25 best Asian comedians to check out when you need a laugh

Making people laugh is no small feat. Asian comedians are killing it both on stage and on screen, taking Asian comedy to another level. They are not shy to tackle any topic, from racial discrimination and cultural differences to sex and religion.

Best Asian comedians to check out for.

Many Asian comedians find humour in expressing their culture and talking about 'taboo' topics like sex and politics. Tey are widely recognized around the world. From doing stand-ups to showing their specials on Netflix, Asian comedians are a force to reckon with.

25 best Asian comedians to check out

There are many famous Asian comedians around the world. Here is a list of 25 Asian comedians (in no particular order) to check out when you need a laugh.

1. Ali Wong

Ali Wong attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Date of birth: 19 April 1982

19 April 1982 Age: 41 years (as of 2023)

41 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Pacific Heights, San Francisco, California, United States

Ali Wong is one of the talented Asian female comedians whose comedy touches on different topics. She was raised by a Vietnamese mother and a Chinese father.

She started her comedy early and moved to New York to hone her skills. Ali Wong is famous for her Netflix specials Baby Cobra, released in 2016 and Hard Knock Wife, released in 2018.

2. Jo Koy

Jo Koy speaks about his upcoming movie during Universal Pictures and Focus Features' special presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Greg Doherty

Date of birth: 2 June 1971

2 June 1971 Age: 52 years (as of 2023)

52 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Tacoma, Washington, United States

Jo Koy is a popular Asian comedian born to a white American father and a Filipina mother. Jo is famous for his quirky jokes. He released his comedy special Jo Koy Live from Seattle and Honda. Jo Koy has been headlining and performing in clubs for the last two decades.

3. Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari attends the Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA Parks And Recreation 10th Anniversary Reunion held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

Date of birth: 23 February 1983

23 February 1983 Age: 40 years (as of 2023)

40 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Columbia, South Carolina, United States

Aziz Ansari is a great male Asian comedian. His parents are originally from South India but relocated to America. Aziz Ansari has one sibling Aniz Ansari and is married to Dane Serena Skov Campbell.

His special, Aziz Ansari: Right Now, earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album.

4. Aditi Mittal

Comedian Aditi Mittal poses for the photos at Dadar in Mumbai, India. Photo: Satish Bate

Date of birth: 12 November 1987

12 November 1987 Age: 35 years (as of 2023)

35 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

Aditi Mittal is an Indian stand-up comedian from Mumbai. She has been ranked as one of the wealthiest comedians in India. Aditi Mittal is well known for her Netflix special Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say. Her jokes mostly revolve around her Indian culture, told from a woman’s perspective.

5. Margaret Cho

Margaret Cho in a talkshow. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU

Date of birth: 5 December 1968

5 December 1968 Age: 54 years (as of 2023)

54 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

Cho is one of the famous Asian stand-up comedians. She is not afraid to handle any topic and leaves her fans in stitches every time she hits the stage. Margaret Cho incorporates politics in her stand-up comedy. She is famous for her show All American Girl, which is about an East Asian family.

6. Fakkah Fuzz

Date of birth: 19 September 1986

19 September 1986 Age: 36 years (as of 2023)

36 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Singapore

Fakkah Fuzz, whose full name is Muhammad Fadzri Abd Rashid, grew up in Singapore. He is one of the most famous Asian comedians on Netflix. His jokes are normally about his life as a Malaysian man living in Singapore. He has a Netflix special called Almost Banned.

7. Ronny Chieng

Ronny Chieng attends the 'Joy Ride' New York Screening at Metrograph in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Date of birth: 21 November 1985

21 November 1985 Age: 37 years (as of 2023)

37 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Johor Bahru, Malaysia

Ronny is one of the famous male Asian talk show hosts and comedians from Malaysia. Ronny Chieng is known for his roles in Scissor Seven (2018), The Daily Show (2015-2021) and Young Rock (2021-2022).

His jokes are mostly about religious stereotypes, racism, and his experiences growing up in a strict Asian family.

8. Aparna Nancherla

Comedian Aparna Nancherla attends the Film Independent Live Read of “Triangle Of Sadness” at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Date of birth: 22 August 1982

22 August 1982 Age: 40 years (as of 2023)

40 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Apana is an American comedian of Indian descent. She currently lives in New York. Growing up, she was a shy child, but overcame her shyness to become one of the top Asian American comedians. Aparna Nancherla has been featured on Comedy Central, Mira, Royal Detective and The Boss Baby: Back in Business.

9. Jimmy O.Yang

Jimmy O. Yang at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party held at the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Date of birth: 11 June 1987

11 June 1987 Age: 36 years (as of 2023)

36 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: British Hong Kong

Yang is a talented Asian comedian who was born in British Hong Kong and later settled in Los Angeles, California. He is best known for playing Jian Yang in Silicon Valley. Jimmy O. Yang has also been featured in Crazy Rich Asians, Like a Boss, and New Girl.

10. Karen Chee

Writer Karen Chee during a sketch on February 10, 2020. Photo: Lloyd Bishop

Date of birth: 22 February 1995

22 February 1995 Age: 28 years (as of 2023)

28 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: United States

Karen Chee is a young Asian comedian who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. She is a writer and cast member of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

She has a hit segment called Does Millennial Late Nite Writer Karen Chee Know. Some of the films Karen Chee has appeared in include The Great North, Yearly Departed and High Maintenance.

11. Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/MG23

Date of birth: 24 June 1979

24 June 1979 Age: 44 years (as of 2023)

44 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States

Mindy is a comedian, actress and writer. You may know Mindy Kaling from a show she produced and starred in called The Mindy Project on FOX. Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me is one of her books that is a New York Times best seller.

12. Randall Park

Randall Park attends the 2023 Writers Guild Awards West Coast Ceremony at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Date of birth: 23 March 1974

23 March 1974 Age: 49 years (as of 2023)

49 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Randall Park is a Korean American stand-up comedian and actor. His comedy career started around 1997. He has since been nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a comedy series for the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. Randall Park has also appeared in Sesame Street, The Office and The Arsenio Hall Show.

13. Bobby Lee

Actor and comedian Bobby Lee performs at Yuk Yuk's Vancouver for the 2014 Northwest Comedy Fest in Vancouver, Canada. Photo: Phillip Chin

Date of birth: 17 September 1971

17 September 1971 Age: 51 years (as of 2023)

51 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States

Bobby Lee, whose real name is Robert Lee Jr., is an Asian American stand-up comedian who is also a social media influencer. He frequents the show How to Be a Grownup. Robert Lee Jr has also made appearances in The Dukes of Hazzard, Bubble Boy and the comedy special Bobby Lee Live.

14. Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj attends the "Ms. Marvel" New York Gold House Event at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

Date of birth: 23 September 1985

23 September 1985 Age: 37 years (as of 2023)

37 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Davis, California, United States

Hasan Minhaj, also called Hammy, is one of the best Asian comedians to check out for serious laughs. Hasan Minhaj started doing stand-up in his early 20s and has gone on to perform on many stages, such as Just for Laughs in Montreal, New York Comedy Festival, and San Francisco Sketchfest.

In his special Homecoming King, he jokes about immigration and race issues.

15. Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang in a talk show. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Date of birth: 6 November 1990

6 November 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Brisbane, Australia

Yang is an Australian-born American comedian. His parents are initially from China, and he has one sibling, Yang Yang. He hosts a comedy podcast and has also been a writer for Saturday Night Live.

He is the first Chinese American of the LGBTQ community to perform on SNL. Bowen Yang has written some beloved sketches, such as The Actress featuring Emma Stone.

16. Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong attends the red carpet premiere of Apple TV+'s "The Afterparty" at Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Date of birth: 13 July 1969

13 July 1969 Age: 54 years (as of 2023)

54 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan

Jeong is a former doctor who decided to pursue comedy after working in the health sector for several years. He has appeared in The Hangover Part II and III, which shot him into the limelight. Ken Jeong is also known for his impersonations of celebrities such as Mark Zuckerberg.

17. Kiran Deol

Kiran Deol performs onstage during Friendly House LA Comedy Benefit, hosted by Rosie O'Donnell, at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Date of birth: 13th July 1994/5

13th July 1994/5 Age: 29/30 years (as of 2023)

29/30 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Boca Raton, Florida

Kiran is a Havard graduate who has appeared in How to Get Away with Murder and Modern Family. Kiran Deol co-hosts a podcast called Hysteria and is currently appearing on Sunnyside, which airs on NBC.

18. Akaash Singh

Comedian Akaash Singh performs at Village Brewing Company in Somerville, New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Bank

Date of birth: 4 May 1984

4 May 1984 Age: 39 years (as of 2023)

39 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Texas, United States

Akaash is a famous Asian male comedian famous for his special on Bring Back Apu, premiered on Netflix in February 2022. Akaash Singh is known for featuring in MTV’s Wild ‘N Out.

19. Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani attends the UK Premiere of "Dungeons & Dragons - Honour Among Thieves" in London, England. Photo: Kate Green

Date of birth: 21 February 1978

21 February 1978 Age: 45 years (as of 2023)

45 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Karachi, Pakistan

Kumail is an Asian stand-up comedian who started comedy at a young age. He decided to take comedy classes after moving to America from Pakistan. Kumail Nanjiani has appeared in Silicon Valley and Frankie & Grace.

20. Awkwafina

Asia Society Southern California Annual Gala held at The Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allison Dinner

Date of birth: 2 June 1988

2 June 1988 Age: 35 years (as of 2023)

35 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Stony Brook, New York, United States

Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, is an American actress and rapper. She rose to prominence in 2012 when her rap song became popular on YouTube.

She has appeared in several shows such as The Bad Guys in Maraschino Ruby, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

21. Russell Peters

Canadian comedian Russell Peters performs live on stage at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Frank Hoensch

Date of birth: 29 September 1970

29 September 1970 Age: 52 years (as of 2023)

52 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Russell was born in Toronto, Canada, to Indian parents. Russell Peters is known for his observational comedy style, which often incorporates his experiences growing up in an Indian family and his observations on multiculturalism and race relations.

He has starred in various films and television shows, including Family Guy, BoJack Horseman and The Neighborhood.

22. Steven He

Date of birth: 1996

1996 Age: 27 years (as of 2023)

27 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: China

Steven is an Irish actor, comedian, and social media sensation who was born in China. Steven He is most known for his satirical comedy routines on TikTok and YouTube.

He rose to fame by playing a fictionalized version of his father, whose personality parodies East Asian parenting clichés. He is also famous for popularizing the phrase "emotional damage."

23. Harith Iskander

Date of birth: 7 August 1966

7 August 1966 Age: 56 years (as of 2023)

56 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Johor Bahru, Malaysia

Harith is considered to be "the Godfather of Stand-Up Comedy" in Malaysia. He won the Funniest Person in the World competition in December 2016. Harith Iskander has appeared in numerous films such as Ada Hantu 2, Lemak Kampung Santan and Spilt Gravy on Rice.

24. Udom Taephanich

Date of birth: 1 September 1968

1 September 1968 Age: 54 years (as of 2023)

54 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Chon Buri, Thailand

Udom is a stand-up comedian, artist, and writer from Thailand. His most well-known films include The Giant King, E-Tim tai nae, May narok muay yok law, Khoht-rak-eng-loei, and The Box.

He established a special program called Moo in which he and other Thai celebrities performed stand-up comedy and other talents. Udom Taephanich has been dubbed "Thailand's most famous comedian."

25. Steve Byrne

Actor/Comedian Steve Byrne performs live on stage during the "Night of Comedy Tour" at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: Johnny Louis

Date of birth: 21 July 1974

21 July 1974 Age: 49 years (as of 2023)

49 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Freehold, New Jersey, United States

Steve Byrne is an American stand-up comedian and actor. His mother is Korean, and his father is of Irish descent. Steve Byrne is best known for his multiple stand-up comedy hour specials and for starring in Sullivan & Son.

Who is the biggest comedian in Asia?

Some of the most prominent and well-known comedians in Asia include Ken Jeong, Bobby Lee, Randall Park, Jimmy O. Yang, Margaret Cho, and Ali Wong.

Who is the Asian actor in Comedy Central?

Ronny Xin Yi Chieng is currently the senior correspondent for The Daily Show on Comedy Central. He is also the creator and star of Ronny Chieng: International Student, an ABC sitcom.

Who is the richest comedian in the world?

Jerry Seinfeld is considered the richest comedian in the world, with a net worth of $950 million. One of his greatest creations is the TV show Seinfeld.

Who are the best Asian comedians?

Here is a summary table of the best comedians from Asia.

No. Name 1 Ali Wong 2 Jo Koy 3 Aziz Ansari 4 Aditi Mittal 5 Margaret Cho 6 Fakkah Fuzz 7 Ronny Chieng 8 Aparna Nancherla 9 Jimmy O.Yang 10 Karen Chee 11 Mindy Kaling 12 Randall Park 13 Bobby Lee 14 Hasan Minhaj 15 Bowen Yang 16 Ken Jeong 17 Kiran Deol 18 Akaash Singh 19 Kumail Nanjiani 20 Awkwafina 21 Russell Peters 22 Steven He 23 Harith Iskander 24 Udom Taephanich 25 Steve Byrne

Asian American comedy has grown in recent years. Asian comedians are still being rooted in the industry as new ones emerge. Asian names are being recognized around the globe since their work is being showcased on the international level.

