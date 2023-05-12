Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend timeline: who has the actor dated?

Andrew Russell Garfield is an English-American actor. He is known for appearing in several movies and TV series, including Hacksaw Ridge and The Social Network. Like many celebrities, his fame has attracted attention to his personal life, especially his dating life. Many want to know who Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend is and who he dated in the past.

Andrew Garfield attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: John Shearer

Andrew Garfield made his acting debut in 2005 when he played Simmo in the short film Mumbo Jumbo. Today he is a household name in the film industry, having appeared in about 35 films and TV series. Aside from his successful career, his fans are curious about who he is dating now. Does Andrew Garfield have a girlfriend? Learn more about his love life in this article.

Who is Andrew Garfield?

The English-American actor was born on 20 August 1983 in Los Angeles, California, United States. His parents are Richard and Lynn Garfield. His father is a former American Guildford Swimming Club head coach. His mother worked as a teaching assistant at a nursery school. She died of pancreatic cancer in 2019.

When Russel was three years old, his parents relocated to Surrey, Epsom, England, where he grew up with his older brother, Ben, an NHS doctor at Royal Brompton Hospital.

Andrew Garfield's dating history

The prominent actor has been romantically linked with several women in the past. Below is Andrew Garfield's girlfriend list. Some are confirmed relations, while others are rumours that have not been verified by parties involved.

Shannon Woodward (2008–2011)

Shannon Woodward arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of HBO limited series "Sharp Objects" held at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Shannon Marie Woodward is a multi-talented actress, producer, and director from the United States. She is known for starring as Sabrina Collins in Raising Hope (2010-2014). Shannon was born on 17 December 1984 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The star of Westworld and Garfield began dating in 2008. They dated for three years before breaking up in 2011. The two reportedly parted ways after Andrew got more involved in his career.

Emma Stone (June 2011–2015)

Emma Stone poses as she arrives for the screening of her new short film"Bleat" by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos at the Greek National Opera in Athens. Photo: Aris Messinis

Emily Jean Stone is a American actress famous for featuring in movies like La La Land and The Help. She was born on 6 November 1988 in Scottsdale, Arizona, United States.

Stone and Garfield began dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone's relationship was first made public when the ex-couple were spotted kissing and holding hands in New York in March 2012. The following month, they graced a red-carpet event at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards of all places.

The ex-couple even moved in together in New York City one year after the release of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The relationship between them ended in 2015, reportedly due to long-distance issues.

Andrew and Stone have remained friends, despite their break up. They have been spotted supporting each other at various award events and catching up at star-studded Hollywood events.

Susie Abromeit (2018)

Susie Abromeit attends the "Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions Of A Marriage Counselor" Atlanta Screening at AMC Parkway Pointe in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Chris McKay

Susie Abromei is an American actress born in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. She has appeared in several movies and TV series. However, she is best known for playing Pam in Netflix's Jessica Jones. She was Andrew Garfield's GF in 2018.

It is unclear when Susie and Andrew began dating. However, their relationship was confirmed in September 2018 when they were seen kissing and having a moonlit walk along Malibu Beach, California. On 7 September 2018, they were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner together at the Inn of the Seventh Ray in Topanga.

Two days later, the ex-couples were again seen having a casual group outing at Disneyland. They have never revealed to the public details about their relationship. It is not known when and why they broke up.

Rita Ora (2018–2019)

Rita Ora attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni

Andrew was also romantically involved with Rita Sahatçiu Ora. She is an English singer, songwriter, and actress. Rita is behind several popular tracks, albums, and EPs, including Shine Ya Light, Radioactive, and Your Song.

Andrew Garfield's relationship with Rita Ora reportedly began in November 2018. The two Britain natives were seen walking side by side with their arms linked in London's Primrose Hill district on 24 December 2018.

The romance between the pop star and the famous actor was short-lived, as they parted ways in March 2019. They have never disclosed to the public details concerning their alleged relationship and break-up.

Aisling Bea (2019)

Aisling Bea attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

The Hollywood actor was also linked with Aisling Cliodhnadh O’Sullivan. Aisling is an actress, comedian, and writer from Ireland. She has appeared in some TV shows, including Bullet to the Heart and Hard Sun.

Speculations about the Irish star being Andrew Garfield's partner emerged around March 2019 after they were spotted together attending the West End production of Hamilton. The duo's photo taken at the event shows Andrew's arm wrapped around Aisling's shoulder as they chat while waiting for the performers to come onstage.

Alyssa Miller (202–2022)

Model Alyssa Miller arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Alyssa Miller is one of Andrew Garfield's ex-girlfriends. Miller is an American model famous for working with brands and designers, including Victoria’s Secret and Ralph Lauren.

Their dating rumours emerged in November 2021, when they were seen together, holding hands in New York City. Their relationship was confirmed when they made their first public appearance in February 2022 as a couple during the 2022 SAG Awards.

Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller's split happened in April 2022, reportedly due to work commitments. The American model never admitted to the public parting ways with Andrew. Instead, when rumours about their break up emerged, she uploaded her photo together with Garfield on her Instagram account with the caption,

If you must gossip, at least use a cute photo.

Christine Gabel (2019)

In July 2019, there were allegations that an American model Gabel was Andrew Garfield's girlfriend. The two had been seen together, walking arm-in-arm in Los Angeles.

Phoebe Dynevor (2022)

Phoebe Dynevor speaks during the 2023 Spotlight Initiative Awards Dinner Gala Hosted By Tim Daly, Benefiting The Creative Coalition at Buona Vita in Park City, Utah. Photo: Arturo Holmes

The rumours about Phoebe Dynevor and Andrew Garfield's dating started in November 2022 when the two were seen together at the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London. They were later spotted enjoying each other's company at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park Hotel during the after-party.

Who is Andrew Garfield dating now?

Is Andrew Garfield in a relationship? The popular actor is seemingly single at the moment. He has not been seen with any other woman since her alleged break-up with Phoebe Dynevor.

Who are Andrew Garfield's children?

The famous actor does not have children. During his interview with the British GQ, Andrew opened up about what it meant to be childless at his age,

Releasing myself from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I'm 40 has been an interesting thing to do with myself.

FAQs

Who is Andrew Garfield? He is a famous British-American actor, widely known for featuring in the movie The Amazing Spider-Man. How old is Andrew Garfield? He is 39 years old as of 2023. He was born in August 1983. Who has Andrew Garfield dated? He has dated several women in the past, including Emma Stone and Phoebe Dynevor. Who is Andrew Garfield's wife? He does not have a wife, as he has never been married. Is Andrew Garfield single? The actor is presumable single at the moment. Who is Andrew Garfield's boyfriend? He does not have a boyfriend. He is straight and has never been romantically linked to any man. How much is Andrew Garfield's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated to be $16 million as of 2023.

Andrew Garfield's girlfriends timeline include his relationship with beautiful women like American actress Emily Jean Stone, Shannon Woodward, Susie Abromeit and other popular female entertainers. Even though the British-American actor has been dating different women, none of his relationships ended in marriage.

