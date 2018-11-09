Richest actor in the world: Top 30 wealthiest stars in 2022

The acting industry has massive earning opportunities. Although the richest actor in the world has a small percentage of the massive revenue big production companies make, it is worth it as the numbers are pretty huge. So, who are the wealthiest actors today?

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to leading analytics from Gower Street's forecast, the worldwide box office revenue is expected to finish at 20.2 billion in 2021. Don't get surprised yet; it hit $42.3 billion in 2019. These numbers are quite massive and actors earn a considerable share, more so those from Hollywood.

The United States film industry (Hollywood) is the largest in terms of revenue. Of course, given their dominance, you would expect the richest actor in the world to come from here. However, other industries like Bollywood in India and China also make significant headway, making billions in revenue every year. So, who are the highest-paid actors in the world?

Who is the richest actor in the world: Top 30 list

What is the net worth of the wealthiest actor in the world? Considering the billions big-budget movies make, they must be worth a lot. It would not be a surprise to find out that the richest actor's net worth is in the billions.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

30. Johnny Depp - $150 million

US actor Johnny Depp attends the promotion of the animated series "Puffins" in Belgrade on October 19, 2021. Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic

Source: Getty Images

Name: Jonny Christopher Depp

Jonny Christopher Depp Age: 58 years old as of 2021

58 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor, producer, and musician

If you are a fan of Johnny Depp, you likely thought that a search of "who is the richest actor?" would have him at the top. Why not; he is one of the most talented performers in Hollywood with an estimated net worth of $150 million.

Johnny Depp was one of the most commercially successful performers in 2000 when he played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the film series Pirates of the Caribbean (2003-2017).

On top of this, the performer has won numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award. He has also been nominated for three Academy Awards and two British Academy Film Awards.

29. Vin Diesel - $225 million

Vin Diesel looks on from the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 12, 2021, in Monza, Italy. Photo: Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

Name: Mark Sinclair

Mark Sinclair Age: 54 years old as of 2021

54 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor-filmmaker

Vine Diesel is not the richest actor in the world but has significant achievements. He is an American actor and filmmaker renowned for various roles in popular and high-grossing productions. One of his most notable roles is in the Fast & Furious franchise as Dominic Toretto.

Vin Diesel has an estimated net worth of $225 million as of 2021. Of course, the Fast & Furious franchise made him one of the highest-paid performers in the world, considering its immense success at the box office.

28. Samuel L. Jackson - $250 million

Samuel L. Jackson at the world premiere of "The Banker" at the National Civil Rights Museum on March 02, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Greg Campbell

Source: Getty Images

Name: Samuel Leroy Jackson

Samuel Leroy Jackson Age: 72 years old as of 2021

72 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor and producer

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most prolific African American actors, and of course, one of the most popular of his generation. His hard work over the years has seen him accumulate $250 million.

27. Jessica Biel - $250 milli

Jessica Biel attends the "The Sinner" Season 3 premiere at The London West Hollywood on February 03, 2020, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jemal Countess/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Name: Jessica Claire Biel

Jessica Claire Biel Age: 39 years old as of 2021

39 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actress and model

Thanks to her good looks and incredible talent, Jessica Biel is one of Hollywood's most sought-after performers. She entered the limelight with her work in the series 7th Heaven as a teenager, later taking numerous roles in big-budget productions.

Jessica has been married to Justin Timberlake since 2012 and they are one of Hollywood's most admired couples. Jessica has a net worth of $250 million in 2021.

26. Bruce Willis - $250 million

American actor Bruce Willis attends CocoBaba and Ushopal activity on November 4, 2019, in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG/VCG

Source: Getty Images

Name: Walter Bruce Willis

Walter Bruce Willis Age: 66 years old as of 2021

66 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor

Did you know that Bruce Willis started his acting career on the off-Broadway stage in the 1970s? Look at him now; he is one of the most successful performers in Hollywood with numerous titles under his belt.

The performer has an approximate net worth of $250 million. During his long career in Hollywood, Bruce Willis has been one of the best-paid leading male actors. For instance, his salary from 1999’s The Sixth Sense was $100 million.

25. Salman Khan - $260 million

Salman Khan attends the press conference of tv reality show Bigg Boss on August 03, 2010 in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Source: Getty Images

Name: Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan

Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan Age: 55 years old as of 2021

55 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor, film producer, singer, painter

Salman Khan is often cited as the most commercially successful performer in Indian cinema. Salman Khan has an estimated net worth of $260 million.

24. Leonardo DiCaprio - $260 million

Adam McKay and Leonardo DiCaprio attend Netflix's Don't Look Up LA Tastemaker Screening at ROSS HOUSE on November 17, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Name: Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio

Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio Age: 47 years old as of 2021

47 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor and film producer

Leonardo DiCaprio started his acting career in the 1980s by appearing in television commercials. It did not take long for him to get noticed and take more prominent roles, including the 1997 romance movie Titanic.

The American performer and film producer has become one of the most respected in Hollywood because of his impressive performance in every project. He has a net worth of $260 million as of 2021.

23. Denzel Washington - $280 million

Actor Denzel Washington attends a press conference for the 59th New York Film Festival opening night screening of The Tragedy Of Macbeth at The Film Society of Lincoln Center. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Name: Denzel Hayes Washington Jr.

Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. Age: 66 years old as of 2021

66 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor, director, producer

Many people would have quickly concluded that Denzel Washington is the highest paid actor in Hollywood, considering his massive success. But, unfortunately, he isn't; he has an approximate net worth of $280 million as of 2021.

Denzel is respected for his unique approach and is described as a performer that reconfigured the concept of classic movie stardom. He started his acting career in theatre, acting in off-Broadway performances.

22. Harrison Ford - $300 million

Actor Harrison Ford attends the 'Morning Glory' UK premiere at the Empire Leicester Square on January 11, 2011, in London, England. Photo: Ian Gavan

Source: Getty Images

Name: Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford Age: 79 years old as of 2021

79 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Performer

The veteran performer is an Academy Award nominee and a four-time Golden Globe nominee. He has an estimated net worth of $300 million. He has an excellent reputation for his impressive acting prowess.

21. Robert Downey Jr. - $300 million

Actor Robert Downey Jr. is seen arriving backstage during the UFC 248 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Source: Getty Images

Name: Robert John Downey Jr.

Robert John Downey Jr. Age: 56 years old as of 2021

56 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor and producer

Robert Downey Jr. is so successful that Time Magazine named him among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2008. The Iron Man actor made his acting debut at five. He has an approximate net worth of $300 million, a product of his success in the acting industry.

20. Brad Pitt - $300 million

Brad Pitt poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Name: William Bradley Pitt

William Bradley Pitt Age: 57 years old as of 2021

57 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor and film producer

Are you still wondering who the richest actor in Hollywood is? Brad Pitt is among the highest earners as he has quite an impressive portfolio of some of the highest-grossing films. Brad Pitt has a net worth of $300 million and is a recipient of numerous accolades.

19. Michael Douglas - $350 million

From L-R, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Name: Michael Kirk Douglas

Michael Kirk Douglas Age: 77 years old as of 2021

77 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor and producer

It has been quite a journey for Michael Douglas, one of the oldest performers in Hollywood. His breakthrough role was in a 1969 CBS Playhouse special, The Experiment. More than five decades later, the performer has taken numerous roles and earned immense wealth. He is worth $350 million.

18. Mark Wahlberg - $350 million

Mark Wahlberg attends the Netflix Premiere Spenser Confidential at Westwood Village Theatre on February 27, 2020, in Westwood, California. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Source: Getty Images

Name: Mark Robert Wahlberg

Mark Robert Wahlberg Age: 50 years old as of 2021

50 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor, producer, businessman and former rapper

Mark Wahlberg often comes to mind when people search "Who is the richest American actor," as he has been dominant in the acting industry. He successfully transitioned from a teen pop idol to an acclaimed performer.

Aside from acting, Mark produces films and is the executive producer of the Boardwalk Empire (2010), In Treatment (2008) and the commercially successful comedy Entourage (2004). The performer has a net worth of $350 million in 2021.

17. Clint Eastwood - $375 million

Clint Eastwood attends the "Richard Jewell" world premiere gala screening during AFI FEST on November 20, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Photo: VALERIE MACON

Source: Getty Images

Name: Clinton Eastwood Jr.

Clinton Eastwood Jr. Age: 91 years old as of 2021

91 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor, director, producer, and composer

Clint Eastwood has been in the film industry for a long time. His early roles, in which he gave an impressive performance, allowed him to create a deep foundation in the movie industry. He is now recognized as one of the most iconic thespians of all time. Clinton has an approximate net worth of $375 million in 2021.

16. Jackie Chan - $400 million

Jackie Chan attends a press conference of the 6th Jackie Chan International Action Film Week on July 15, 2021, in Beijing, China. Photo: VCG/VCG

Source: Getty Images

Name: Datuk Fang Shilong (known professionally as Jackie Chan)

Datuk Fang Shilong (known professionally as Jackie Chan) Age: 67 years old as of 2021

67 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor, director, martial arts artist, and stuntman

Jackie Chan has been acting since the 1960s and is one of the most prolific performers in Hollywood. The most exciting thing about him is that he performs his stunts. As of 2021, he has an estimated net worth of $400 million in 2021.

15. Tom Hanks - $400 million

Tom Hanks arrives at Pacific Design Center on November 02, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Name: Thomas Jeffrey Hanks

Thomas Jeffrey Hanks Age: 65 years old as of 2021

65 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor and filmmaker

Tom Hanks is one of the most popular and recognized performers worldwide and regarded as a cultural icon in the United States of America. Tom has an approximate net worth of $400 million in 2021.

14. Arnold Schwarzenegger - $400 million

Arnold Schwarzenegger poses during a photocall to promote the film Terminator: Dark Fate in London on October 17, 2019. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Name: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Age: 74 years old as of 2021

74 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor, former bodybuilder, producer, businessman and former politician

The former professional bodybuilder is a global icon when it comes to acting. He starred in the Terminator franchise, Commando (1985), and True Lies (1994). He has an estimated net worth of $400 million in 2021.

13. Sylvester Stallone - $400 million

Sylvester Stallone poses during a photocall on May 24, 2019. Photo: Christophe Simon/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Name: Sylvester Enzio Stallone

Sylvester Enzio Stallone Age: 75 years old as of 2021

75 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor, screenwriter, director, and producer

Sylvester Stallone is an American film director, screenwriter, and producer with exceptional acting skills. He has appeared in more than 40 films, including Rocky, Rambo, and The Expendables.

The 75-year-old has received several awards and nominations for his work, including three Oscar nominations, a Golden Globes award, and The César Award, among many more. Today, Stallone has a net worth of $400 million.

12. Jack Nicholson - $400 million

Jack Nicholson smiles as he appears at a press conference to promote his new movie "The Bucket List" in Tokyo on 30 April 2008. Photo: Toru Yamanaka/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Name: Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson Age: 84 years old as of 2021

84 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor and filmmaker

Apart from acting, Jack Nicholson is also a renowned producer and writer. Nicholson's net worth has earned him a place in the list of top 30 richest actors globally.

He has won over 80 accolades and received more than 100 nominations in various awards, including the Oscars, BAFTA awards, and Golden Globes.

Some of his famous movies include Flight to Fury (1964), The Departed (2006), The Bucket List (2007), and How Do You Know (2010), among others. He has an estimated net worth of $400 million.

11. Amitabh Bachchan - $400 million

Amitabh Bachchan poses for photographers at a photocall for the film 'Shamitabh' in central London on Janurary 27, 2015. Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Name: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan Age: 79 years old as of 2021

79 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Performer, film producer, television host, occasional playback singer and former politician

Amitabh Bachchan is an Indian star, former politician, producer, and broadcaster. He is also the winner of three National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards. He makes it to the list with a net worth of $400 million.

He also holds India's highest civilian awards, which are the Padma Shri Award (1984), Padma Bhushan Award (2001), and Padma Vibhushan (2015).

The Bollywood icon has what it takes to compete with top Hollywood personalities when it comes to wealth.

Who are the top 10 richest actors in the world?

10. Adam Sandler - $420 million

Comedian Adam Sandler during an interview on May 16, 2013. Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

Name: Adam Richard Sandler

Adam Richard Sandler Age: 55 years old as of 2021

55 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor, comedian, and filmmaker

The 55-year-old has starred in over 30 movies that have grossed over $2.4 billion at the worldwide box office. His highest-grossing film is Hotel Transylvania (2012), which brought in $358.38 million.

Adam Sandler's net worth is $420 million. Sandler is one of the wealthiest Hollywood stars and film producers.

9. Mel Gibson - $425 milli

Mel Gibson attends the Paramount pictures premiere of 'Daddy's Home 2', on November 5, 2017, in Westwood, California. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Name: Mel Columcille Gerard Gibson

Mel Columcille Gerard Gibson Age: 65 years old

65 years old Occupation: Performer, director, producer, and screenwriter

Mel Gibson is an Australian-American film director, screenwriter, and producer. He is known for his role in The Passion of the Christ (2004), We Were Soldiers (2002), and Braveheart (1995).

He won two Oscar awards and a Golden Globe award in 1996 for directing the Braveheart drama. In 2017, he got nominated for Oscar and Golden Globe awards for directing the military drama Hacksaw Ridge (2016). He has a net worth of $425 million.

8. Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen - $500 million

Mary-Kate (R) and Ashley Olsen arrive for the 2019 CFDA fashion awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 3, 2019. Photo: Angela Weiss /AFP

Source: Getty Images

Name: Marey-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen

Marey-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen Age: 35 years old as of 2021

35 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Fashion designer and actresses

The Olsen twins are among the richest actresses in the world with a net worth of $500 million. The duo has earned a lot from their career. In 2007, they ranked 11th in Forbes' list of The Richest 20 Women In Entertainment.

The fraternal twins own a retail empire, Dualstar Entertainment Group, which was established in 1993. The company produces movies, TV shows, magazines, video games, and other media. It sells $1 billion worth of merchandise worldwide a year.

Among the movies the twins have acted in together include New York Minute (2004), It Takes Two (1995), and Toil And Trouble (1993).

7. Robert DeNiro - $500 million

Robert de Niro looks on as he receives a Tribute award during the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival on December 1, 2018. Photo: Fadel Senna

Source: Getty Images

Name: Robert Anthony De Niro Jr.

Robert Anthony De Niro Jr. Age: 78 years old as of 2021

78 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor, producer, and director

Robert Anthony De Niro Jr. is an American actor, producer, and director. His most famous films include Raging Bull (1980), Cape Fear (1991), Mean Streets (1973), and Taxi Driver (1976).

The film star has received 133 nominations to date and has won two Oscars and another 62 awards. His current net worth is $500 million.

6. George Clooney - $500 million

George Clooney on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

Name: George Clooney

George Clooney Age: 60 years old as of 2021

60 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor and filmmaker

George Clooney wouldn’t miss on the richest actor in the world Forbes’ list because of his fantastic work. He has a net worth of 500 million dollars.

He is an American director, producer, businessman, and social activist from Kentucky. He received wide fame after starring in ER (1994-2009), From Dusk Till Dawn (1996), and Three Kings (1999), among many more.

Clooney is also known for his humanitarian works, like helping to solve the Darfur conflict and assisting victims of the earthquake in Haiti.

In 2018, he was ranked as the World's highest-paid performer after selling his Casamigos Tequila factory for $1 billion. Clooney may likely be your favourite performer, but he is not the wealthiest.

5. Tom Cruise - $600 million

Tom Cruise is pictured during the filming of "Mission Impossible : Lybra" on October 6, 2020 in Rome. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Name: Thomas Cruise Mapother IV

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV Age: 59 years old as of 2021

59 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Performer and producer

Tom Cruise is an American film star, director, producer, screenwriter. Cruise has starred in the Mission Impossible franchise, Magnolia (1999), Minority Report (2002), and Edge of Tomorrow (2014), among many other high-grossing movies.

Tom Cruise boasts of three Golden Globe Awards and three Oscar nominations. Tom Cruise's net worth is estimated to be $600million, which ranks him fifth on the list.

4. Shah Rukh Khan - $750 million

Indian Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan gestures during a press interaction to launch a new television show India Poochega Sabse Shaana Kaun? Photo: STRDEL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Name: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan Age: 59 years old as of 2021

59 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actor and television personality

Hailed as the King of Bollywood and King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has the highest net worth in Bollywood. The Indian celebrity is also a renowned producer and a public personality worldwide.

In 2005, he was awarded the Padma Shri. He also received the French Order of Arts and Literature in 2007 and the Order of the Legion of Honor in 2014.

Some of his famous films include the Don franchise, Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Bhoothnath Returns (2014), My name is Khan (2010), Ra. One (2011), Happy New Year (2014), and Zero (2018). He has an estimated net worth of $750 million.

3. Jerry Seinfield - $950 million

Jerry Seinfeld attends the Toronto East General Hospital's First Annual Comedy Gala, 'Laughter Is The Best Medicine' at Allstream Centre on April 12, 2012, in Toronto, Canada. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

Name: Jerome Allen Seinfield

Jerome Allen Seinfield Age: 67 years old as of 2021

67 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Stand-up comedian, thespian, writer and producer

Jerry Seinfeld is an American comedian, performer, writer, and producer with a net worth of $950 million. He is best known for playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself in the sitcom Seinfeld, which he created and wrote with Larry David.

Jerry owns 7.5% of the show's backend equity points. So, not only did he earn a fortune from base salary while the show was on, he has made exponentially more in the years that followed from global syndication sales.

2. Tyler Perry - $1 billion

Tyler Perry accepts People's Champion Award onstage for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Photo: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Getty Images

Name: Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry Age: 52 years old as of 2021

52 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Performer, director, producer and screenwriter

Tyler Perry's net worth is estimated to be $1 billion. He is an American performer, director, playwright, and producer. He has directed and produced more than 30 movies, 20 stage productions, and 8 TV shows. Every year, he earns between $200 and $250 million from his entertainment empire.

Who is the richest actor in the world?

1. Jami Gertz - $3 billion

Jami Gertz sits on stage during the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery on May 14, 2019 at the Chicago Hilton in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Name: Jami Beth Gertz

Jami Beth Gertz Age: 56 years old as of 2021

56 years old as of 2021 Occupation: Actress and investor

Who is the richest Hollywood actor? Jami Gertz will likely be the world richest actor 2022, considering her massive wealth of $3 billion. She is an actress and producer well known for starring in Twister (1996), The Lost Boys (1987), Still Standing (2002-2006), and Sixteen Candles (1984).

Jami, who is the richest actor in Hollywood, is also a philanthropist and sports team owner. Although Jami's career contributes a lot to her net worth, most of her wealth comes from her marriage to LA-based billionaire Tony Ressler.

Ressler is the co-founder of Ares Management, which has over $136 billion worth of assets under management. The two got married in 1989 when Ressler was an up-and-coming financier.

Jami and Tony are part-owners of the Atlanta Hawks NBA team. The couple also owns a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers and were once running to be majority owners of the Dodgers.

Now you know who the richest actor is in the world is. But, as you have noticed, not all of the performers on the list are American or in Hollywood. So, how many film stars did you expect to make it to the list?

READ ALSO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson bio: age, net worth, husband, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng reported about the life of Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who is known for playing Mitchel Pritchett in Modern Family. Did you know that the talented actor is a five-time Primetime Emmy nominee?

Also, Jesse Tyler has been advocating for LGBTQ+ rights for some time now. Aside from these, what else do you know about him?

Source: Legit.ng