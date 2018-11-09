Richest actor in the world: Top 30 wealthiest stars in 2022
The acting industry has massive earning opportunities. Although the richest actor in the world has a small percentage of the massive revenue big production companies make, it is worth it as the numbers are pretty huge. So, who are the wealthiest actors today?
According to leading analytics from Gower Street's forecast, the worldwide box office revenue is expected to finish at 20.2 billion in 2021. Don't get surprised yet; it hit $42.3 billion in 2019. These numbers are quite massive and actors earn a considerable share, more so those from Hollywood.
The United States film industry (Hollywood) is the largest in terms of revenue. Of course, given their dominance, you would expect the richest actor in the world to come from here. However, other industries like Bollywood in India and China also make significant headway, making billions in revenue every year. So, who are the highest-paid actors in the world?
Who is the richest actor in the world: Top 30 list
What is the net worth of the wealthiest actor in the world? Considering the billions big-budget movies make, they must be worth a lot. It would not be a surprise to find out that the richest actor's net worth is in the billions.
30. Johnny Depp - $150 million
- Name: Jonny Christopher Depp
- Age: 58 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor, producer, and musician
If you are a fan of Johnny Depp, you likely thought that a search of "who is the richest actor?" would have him at the top. Why not; he is one of the most talented performers in Hollywood with an estimated net worth of $150 million.
Johnny Depp was one of the most commercially successful performers in 2000 when he played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the film series Pirates of the Caribbean (2003-2017).
On top of this, the performer has won numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award. He has also been nominated for three Academy Awards and two British Academy Film Awards.
29. Vin Diesel - $225 million
- Name: Mark Sinclair
- Age: 54 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor-filmmaker
Vine Diesel is not the richest actor in the world but has significant achievements. He is an American actor and filmmaker renowned for various roles in popular and high-grossing productions. One of his most notable roles is in the Fast & Furious franchise as Dominic Toretto.
Vin Diesel has an estimated net worth of $225 million as of 2021. Of course, the Fast & Furious franchise made him one of the highest-paid performers in the world, considering its immense success at the box office.
28. Samuel L. Jackson - $250 million
- Name: Samuel Leroy Jackson
- Age: 72 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor and producer
Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most prolific African American actors, and of course, one of the most popular of his generation. His hard work over the years has seen him accumulate $250 million.
27. Jessica Biel - $250 milli
- Name: Jessica Claire Biel
- Age: 39 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actress and model
Thanks to her good looks and incredible talent, Jessica Biel is one of Hollywood's most sought-after performers. She entered the limelight with her work in the series 7th Heaven as a teenager, later taking numerous roles in big-budget productions.
Jessica has been married to Justin Timberlake since 2012 and they are one of Hollywood's most admired couples. Jessica has a net worth of $250 million in 2021.
26. Bruce Willis - $250 million
- Name: Walter Bruce Willis
- Age: 66 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor
Did you know that Bruce Willis started his acting career on the off-Broadway stage in the 1970s? Look at him now; he is one of the most successful performers in Hollywood with numerous titles under his belt.
The performer has an approximate net worth of $250 million. During his long career in Hollywood, Bruce Willis has been one of the best-paid leading male actors. For instance, his salary from 1999’s The Sixth Sense was $100 million.
25. Salman Khan - $260 million
- Name: Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan
- Age: 55 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor, film producer, singer, painter
Salman Khan is often cited as the most commercially successful performer in Indian cinema. Salman Khan has an estimated net worth of $260 million.
24. Leonardo DiCaprio - $260 million
- Name: Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio
- Age: 47 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor and film producer
Leonardo DiCaprio started his acting career in the 1980s by appearing in television commercials. It did not take long for him to get noticed and take more prominent roles, including the 1997 romance movie Titanic.
The American performer and film producer has become one of the most respected in Hollywood because of his impressive performance in every project. He has a net worth of $260 million as of 2021.
23. Denzel Washington - $280 million
- Name: Denzel Hayes Washington Jr.
- Age: 66 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor, director, producer
Many people would have quickly concluded that Denzel Washington is the highest paid actor in Hollywood, considering his massive success. But, unfortunately, he isn't; he has an approximate net worth of $280 million as of 2021.
Denzel is respected for his unique approach and is described as a performer that reconfigured the concept of classic movie stardom. He started his acting career in theatre, acting in off-Broadway performances.
22. Harrison Ford - $300 million
- Name: Harrison Ford
- Age: 79 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Performer
The veteran performer is an Academy Award nominee and a four-time Golden Globe nominee. He has an estimated net worth of $300 million. He has an excellent reputation for his impressive acting prowess.
21. Robert Downey Jr. - $300 million
- Name: Robert John Downey Jr.
- Age: 56 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor and producer
Robert Downey Jr. is so successful that Time Magazine named him among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2008. The Iron Man actor made his acting debut at five. He has an approximate net worth of $300 million, a product of his success in the acting industry.
20. Brad Pitt - $300 million
- Name: William Bradley Pitt
- Age: 57 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor and film producer
Are you still wondering who the richest actor in Hollywood is? Brad Pitt is among the highest earners as he has quite an impressive portfolio of some of the highest-grossing films. Brad Pitt has a net worth of $300 million and is a recipient of numerous accolades.
19. Michael Douglas - $350 million
- Name: Michael Kirk Douglas
- Age: 77 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor and producer
It has been quite a journey for Michael Douglas, one of the oldest performers in Hollywood. His breakthrough role was in a 1969 CBS Playhouse special, The Experiment. More than five decades later, the performer has taken numerous roles and earned immense wealth. He is worth $350 million.
18. Mark Wahlberg - $350 million
- Name: Mark Robert Wahlberg
- Age: 50 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor, producer, businessman and former rapper
Mark Wahlberg often comes to mind when people search "Who is the richest American actor," as he has been dominant in the acting industry. He successfully transitioned from a teen pop idol to an acclaimed performer.
Aside from acting, Mark produces films and is the executive producer of the Boardwalk Empire (2010), In Treatment (2008) and the commercially successful comedy Entourage (2004). The performer has a net worth of $350 million in 2021.
17. Clint Eastwood - $375 million
- Name: Clinton Eastwood Jr.
- Age: 91 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor, director, producer, and composer
Clint Eastwood has been in the film industry for a long time. His early roles, in which he gave an impressive performance, allowed him to create a deep foundation in the movie industry. He is now recognized as one of the most iconic thespians of all time. Clinton has an approximate net worth of $375 million in 2021.
16. Jackie Chan - $400 million
- Name: Datuk Fang Shilong (known professionally as Jackie Chan)
- Age: 67 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor, director, martial arts artist, and stuntman
Jackie Chan has been acting since the 1960s and is one of the most prolific performers in Hollywood. The most exciting thing about him is that he performs his stunts. As of 2021, he has an estimated net worth of $400 million in 2021.
15. Tom Hanks - $400 million
- Name: Thomas Jeffrey Hanks
- Age: 65 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor and filmmaker
Tom Hanks is one of the most popular and recognized performers worldwide and regarded as a cultural icon in the United States of America. Tom has an approximate net worth of $400 million in 2021.
14. Arnold Schwarzenegger - $400 million
- Name: Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Age: 74 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor, former bodybuilder, producer, businessman and former politician
The former professional bodybuilder is a global icon when it comes to acting. He starred in the Terminator franchise, Commando (1985), and True Lies (1994). He has an estimated net worth of $400 million in 2021.
13. Sylvester Stallone - $400 million
- Name: Sylvester Enzio Stallone
- Age: 75 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor, screenwriter, director, and producer
Sylvester Stallone is an American film director, screenwriter, and producer with exceptional acting skills. He has appeared in more than 40 films, including Rocky, Rambo, and The Expendables.
The 75-year-old has received several awards and nominations for his work, including three Oscar nominations, a Golden Globes award, and The César Award, among many more. Today, Stallone has a net worth of $400 million.
12. Jack Nicholson - $400 million
- Name: Jack Nicholson
- Age: 84 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor and filmmaker
Apart from acting, Jack Nicholson is also a renowned producer and writer. Nicholson's net worth has earned him a place in the list of top 30 richest actors globally.
He has won over 80 accolades and received more than 100 nominations in various awards, including the Oscars, BAFTA awards, and Golden Globes.
Some of his famous movies include Flight to Fury (1964), The Departed (2006), The Bucket List (2007), and How Do You Know (2010), among others. He has an estimated net worth of $400 million.
11. Amitabh Bachchan - $400 million
- Name: Amitabh Bachchan
- Age: 79 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Performer, film producer, television host, occasional playback singer and former politician
Amitabh Bachchan is an Indian star, former politician, producer, and broadcaster. He is also the winner of three National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards. He makes it to the list with a net worth of $400 million.
He also holds India's highest civilian awards, which are the Padma Shri Award (1984), Padma Bhushan Award (2001), and Padma Vibhushan (2015).
The Bollywood icon has what it takes to compete with top Hollywood personalities when it comes to wealth.
Who are the top 10 richest actors in the world?
10. Adam Sandler - $420 million
- Name: Adam Richard Sandler
- Age: 55 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor, comedian, and filmmaker
The 55-year-old has starred in over 30 movies that have grossed over $2.4 billion at the worldwide box office. His highest-grossing film is Hotel Transylvania (2012), which brought in $358.38 million.
Adam Sandler's net worth is $420 million. Sandler is one of the wealthiest Hollywood stars and film producers.
9. Mel Gibson - $425 milli
- Name: Mel Columcille Gerard Gibson
- Age: 65 years old
- Occupation: Performer, director, producer, and screenwriter
Mel Gibson is an Australian-American film director, screenwriter, and producer. He is known for his role in The Passion of the Christ (2004), We Were Soldiers (2002), and Braveheart (1995).
He won two Oscar awards and a Golden Globe award in 1996 for directing the Braveheart drama. In 2017, he got nominated for Oscar and Golden Globe awards for directing the military drama Hacksaw Ridge (2016). He has a net worth of $425 million.
8. Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen - $500 million
- Name: Marey-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen
- Age: 35 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Fashion designer and actresses
The Olsen twins are among the richest actresses in the world with a net worth of $500 million. The duo has earned a lot from their career. In 2007, they ranked 11th in Forbes' list of The Richest 20 Women In Entertainment.
The fraternal twins own a retail empire, Dualstar Entertainment Group, which was established in 1993. The company produces movies, TV shows, magazines, video games, and other media. It sells $1 billion worth of merchandise worldwide a year.
Among the movies the twins have acted in together include New York Minute (2004), It Takes Two (1995), and Toil And Trouble (1993).
7. Robert DeNiro - $500 million
- Name: Robert Anthony De Niro Jr.
- Age: 78 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor, producer, and director
Robert Anthony De Niro Jr. is an American actor, producer, and director. His most famous films include Raging Bull (1980), Cape Fear (1991), Mean Streets (1973), and Taxi Driver (1976).
The film star has received 133 nominations to date and has won two Oscars and another 62 awards. His current net worth is $500 million.
6. George Clooney - $500 million
- Name: George Clooney
- Age: 60 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor and filmmaker
George Clooney wouldn’t miss on the richest actor in the world Forbes’ list because of his fantastic work. He has a net worth of 500 million dollars.
He is an American director, producer, businessman, and social activist from Kentucky. He received wide fame after starring in ER (1994-2009), From Dusk Till Dawn (1996), and Three Kings (1999), among many more.
Clooney is also known for his humanitarian works, like helping to solve the Darfur conflict and assisting victims of the earthquake in Haiti.
In 2018, he was ranked as the World's highest-paid performer after selling his Casamigos Tequila factory for $1 billion. Clooney may likely be your favourite performer, but he is not the wealthiest.
5. Tom Cruise - $600 million
- Name: Thomas Cruise Mapother IV
- Age: 59 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Performer and producer
Tom Cruise is an American film star, director, producer, screenwriter. Cruise has starred in the Mission Impossible franchise, Magnolia (1999), Minority Report (2002), and Edge of Tomorrow (2014), among many other high-grossing movies.
Tom Cruise boasts of three Golden Globe Awards and three Oscar nominations. Tom Cruise's net worth is estimated to be $600million, which ranks him fifth on the list.
4. Shah Rukh Khan - $750 million
- Name: Shah Rukh Khan
- Age: 59 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actor and television personality
Hailed as the King of Bollywood and King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has the highest net worth in Bollywood. The Indian celebrity is also a renowned producer and a public personality worldwide.
In 2005, he was awarded the Padma Shri. He also received the French Order of Arts and Literature in 2007 and the Order of the Legion of Honor in 2014.
Some of his famous films include the Don franchise, Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Bhoothnath Returns (2014), My name is Khan (2010), Ra. One (2011), Happy New Year (2014), and Zero (2018). He has an estimated net worth of $750 million.
3. Jerry Seinfield - $950 million
- Name: Jerome Allen Seinfield
- Age: 67 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Stand-up comedian, thespian, writer and producer
Jerry Seinfeld is an American comedian, performer, writer, and producer with a net worth of $950 million. He is best known for playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself in the sitcom Seinfeld, which he created and wrote with Larry David.
Jerry owns 7.5% of the show's backend equity points. So, not only did he earn a fortune from base salary while the show was on, he has made exponentially more in the years that followed from global syndication sales.
2. Tyler Perry - $1 billion
- Name: Tyler Perry
- Age: 52 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Performer, director, producer and screenwriter
Tyler Perry's net worth is estimated to be $1 billion. He is an American performer, director, playwright, and producer. He has directed and produced more than 30 movies, 20 stage productions, and 8 TV shows. Every year, he earns between $200 and $250 million from his entertainment empire.
Who is the richest actor in the world?
1. Jami Gertz - $3 billion
- Name: Jami Beth Gertz
- Age: 56 years old as of 2021
- Occupation: Actress and investor
Who is the richest Hollywood actor? Jami Gertz will likely be the world richest actor 2022, considering her massive wealth of $3 billion. She is an actress and producer well known for starring in Twister (1996), The Lost Boys (1987), Still Standing (2002-2006), and Sixteen Candles (1984).
Jami, who is the richest actor in Hollywood, is also a philanthropist and sports team owner. Although Jami's career contributes a lot to her net worth, most of her wealth comes from her marriage to LA-based billionaire Tony Ressler.
Ressler is the co-founder of Ares Management, which has over $136 billion worth of assets under management. The two got married in 1989 when Ressler was an up-and-coming financier.
Jami and Tony are part-owners of the Atlanta Hawks NBA team. The couple also owns a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers and were once running to be majority owners of the Dodgers.
Now you know who the richest actor is in the world is. But, as you have noticed, not all of the performers on the list are American or in Hollywood. So, how many film stars did you expect to make it to the list?
