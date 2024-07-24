Reno Omokri has said former President Goodluck Jonathan "literally begged" Aliko Dangote to go into oil refining

The outspoken ex-presidential aide stated that his former boss also persuaded Dangote to venture into power generation

Legit.ng reports that Dangote, Africa's richest man, has been in the spotlight lately following his conflict with Nigerian oil regulators

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a former special assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has said his erstwhile boss “literally begged Aliko Dangote to go into oil refining and power generation.”

In a tweet on his verified X handle on Wednesday, July 24, Omokri said Dangote “vehemently refused” Jonathan’s request.

Dangote: Omokri speaks on effect of waivers

According to the diaspora-based Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, “a shouting match” between Alhaji Dangote and Cletus Ibeto, the head of Ibeto Group, occurred in Jonathan's second year in office as president.

Jonathan reportedly intervened to calm nerves and later appealed to Dangote to reconsider his stance.

Omokri wrote:

“The waivers granted by the Jonathan administration to the Dangote Group enabled Nigeria to achieve backward integration in cement production to the extent that we went from being a cement-importing nation to a cement-exporting country.

“I was physically present at the Presidential Villa on Friday, 14 October, 2011, when then President Jonathan literally begged Aliko Dangote to go into oil refining and power generation, to which Mr Dangote vehemently refused and said that if he did, Nigerians would accuse him of monopoly."

Omokri continued:

"There had earlier been a shouting match between Mr. Dangote and Mr. Cletus Ibeto, where they accused each other of underhand business dealings, and the atmosphere was tense.

“President Jonathan intervened to calm nerves and later appealed to Mr. Dangote to reconsider his stance, stating that the government would help him expand and create jobs for Nigerians. We have video footage of that event.

“As a result of the waivers our administration granted to the Dangote Group, they expanded and employed an additional 15,000 Nigerians.”

