'Orsay attends the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA at a private residence on July 26, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Date of birth : 17 February, 1982

: 17 February, 1982 Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Brooke is a Canadian actress who made her acting debut in Why Can't I Be a Movie Star? in 2001. She has been a Hallmark fixture since 2017 and has been in more than ten Christmas films.

19. Kellie Pickler

Singer / Actress Kellie Pickler visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on November 05, 2019 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Date of birth : 28 June, 1986

: 28 June, 1986 Place of birth: Albemarle, North Carolina, USA

Pickler is a country music singer, TV personality and actress. She rose to fame as a contestant on the fifth season of American Idol and has worked with Hallmark since 2018.

Top older Hallmark actresses

As a family channel, Hallmark provides older stars with a chance to continue making an impact on families worldwide. Here are some Hallmark women over 50 years who remain household names.

20. Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell attends the Marc Cain Fashion Show Fall/Winter 2023 at Tempelhof Airport on January 18, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Franziska Krug

Date of birth : 21 April, 1958

: 21 April, 1958 Place of birth: Gaffney, South Carolina, USA

Rosalie Anderson MacDowell is an actress, film producer, voice actress and former fashion model. She's had an extensive romantic drama and comedy career and won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead in 1990.

21. Holly Robinson Peete

Holly Robinson Peete poses backstage during the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Date of birth : 18 September, 1964

: 18 September, 1964 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Holly has been featured in multiple Hallmark movies, including Angel of Christmas, where she played a supporting role. She is also a TV personality and singer, though she didn't pursue music seriously.

22. Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin attends the DesignCare 2022 Gala benefitting The HollyRod Foundation at RJ's Place Vocational and Family Support Services Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Date of birth : 28 July, 1964

: 28 July, 1964 Place of birth: Queens, New York, USA

Lori rose to fame after starring in Full House. Unfortunately, her acting career paused abruptly when she was convicted of fraud in a widely-televised college admissions scandal in 2020. However, she made her film comeback with Fall into Winter (2023).

23. Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth visits SiriusXM Studios on January 17, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Date of birth : 24 July, 1968

: 24 July, 1968 Place of birth: Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, USA

She started acting in 1997, and made her Hallmark debut in 2019 with A Christmas Love Story. She was also a singer and actress on Broadway, winning a Theatre World Award for Steel Pier.

24. Mariah Carey

Inductee Mariah Carey speaks onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis on June 16, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Date of birth : 27 March, 1969

: 27 March, 1969 Place of birth: Huntington, New York, USA

With the success of her song All I Want For Christmas is You around the holidays, and her work on Christmas movies, many considered her the 'queen of Christmas'. The Hallmark movie she starred in is even called A Christmas Melody.

25. Loni Love

Loni Love attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event for Hulu's "The 1619 Project" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Date of birth : 14 July, 1971

: 14 July, 1971 Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, USA

The American icon is known not only for her acting prowess but also for her talent in comedy, writing and engineering. She started her career on Star Search, which earned her fame even though she didn't win.

The Hallmark channel often fills homes with joy and warm feelings around the holidays worldwide. The above Hallmark actresses have made a name for themselves as the bearers of holiday cheer.

