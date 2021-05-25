Emma DiGiovine is a social media personality and former Fox News Channel producer and journalist. She became the centre of attention following a scandal involving her affair with political commentator Jesse Watters, who later became her husband. What do you know about her?

A photo of Jesse Watters’ wife. Photo: @emmawatters

Before leaving television, Emma DiGiovine had a fairly successful career. Here is everything you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name Emma DiGiovine Gender Female Date of birth 14 March 1992 Age 30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Cranford, New Jersey, USA Current residence Cranford, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Marital status Married Partner Jesse Watters Children 1 School Saint Elizabeth University Fairfield University Profession: Social media personality, former TV producer, journalist Net worth $500,000

Emma DiGiovine's biography

Who is Emma DiGiovine? She is a social media personality, former TV producer, and journalist who was born in Cranford, New Jersey, the USA. It is known that she has a brother, Greg.

How old is Jesse Watters' wife?

Emma was born in 1992. There is no information revealing her exact birthdate. As of 2022, Emma Watters' age is 30 years.

Education

Emma attended a local Cranford school for her primary education. After graduation, she went to the Academy of Saint Elizabeth to continue her high school education.

While in high school, she was actively involved in sports, including soccer, field hockey, and softball. She also took dance lessons.

She debuted as a ballerina at the age of 15 when she joined the American Ballet Theatre and performed on Broadway's Metropolitan Opera House stage. After graduating from the Academy of Saint Elizabeth in 2010, she enrolled at Fairfield University in Connecticut.

While in college, she became the Marketing Director for the university's Student Association. In 2014, she graduated from the university with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism.

What does Emma DiGiovine do?

DiGiovine is a former TV producer and journalist. She worked as an intern in the Showtime Networks Public Relations Department during the summer of her sophomore year of college. Her professional career as a journalist began in February 2015, when she joined the Fox News team.

In 2017, she was promoted to Associate Producer of Jesse Watters' show Watters' World. She worked there until she got involved in a scandal involving Jesse Watters.

Following that, Fox moved her to a new show called The Ingraham Angle. Emma had completely abandoned television by the spring of 2018.

She is now a businesswoman and a social media personality. During the coronavirus pandemic, she began sharing her workouts on Instagram. She also wrote about dieting and shared healthy living tips.

That content drew the attention of many people. They were interested in learning more about her. That is why she created a website where she shares exclusive content, workout videos, beauty and lifestyle tips, and sells workout gear and outfits.

What is Emma DiGiovine’s net worth?

According to Washington Independent, she has a net worth of $500,000. She has made the majority of her money by working on television.

Emma DiGiovine and Jesse Watters' relationship

Jesse Watters was previously married to Noelle Watters. They tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed two daughters together.

Noelle filed for divorce in October 2017, accusing Jesse of cheating on her with Emma DiGiovine. Jesse and DiGiovine both denied the allegations when the media were pursuing them. Despite this, Noelle did not change her mind, and the couple split up.

After Jesse's divorce was finalized in March 2019, his fans became more interested in his career and personal life, wondering, "Who is Jesse Watters married to?"

Emma Watters and Jesse Watters kept their relationship a secret for a long time before people discovered it. Who is Jesse Watters' new wife?

Emma is Jesse's new wife. She was proposed to on 25 August 2019. Emma took to Instagram to share the news and her engagement ring.

Jesse Watters' wedding was announced in the media in December 2019. Jesse Watters married Emma on 30 December 2019. The event was held at The Ritz-Carlton in Naples, Florida.

Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric and Lara Trump were among the guests at Emma and Jesse Watters’ wedding. Emma posted pictures from her wedding celebration on Instagram the day after the ceremony. Watters shared it on his Twitter a few days later.

Jesse Watters and Emma DiGiovine's baby

On 6 October 2020, Jesse and Emma shared some exciting news. In an Instagram post, Emma wrote:

The News is Out! We are expecting a baby boy this spring! We are so excited!! Thank you so much for all the well wishes, and thank you, Fox for this sweet celebration

Jesse Watters' family welcomed a new member on 2 April 2021. His name is Jesse Bailey Watters Jr.

Was Emma DiGiovine married before?

Emma has never been married before. Jesse is her first husband.

How tall is Emma DiGiovine?

Jesse Watters' height is 5 feet 6 inches (170 centimetres), and she weighs 116 pounds (53 kilograms). She has blonde hair and grey eyes. Her body measurements are 34-26-36 inches (86-66-91 centimetres).

Emma Watters' Instagram

Emma is very active on Instagram. Her account currently has more than 38 thousand followers. Jesse Watters' wife's pictures on her Instagram page are mostly about her family.

Emma DiGiovine is now exploring the world with her son. She frequently posts photos of her son on Instagram to share her happiness with fans.

