Tom Cruise’s wives: who has the actor been married to over the years?

Tom Cruise is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, having starred in numerous movies throughout his career. He has been active in the film industry since the early 1980s. Thanks to his popularity, his personal life has gained much attention from the public. For instance, do you know that the actor has been in three marriages? And who are the former Tom Cruise's wives?

Cruise at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Tom Cruise has been in the film industry for over four decades and has starred in some of the biggest box office hits of all time. Because of the nature of his job, his personal life has often been the subject of media attention. He has been romantically linked with a few high-profile female celebrities throughout his career, with some leading to marriages.

Former Tom Cruise’s wives

Who is Tom Cruise's wife? The actor has been married three times throughout his career. Have a look his ex-spouses and their influence on his life and career.

1. Mimi Rogers (1987 - 1990)

Mimi Rogers attends the 47th annual Gracie Awards Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Tom Cruise's first wife was actress Mimi Rogers. She is a well-known model and actress from Coral Gables, Florida. She is known for her work in TV shows and movies such as The X-Files, Two and a Half Men, and Mad Men. Since the 1970s, she has been a Scientologist and had a key role in converting her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, to the faith.

They first met in 1985, and they soon started dating. They got married in May 1987. Nonetheless, their union had issues, and they ultimately divorced in 1990. Tom Cruise was a rising celebrity in Hollywood then, while Mimi Rogers was already an established actress. Mimi Rogers and Tom Cruise worked on several films together, including Days of Thunder.

2. Nicole Kidman (1990 - 2001)

Nicole Kidman attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Tom Cruise's ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, is an Australian-American actress, producer, and occasional singer. Although she was raised partly in Sydney, Australia, she was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. Initially, she appeared in minor film and television gigs in Australia, but later on, she gained international recognition in the 1990s.

She is known for her stellar performances in films like Dead Calm, Days of Thunder, and To Die For. The ex-couple tied the knot in December 1990 after meeting on the 1989 film Days of Thunder set. Throughout the 1990s, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were one of the most prominent couples in Hollywood.

They starred together in various films, including Far and Away and Eyes Wide Shut. Unfortunately, they divorced in 2001 after having several misunderstandings about their respective careers.

3. Katie Holmes (2006 - 2012)

Katie Holmes is seen on 6 March 2023 in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall

Source: Getty Images

Katie Holmes is an American actress and producer from Toledo, Ohio, United States of America. Their relationship gained public attention swiftly. Tom Cruise was one of the most well-known performers in the world at the time, and his affiliation only heightened the public's curiosity about his personal life.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise exchanged their wedding vows on 18 November 2006. The wedding took place at the 15th-century Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, Italy. Yet after only six years of marriage, they divorced in 2012. Tom and Katie have never spoken about the reason for their split. They have a daughter named Suri Cruise.

Tom Cruise's dating life

Apart from his three ex-wives, the American actor has been romantically linked to several other women. Here is a list and timelines of some of the women he has dated.

1. Melissa Gilbert (1981)

Melissa Gilbert speaks at The Paley Center For Media at The Paley Museum in New York City. Photo: John

Source: Getty Images

Cruise and Gilbert met at a party and started dating soon afterwards. Tom had just begun his career in Hollywood, while Gilbert was already famous for her appearance on the television series Little House on the Prairie.

Gilbert has subsequently talked openly about her time with Cruise maintaining that she didn't have intercourse with him. The two were together for a few months, after which they broke up. Melissa has been married to Tim Busfield since 2013.

2. Rebecca De Mornay (1983)

Rebecca De Mornay attends the Pinz Bowling ReGrand Opening Party at Pinz Bowling Center Studio City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Rebecca De Mornay is an American actress from Santa Rosa, California. She is best known for her roles in movies such as Runaway Train and Wedding Crashers. They dated in the early 1980s when they were both rising stars in Hollywood. The two met while filming the 1983 film Risky Business, which served as their breakthrough roles.

3. Cher (1985)

Cher arrives at NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love" Birthday Special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

In 1985 Tom cruise had a brief relationship with Cher. Cher is an American singer, actress, and television personality from El Centro, California. She rose to fame for being part of the musical duo Sonny & Cher alongside her then-husband, Sonny Bono.

Tom Cruise and Cher allegedly had a brief relationship in the mid-1980s. They first met at a White House event in 1985. Later, they were frequently spotted together in Los Angeles nightclubs and at events.

4. Penélope Cruz (2001 - 2004)

Penelope Cruz attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Foc Kan

Source: Getty Images

Penélope Cruz and Tom Cruise dated from 2001 to 2004. They met on the set of Vanilla Sky, where they both starred and began dating shortly after filming wrapped. They were occasionally photographed together at red-carpet events and were known to be very affectionate towards each other in public.

5. Emily Thomas (2014)

Photo: @Daily_Express on Twitter (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Emily Thomas is a British assistant and former personal assistant of Tom Cruise. The two started dating in 2014 while Thomas was Cruise's assistant in London filming Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. Although they were spotted together on several occasions and red-carpet premieres, the ex-couple largely kept their romance a secret.

6. Hayley Atwell (2020 - 2021)

Hayley Atwell is seen on the front row of the Del Core fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Source: Getty Images

Tom has had an on-and-off relationship with the famous actress Hayley Atwell. Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise developed an interest in each other while working together on the seventh instalment of the Mission: Impossible movie series, Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018).

The two started dating in 2020 but separated in September 2021. Rumours about the ex-couple getting back together for the second time made it into the spotlight in 2022. This was after the actress attended Tom’s Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London.

Tom has also allegedly dated several other women, including American singer Patti Scialfa. The two briefly dated in 1985. Additionally, he was previously in a romantic relationship with Heather Locklear, an American actress widely known for her role in The Perfect Man. Heather and Tom first met at an audition during Cruise’s early years in his career.

Who is Tom Cruise dating?

The American actor has kept his dating life off the media and has not publicly been in any relationship since he separated from his ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell in 2021. He is reportedly single.

FAQs

Is Tom Cruise married? Tom Cruise is currently not married. Is Tom Cruise gay? There have been rumours about Tom Cruise's sexual orientation for many years, but Cruise has never publicly identified as gay. Additionally, all his relationships have been with women. Who is Mimi Rogers? Mimi Rogers was Tom Cruise's first wife. She is a well-known model and actress from Coral Gables, Florida. The two married in 1987 and divorced in 1990. Did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman have children together? They didn't have children of their own. However, Tom and Nicole Kidman adopted two children, a daughter named Isabella and a son named Connor. Who is Tom Cruise's girlfriend? Tom Cruise is reportedly single. The last relationship he was in was with actress Hayley Atwell. Where is Tom Cruise from? Tom Cruise was born in Syracuse, New York, and grew up in various locations due to the nature of his father's job.

Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes are the former Tom Cruise's wives. Since separating from the three women, he has also been linked with several other high-profile ladies in the entertainment industry. Currently, however, he seems unmarried and single.

