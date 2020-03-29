Kaitlan Collins' bio: Height, salary, net worth, is she married?

Kaitlan Collins is a well-reputed American journalist who started out as a freelance writer and blogger. The celebrity is currently the White House Correspondent for CNN. She previously served as the White House Correspondent for The Daily Caller.

Throughout her life, Kaitlan has worked alongside other reporters and journalists such as Erin Burnet, Anderson Cooper, Ben Shapiro, and Brian Williams.

Kaitlan Collins' biography

Kaitlan was born on April 7th, 1992, in Prattville, Alabama, in the United States of America.

How old is Kaitlan Collins?

As of July 2021, she is 29 years old.

Family

There is not so much information about Kaitlan Collins' parents on the internet. However, it is known that her father, Jeff Collins, is a high-level mortgage banker.

Growing up, young Kaitlan was the oldest of four children. She has two brothers, who are Cole and Brayden, and a sister who goes by the name Lena Grace.

Education

The beauty went to Prattville High School.

Where did Kaitlan Collins go to college?

After her graduation from high school, she enrolled at the University of Alabama, where she initially studied chemistry and afterward transitioned to journalism and political science. She graduated from the university in May 2014.

Career

After graduating from the University of Alabama, Kaitlan began working as a freelance blogger and writer.

In June 2014, she was hired by The Daily Caller as their entertainment reporter. After three years, she was promoted to the website’s White House Correspondent in 2017.

In June 2017, she moved to CNN, and continued with her previous position of the White House Correspondent, but for CNN.

According to CNN,

Since joining the network in 2017, Collins has broken several stories in her coverage of the Trump White House, including major staff departures and consequential policy decisions. In the past two years, she has traveled with President Trump to at least half a dozen countries

Recognitions

In 2018, Collins was included in Mediaite's list of the 50 Most Influential People in News Media.

She was also named to Crain's NewsPro's 12 to Watch in TV News in January 2019.

in January 2019. In 2019, she was also named as one of Forbes magazine's "30 under 30: Media"

Kaitlan Collins CNN reporter controversies

In 2018, people unearthed several homophobic tweets that Kaitlan wrote while she was in college. The CNN reporter did not deny that she made the tweets, and she offered an apology to those she hurt. Kaitlan posted a tweet on 8th October 2018 which read:

“When I was in college, I used ignorant language in a few tweets to my friends. It was immature but it doesn’t represent the way I feel at all. I regret it and apologize.”

But this is not the only controversy that the journalist has been involved in. She has also had some problems with Trump. What happened to Kaitlan Collins?

Is CNN Kaitlan Collins barred from White House?

The journalist has also been involved in some White House controversies. In July 2018, White House officials banned Collins from attending a press event at the White House Rose Garden, claiming that she was shouting at a previous press conference with President Trump.

However, Kaitlan denied this and stated that the officials banned her because she asked questions that President Trump did not want to answer.

In late April 2020, Collins sparked controversy when she tweeted that she was asked to move to the back during a White House press briefing.

Is Kaitlan Collins married?

No, she is not married yet, but she is rumoured to be engaged to a man named Will Douglas, an entrepreneur. The two reportedly started dating in 2015.

Kaitlan Collins' boyfriend, Will Douglas, is an Oklahoma University alumnus, and he runs several small stores in Dallas. He also manages his business.

According to some sources, in 2016, Kaitlan and Will went on vacation with their close friends. On July 5, 2016, the couple was seen visiting the National Park, located in Ballpark in Washington, D.C. They were also spotted together watching a baseball match in Washington.

What is Kaitlan Collins' net worth?

Her net worth as of 2021 is guesstimated to be around $1 million.

Kaitlan Collins' salary

Her exact salary is not known. However, according to ArticleBio, a White House Correspondent earns an average wage package of almost $100K, and a White House reporter’s income varies from $83k to $112k per month, where the top-earner makes about more than $129k.

Interesting facts about Kaitlan Collins

Kaitlan Collins height is 5 feet 6 inches.

She has three siblings: two brothers, Brayden and Cole, and a sister called Lena Grace.

As of 2021, the celebrity is rumoured to be dating Will Douglas, an entrepreneur.

Kaitlan Collins' hot hourglass body measures 32-26-30 inches.

Will and Kaitlan are believed to have been dating since 2015.

Her rumoured fiancé, Will, announced his candidacy for Texas’ 113th State House District under the Conservative Party in October 2019.

Kaitlan Collins' smile has been described as a "smirk smile". According to Gladwell Orthodontics,

A smirk smile, however, is different than a regular smile because it looks like a smug, silly, or conceited smile. Also known as a half smile, a smirk smile usually appears sarcastic or half-hearted. Someone with a smirk smile may not seem as friendly and their teeth are not exposed. Smirk smiles rarely affect the eyes and involve one side of the lips turned up.

Kaitlan Collins is one of the most famous journalists in America and the world at large. Her career life has been full of achievements, among them being one of the youngest White House Correspondents in the history of CNN.

