Actress Nancy Isime has finally reacted to the criticisms trailing her hijab movie in a collage she shared on social media

In the post, she shared a meme to show why people were talking about her and the movie as she also talked about her feelings

The actress also noted that her personal peace was more important for her, which was why she protects it

Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, has shared her view about the ongoing controversy trailing her yet to be released hijab film.

Legit.ng had reported that a Muslim woman had reacted after sighting the actress in a hijab portraying a robbery scene.

Nanbcy Isime reacts to criticism of her hijab movie. Photo credit @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the backlash, she shared a collage to depict her feelings to naysayers. According to her, she was more concerned about her peace that she doesn't take what people throw at her personally.

Nancy also added that getting talked about doesn't faze her.

Isime shares meme

Not done replying her naysayers, Isime shared a video of 'Jealousy' a song sang by veteran singer, Evi Edna Ogholi.

Isime explained that her life will highlight the insecurities of her distractors.

Recall that Muslim Right Concerns (MURIC) had also kicked against the movie.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Nancy Isime's post

Reactions have trailed the post shared by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@beverly_osu:

"That last slide. God abeg."

@official_afunwa101:

"Nancy you are all what a lady should be keep going, no drama at all."

@kaylahoniwo:

"You gotta be crazy to hate Nancy though."

@egonwosu:

"My baby."

@medlinboss:

"Nansly, what is that last slide. We move, only winning energy over here baby, you are our star gurl and that’s on period by the way you look stunning as always."

@omannadi:

"Love you my girl . Keep winning."

@ashmusy:

"Queening."

@nive_anny:

"You've no time for gibberish Nanslay."

@sarah.edward.37604303:

"Continue to be there nightmare my favorite."

@gracecharisbassey:

"Who is hating my Nanslay ? take my love baby."

NFVCB reacts to Nancy Isime's hijab movie

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Film and Video Censor Board (NFVCB) had released a statement about the controversy surrounding a movie produced by the actress.

Some Muslims had cried out that their religion was disrespected after seeing the poster of the yet to be released movie.

In the statement, the body said that they were going to take action as they have contacted the producer of the film.

