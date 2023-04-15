26 tallest actors in Hollywood: Stars that tower above their peers

Hollywood is brimming with outstanding actors who have captured the hearts of millions with their on-screen performances. While an actor's success depends on their acting skills, their physical attributes, such as height, can also have a significant impact on the roles they are cast in and the audience. Find out who the tallest actors in Hollywood are.

Just like in sports, a tall stature is a unique characteristic in the industry. There are several tallest Hollywood actors who have captured the attention of many with their towering presence and larger-than-life performances.

Who are the tallest actors in Hollywood?

The tallest actors in Hollywood have become popular not only for their significant roles but also because of their heights. Some of the tallest actors in Hollywood started as sportsmen (NBA players) before joining the acting industry.

1. Brad Garrett – 6'8'' (203 cm)

Full name : Bradley Henry Gerstenfeld

: Bradley Henry Gerstenfeld Date of birth : 14 April 1960

: 14 April 1960 Place of birth: Oxnard, California, USA

Brad Garrett is among the top tallest male actors in Hollywood. The American actor and stand-up comedian began his career as a stand-up comedian in the early 1980s. He became popular for his roles in Everybody Loves Raymond, 'Til Death, Christopher Robin, and Finding Nemo. Brad Garrett's height is 6 feet 8 inches (203 centimetres).

2. Richard Moll – 6'8'' (203 cm)

Full name : Charles Richard Moll

: Charles Richard Moll Date of birth : 13 January 1943

: 13 January 1943 Place of birth: Pasadena, California, USA

Standing at an impressive height of six feet, eight inches, Richard Moll is an American actor best known for playing the role of Aristotle Nostradamus "Bull" Shannon, the bailiff on the NBC sitcom Night Court. Richard Moll's height is 6 feet 8 inches (203 centimetres).

3. James Cromwell – 6'7'' (201 cm)

Full name : James Oliver Cromwell

: James Oliver Cromwell Date of birth : 27 January 1940

: 27 January 1940 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

James Oliver Cromwell is a well-known actor and activist. He made his professional acting debut in 1974 after appearing in The Rockford Files. He has since starred in numerous TV shows and films, including The Green Mile, Babe, LA Confidential, and The Artist. James Cromwell's height is 6 feet 7 inches (201 centimetres).

4. Brian Posehn – 6'6'' (200 cm)

Full name : Brian Posehn

: Brian Posehn Date of birth : 6 July 1966

: 6 July 1966 Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States

Brian Posehn is an American stand-up comedian, actor, voice actor, musician, and writer. He is famous for his roles in Run Ronnie Run, The Sarah Silverman Program, and Knights of Badassdom. Brian Posehn's height is 6 feet 6 inches (200 centimetres).

5. Dwayne Johnson – 6'5'' (196 cm)

Full name : Dwayne Douglas Johnson

: Dwayne Douglas Johnson Date of birth : 2 May 1972

: 2 May 1972 Place of birth: Hayward, California, United States

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, best known by his ring name, The Rock, is an American actor and former professional wrestler. He first came into the limelight as a wrestler competing in the WWF and WWE from 1996 to 2004.

He is also known for starring in numerous films, including Hercules, San Andreas and Fast and the Furious. Dwayne Johnson's height is 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres).

6. Randy Quaid – 6'5'' (196 cm)

Full name : Randy Randall Rudy Quaid

: Randy Randall Rudy Quaid Date of birth : 1 October 1950

: 1 October 1950 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

Randall Rudy Quaid, commonly known as Randy Quaid, is an Academy Award-nominated actor best known for his role in The Last Detail (1973), for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe Award. Randy Quaid's height is 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres).

7. Tim Robbins – 6'5'' (196 cm)

Full name : Timothy Francis Robbins

: Timothy Francis Robbins Date of birth : 16 October 1958

: 16 October 1958 Place of birth: West Covina, California, United States

The American actor and filmmaker gained prominence for playing the role of Andy Dufresne in the film The Shawshank Redemption. He won an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards for his roles in the movies The Player and Mystic River. Tim Robbins' height is 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres).

8. Tyler Perry – 6'5'' (196 cm)

Full name : Emmitt Perry Jr.

: Emmitt Perry Jr. Date of birth : 13 September 1969

: 13 September 1969 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

Emmitt Perry Jr., popularly known as Tyler Perry, is an actor, filmmaker, director, playwright, and entrepreneur. He is best known as the creator and performer of the Madea franchise. Tyler Perry's height is 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres).

9. Vince Vaughn – 6'5" (196 cm)

Full name : Vincent Anthony Vaughn

: Vincent Anthony Vaughn Date of birth : 28 March 1970

: 28 March 1970 Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Vince Vaughn is among the tallest actors in Hollywood who had his breakthrough with his role as Nick Van Owen in the 1997 film

The Lost World: Jurassic Park. He has also starred in other movies and TV series such as Wedding Crashers, The Break Up, Couples Retreat, and Old School. Vince Vaughn's height is 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres).

10. John Corbett – 6'5" (196 cm)

Full name : John Joseph Corbett Jr.

: John Joseph Corbett Jr. Date of birth : 9 May 1961

: 9 May 1961 Place of birth: Wheeling, West Virginia, USA

John Corbett is an American actor and country music singer. He made his acting debut in 1989 after appearing in an episode of The Wonder Years. He gained public attention for his roles in Northern Exposure, Sex and the City, Parenthood, and the United States of Tara. John Corbett's height is 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres).

11. Joseph Manganiello – 6'5" (196 cm)

Full name: Joseph Michael Manganiello

Joseph Michael Manganiello Date of birth : 28 December 1976

: 28 December 1976 Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

The tallest American actor commenced his professional film career when he portrayed the character of Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. His big break came after he was featured in HBO's True Blood. Joseph Manganiello's height is 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres).

12. Jeff Goldblum – 6'5'' (196 cm)

Full name: Jeffrey Lynn Goldblum

Jeffrey Lynn Goldblum Date of birth: 22 October 1952

22 October 1952 Place of birth: West Homestead, Pennsylvania, United States

Jeffrey Lynn Goldblum is an American actor and musician. Jeff Goldblum's height is 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres). He first hit the screens in 1974 after appearing in the film Death Wish. He has also starred in numerous notable films of his era, such as Jurassic Park and Independence Day.

13. John Larroquette – 6’4’’ (193 cm)

Full name: John Bernard Larroquette

John Bernard Larroquette Date of birth: 25 November 1947

25 November 1947 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

John Bernard Larroquette is a famous actor and producer known for his roles in various movies, including Night Court, The Librarians, and Stripes. He is one of the most successful and tallest movie stars of all time. John Larroquette's height is 6 feet 4 inches (194 centimetres).

14. Clint Eastwood – 6'4'' (193 cm)

Full name : Clinton Eastwood Jr.

: Clinton Eastwood Jr. Date of birth : 31 May 1930

: 31 May 1930 Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

Clint Eastwood is an American actor and film director. He first rose to stardom in the Western TV series Rawhide. He later gained international fame after portraying Man with No Name in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy" of Spaghetti Westerns and as antihero cop Harry Callahan in the five Dirty Harry films. Clint Eastwood's height is 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimeters.

15. David Hasselhoff – 6'4'' (193 cm)

Full name: David Michael Hasselhoff

David Michael Hasselhoff Date of birth: 17 July 1952

17 July 1952 Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, USA

David Michael Hasselhoff is a prominent American actor, singer, businessman, and TV personality. David Hasselhoff's height is 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres). He is well-recognized for his roles in The Young, Knight Rider, The Restless, and Baywatch.

16. Chevy Chase – 6'4'' (193 cm)

Full name: Cornelius Crane "Chevy" Chase

Cornelius Crane "Chevy" Chase Date of birth: 8 October 1943

8 October 1943 Place of birth: Lower Manhattan, New York, United States

Chevy Chase is an American comedian, actor, and writer. Chevy Chase's height is 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres). He has earned three Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Award nominations as an actor and writer. He was a cast member of Saturday Night Live (1975) from its debut until 1976.

17. Stefan Brogren – 6'4'' (193 cm)

Full name: Stefan Brogren

Stefan Brogren Date of birth: 21 April 1972

21 April 1972 Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Stefan Brogren is a Canadian actor, director, and producer. Stefan Brogren's height is 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres). He began acting in 1991, appearing in one episode of C.B.C.'s Magic Hour. He has since appeared in numerous films and TV series, such as Sneakerella, Air Crash Investigation and Holly Hobbie.

18. John Lithgow – 6'4'' (193 cm)

Full name: John Arthur Lithgow

John Arthur Lithgow Date of birth: 19 October 1945

19 October 1945 Place of birth: Rochester, New York, United States

Lithgow is a highly regarded and versatile actor known for his work in film, television, and theatre. He has received numerous awards and nominations for his performances over the years. He has starred in The Pelican Brief, Kinsey and Bombshell. John Lithgow's height is 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres).

19. David Morse – 6'4'' (193 cm)

Full name: David Bowditch Morse

David Bowditch Morse Date of birth: 11 October 1953

11 October 1953 Place of birth: Beverly, Massachusetts, USA

David Morse began his acting career in the 1980s. He appeared in several films, such as Our Family Business and Inside Moves. He became more popular when he appeared in 137 episodes of the TV series St. Elsewhere. Since his debut, he has starred in over 100 films and TV series. David Morse's height is 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres).

20. Liam Neeson – 6'3'' (192 cm)

Full name : William John Neeson

: William John Neeson Date of birth : 7 June 1952

: 7 June 1952 Place of birth: Ballymena, Northern Ireland

The tall Hollywood actor gained immense prominence after appearing as Oskar Schindler in the drama movie Schindler's List (1993), for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Actor nomination. He also appeared in The Grey and Taken. He was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2000. Liam Neeson's height is 6 feet 3 inches (192 centimetres).

21. Vincent D'Onofrio – 6'3'' (192 cm)

Full name : Vincent Philip D'Onofrio

: Vincent Philip D'Onofrio Date of birth : 30 June 1959

: 30 June 1959 Place of birth: Bensonhurst, New York, United States

Vincent Philip D'Onofrio is an American actor and filmmaker. He is widely known as Detective Robert Goren in Law and Order: Criminal Intent. He also appeared in Daredevil, Full Metal Jacket, and Jurassic World. Vincent D'Onofrio's height is 6 feet 3 inches (192 centimetres).

22. Billy Campbell – 6'3'' (192 cm)

Full name : William Oliver Campbell

: William Oliver Campbell Date of birth : 7 July 1959

: 7 July 1959 Place of birth: Charlottesville, Virginia, USA

The American actor is best known for his portrayal of Rick Sammler in the American romantic TV series Once and Again. He has also played several other famous roles on various TV shows and films, including The Rocketeer, Bram Stoker's Dracula and Enough. Billy Campbell's height is 6 feet 3 inches (192 centimetres).

23. Steven Seagal – 6'3'' (191 cm)

Full name: Steven Frederic Seagal

Steven Frederic Seagal Date of birth: 10 April 1952

10 April 1952 Place of birth: Lansing, Michigan, USA

Steven Seagal is an American actor, film producer, screenwriter, martial artist, and musician. He is best known for his roles in action films, particularly in the 1980s and 1990s. He has released two studio albums, Songs from the Crystal Cave and Mojo Priest. Steven Seagal's height is 6 feet 3 inches (191 centimetres).

24. Matthew Modine – 6'3'' (191 cm)

Full name : Matthew Avery Modine

: Matthew Avery Modine Date of birth : 22 March 1959

: 22 March 1959 Place of birth: Loma Linda, California, United States

Matthew Avery Modine is an American actor and filmmaker. Matthew Modine's height is 6 feet 3 inches (191 centimetres). He first gained public recognition for portraying Pvt. Joker in Full Metal Jacket. He is also known for his other roles in Vision Quest, Married to the Mob, and Gross Anatomy.

25. Dolph Lundgren – 6’2’’ (189 cm)

Full name: Hans "Dolph" Lundgren

Hans "Dolph" Lundgren Date of birth: 3 November 1957

3 November 1957 Place of birth: Spånga, Sweden

Dolph Lundgren is a Swedish actor, filmmaker and martial artist. He has starred in more than 80 films, most of them in the action genre. Some of his current roles include in films such as Expend4bles, Showdown at the Grand and The Best Man. Dolph Lundgren's height is 6 feet 2 inches (189 centimetres).

26. Jonathan Frakes – 6'2'' (189 cm)

Full name: Jonathan Scott Frakes

Jonathan Scott Frakes Date of birth: 19 August 1952

19 August 1952 Place of birth: Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, USA

Jonathan is an American actor and director. Frakes is best known for his role as Commander William Riker in the popular science fiction television series Star Trek: The Next Generation. He has also appeared in Star Trek: Very Short Treks and Star Trek: Picard. Jonathan Frakes' height is 6 feet 2 inches (189 centimetres).

Who are currently the tallest actors in Hollywood?

Below is a summary table of the top 26 tallest actors in Hollywood.

Rank Name Height in inches Height in centimetres 1 Brad Garrett 6'8'' 203 cm 2 Richard Moll 6'8'' 203 cm 3 James Cromwell 6'7'' 201 cm 4 Brian Posehn 6'6'' 200 cm 5 Dwayne Johnson 6'5'' 196 cm 6 Randy Quaid 6'5'' 196 cm 7 Tim Robbins 6'5'' 196 cm 8 Tyler Perry 6'5'' 196 cm 9 Vince Vaughn 6'5" 196 cm 10 John Corbett 6'5" 196 cm 11 Joseph Manganiello 6'5" 196 cm 12 Jeff Goldblum 6'5'' 196 cm 13 John Larroquette 6’4’’ 193 cm 14 Clint Eastwood 6'4'' 193 cm 15 David Hasselhoff 6'4'' 193 cm 16 Chevy Chase 6'4'' 193 cm 17 Stefan Brogren 6'4'' 193 cm 18 John Lithgow 6'4'' 193 cm 19 David Morse 6'4'' 193 cm 20 Liam Neeson 6'3'' 192 cm 21 Vincent D'Onofrio 6'3'' 192 cm 22 Billy Campbell 6'3'' 192 cm 23 Steven Seagal 6'3'' 191 cm 24 Matthew Modine 6'3'' 191 cm 25 Dolph Lundgren 6’2’’ 189 cm 26 Jonathan Frakes 6’2’’ 189 cm

Who are the tallest actors in Hollywood?

Some of the top three tallest actors include Brad Garrett (6'8''), Richard Moll (6'8'') and James Cromwell (6'7'').

With their towering presence and larger-than-life performances, the tallest actors in Hollywood have irrevocably changed the face of cinema. These performers have benefited from their height and have grown to be some of the most famous and well-liked names in the entertainment industry.

