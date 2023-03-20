Top 20 Fox News female anchors: most attractive presenters

Fox News is one of the leading news outlets in the United States of America. Besides having reputable men in its news anchorage structure, its female news reporters are also doing commendable work. These women shine in their careers thanks to their hard work and talent. This article lists 20 Fox News female anchors who many consider attractive.

Fox News is well known for its beautiful and charismatic female anchors. These Fox News women possess unique qualities that make their organization stand out.

Top 20 Fox News female anchors

Fox News has a notable roster of female anchors who have been instrumental in shaping the network's programming and brand. These women have achieved high visibility and played a significant role in shaping public opinion. Below are the top 20 current Fox News anchors who are female. They have been listed in no particular order.

1. Sandra Smith

Full name: Sandra Kaye Smith

Sandra Kaye Smith Date of birth: 22 September 1980

22 September 1980 Place of birth: Wheaton, Illinois, USA

Wheaton, Illinois, USA Age: 43 years old (as of 2023)

43 years old (as of 2023) Height: 1.73 m

1.73 m Spouse: John Connelly

John Connelly Children: 1

Journalist Sandra Smith of Fox News provides market analysis and commentary. She joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as a reporter in October 2007. Sandra mostly appears on Maria Bartiromo’s pre-market program, Mornings with Maria and FOX News Channel’s Outnumbered program.

2. Carley Shimkus

Full name: Carley Noelle Shimkus

Carley Noelle Shimkus Date of birth: 7 November 1986

7 November 1986 Place of birth: Long Valley, New Jersey, USA

Long Valley, New Jersey, USA Age: 36 years old (as of October 2023)

36 years old (as of October 2023) Height: 1.78 m

1.78 m Spouse: Peter Buchignani

Peter Buchignani Children: 1

News anchor Carley Shimkus is a vocal Fox and Friends cast member. She has been with Fox News since 2007 and was named a co-host of Fox & Friends in 2016. The journalist previously co-hosted Fox and Friends Weekend, All-American New Year's Eve, and America's News Headquarters.

3. Emily Compagno

Full name: Emily Rose Compagno

Emily Rose Compagno Date of birth: 9 November 1979

9 November 1979 Place of birth: Oakland, California, USA

Oakland, California, USA Age: 43 years old (as of October 2023)

43 years old (as of October 2023) Height: 1.63 m

1.63 m Spouse: Peter Riley

Emily Compagno is among the famous female Fox News anchors for morning programs. She is also an attorney and was a National Football League cheerleader. The journalist currently co-hosts Outnumbered on Fox News Channel. On top of that, Emily Compagno frequently appears on the late-night show Gutfeld! and hosts The FOX True Crime Podcast with Emily Compagno on Fox News Radio.

4. Alicia Acuna

Full name: Alicia Acuna

Alicia Acuna Date of birth: 27 May 1970

27 May 1970 Place of birth: Whittier, California, USA

Whittier, California, USA Age: 53 years old (as of 2023)

53 years old (as of 2023) Height: 1.7 m

1.7 m Spouse: Brian Daniel Boyd

Brian Daniel Boyd Children: 2

Alicia Acuna is among the longest-serving Fox News women anchors. She joined FOX News Channel in 1997 and currently serves as Senior Correspondent based in the network's Denver bureau. In this capacity, Alicia Acuna is a frequent guest host for FOX News Live and a rotating panelist on FNC's Big Saturday Show and Big Sunday Show.

5. Aishah Hasnie

Alicia Acuna Date of birth: 5 October 1984

5 October 1984 Place of birth: Lahore, Pakistan

Lahore, Pakistan Age: 39 years old (as of 2023)

39 years old (as of 2023) Height: 1.73

Aishah Hasnie is a Pakistani-American journalist and congressional correspondent for The Fox News Channel in Washington, DC. She joined the network in February 2019. Aishah Hasnie contributed to FNC's 2022 Midterm Election and the Georgia runoff election coverages.

The Emmy-nominated journalist interned as a reporter at WICS-TV (ABC) in Springfield, IL, and got her start in the industry as an intern at WTHR-TV (NBC) in Indianapolis and GEO-TV.

6. Cheryl Casone

Full name: Cheryl Cecile Casone

Cheryl Cecile Casone Date of birth: 18 July 1970

18 July 1970 Place of birth: Clearwater, Florida, USA

Clearwater, Florida, USA Age: 53 years old (as of 2023)

53 years old (as of 2023) Height: 1.7 m

Cheryl Casone is an American journalist, Business News Anchor, and financial correspondent for Fox News. She joined Fox News in 2006 and has since covered a wide range of business and economic news stories for the network.

Before joining Fox News, Cheryl Casone was a reporter and anchor for various news organizations, including CNBC and MSNBC. She has also worked as a financial analyst for several investment banks and as a freelance reporter in Europe and Asia.

7. Julie Banderas

Full name: Julie Banderas

Julie Banderas Date of birth: 25 September 1973

25 September 1973 Place of birth: Hartford, Connecticut, USA

Hartford, Connecticut, USA Age: 50 years old (as of 2023)

50 years old (as of 2023) Height: 1.65 m

1.65 m Spouse: Andrew Sansone

Andrew Sansone Children: 3

Julie Banderas commenced her journalism career with the channel WLVI-TV in Boston in 1997. She has also worked at WBRE-TV (NBC 11), WFSB-TV (CBS 3), and WNYW-TV (FOX 5) as a news anchor.

In 2004, Julie Banderas was awarded the Outstanding Single Newscast Emmy Award for her coverage of the Republican National Convention. She joined Fox News Channel as a general assignment reporter in March 2005. She covered many significant issues, including Hurricane Sandy.

8. Maria Bartiromo

Full name: Maria Sara Bartiromo

Maria Sara Bartiromo Date of birth: 11 September 1967

11 September 1967 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Age: 56 years old (as of 2023)

56 years old (as of 2023) Height: 1.65 m

1.65 m Spouse: Jonathan Steinberg

American journalist Maria Sara Bartiromo is a financial reporter, news anchor, and author. Many consider her among the most beautiful Fox News anchors and television personalities.

Maria Bartiromo was an anchor and managing editor of the CNBC business interview show On the Money with Maria Bartiromo. She currently hosts Mornings with Maria and Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street on the Fox Business Channel and Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo on the Fox News channel.

9. Shannon Bream

Full name: Shannon Noelle Bream

Shannon Noelle Bream Date of birth: 23 December 1970

23 December 1970 Place of birth: Sanford, Florida, USA

Sanford, Florida, USA Age: 52 years old (as of October 2023)

52 years old (as of October 2023) Height: 1.7 m

1.7 m Spouse: Sheldon Bream

Shannon Bream is an American journalist and lawyer. She was first based in the network's Washington DC Bureau after joining Fox News Channel in November 2007. She has also served as the anchor/host of Fox News @ Night. She replaced Chris Wallace as the anchor of Fox News Sunday in September 2022.

Apart from being successful in her TV career, Shannon Bream is an author and works as a public speaker in her husband's company. Her books have been featured on the New York Times bestseller list.

10. Arthel Neville

Full name: Arthel Helena Neville

Arthel Helena Neville Date of birth: 20 October 1962

20 October 1962 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Age: 61 years old (as of 2023)

61 years old (as of 2023) Height: 1.73 m

1.73 m Spouse: Taku Hirano

Arthel is the daughter of legendary keyboardist Art Neville. She came to the limelight as the first female African-American on-air reporter at KVUE-TV. Helena is currently a weekend anchor for Fox News.

The Fox News anchor earned her bachelor's in Journalism from the University of Texas in Austin in 1986. Arthel Helena Neville has worked for WVUE, WWL-TV, KHOU-TV, and E! Entertainment TV.

11. Martha MacCallum

Full name: Martha Bowes MacCallum

Martha Bowes MacCallum Date of birth: 31 January 1964

31 January 1964 Place of birth: Wyckoff, New Jersey, USA

Wyckoff, New Jersey, USA Age: 59 years old (as of 2023)

59 years old (as of 2023) Height: 1.63 m

1.63 m Spouse: Daniel John Gregory

Daniel John Gregory Children: 3

MacCallum is an American author and news anchor. She hosts The Story with Martha MacCallum broadcast from Manhattan. On top of this, the journalist is a prolific author.

Some books Martha MacCallum has authored include Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage, and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima. She is also the founding member of the Miranda Theatre Company, a non-profit organization.

12. Harris Faulkner

Full name: Harris Kimberley Faulkner

Harris Kimberley Faulkner Date of birth: 13 October 1965

13 October 1965 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Age: 58 years old (as of 2023)

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Height: 1.75 m

1.75 m Spouse: Tony Berlin

Tony Berlin Children: 1

Faulkner has portrayed tremendous skills in the media fraternity for the entire time she has worked for the Fox News Channel. The Emmy award-winning newscaster has worked for Fox News Channel since 2005. Harris Faulkner hosts The Faulkner Focus, Outnumbered Overtime, andTown Hall America with Harris Faulkner.

13. Dagen McDowell

Full name: Mary Dagen McDowell

Mary Dagen McDowell Date of birth: 7 January 1969

7 January 1969 Place of birth: Brookneal, Virginia, USA

Brookneal, Virginia, USA Age: 54 years old (as of 2023)

54 years old (as of 2023) Height: 1.7m

1.7m Spouse: Jonas Max Ferris

Dagen McDowell is a prominent female Fox News anchor, analyst, and correspondent. She co-hosts The Bottom Line on Fox Business and is also a commentator/guest host on Fox News.

The Wake Forest University graduate used to write a finance column titled Dear Dagen for TheStreet.com. Dagen McDowell also worked for SmartMoney magazine and SmartMoney.com before joining the news anchoring industry.

14. Ainsley Earhardt

Full name: Ainsley Earhardt

Ainsley Earhardt Date of birth: 20 September 1976

20 September 1976 Place of birth: Spartanburg, South Carolina, USA

Spartanburg, South Carolina, USA Age: 47 years old (as of 2023)

47 years old (as of 2023) Height: 1.73 m

1.73 m Children: 1

Ainsley is an American television host and author. She is best known for hosting Fox & Friends and The Rick & Bubba Show. The journalist has been candid about her strong Christian faith on and off-air. Ainsley Earhardt published The Light Within Me: An Inspirational Memoir, which is about her faith, family, and career.

15. Dana Perino

Full name: Dana Marie Perino

Dana Marie Perino Date of birth: 9 May 1972

9 May 1972 Place of birth: Evanston, Wyoming, USA

Evanston, Wyoming, USA Age: 51 years old (as of 2023)

51 years old (as of 2023) Height: 1.52 m

1.52 m Spouse: Peter McMahon

Dana Perino is an American political commentator and author. The lady worked at the White House for seven years as a press secretary during President George W. Bush's era.

She became a political commentator on Fox News after leaving the White House. Dana Perino is a regular co-host of The Five talk show. She also hosts The Daily Briefing With Dana Perino and co-hosts a weekly political podcast, I'll Tell You What, with Chris Stirewalt.

16. Lauren Simonetti

Full name: Lauren Simonetti

Lauren Simonetti Date of birth: 11 April 1981

11 April 1981 Place of birth: Manhattan, New York City, USA

Manhattan, New York City, USA Age: 42 years old (as of 2023)

42 years old (as of 2023) Height: 1.55 m

1.55 m Spouse: Mark Cubrilo

Mark Cubrilo Children: 3

Lauren Simonetti is one of the most attractive Fox News anchors. She also dabbles as a producer and writer. Previously, Lauren Simonetti worked as an assistant producer on CNN for Lou Dobbs Tonight.

The media personality began her career as a journalist in 2005. She joined the Fox Business Network in September 2007 as a field producer and became a reporter for the network in September 2011.

17. Gerri Willis

Full name: Gerri Willis

Gerri Willis Date of birth: 14 August 1959

14 August 1959 Place of birth: Spruce Pine, North Carolina, USA

Spruce Pine, North Carolina, USA Age: 64 years old (as of 2023)

64 years old (as of 2023) Height: 1.83 m

1.83 m Spouse: David Evans

The journalist joined Fox Business Network (FBN) in March 2010. She is an anchor and personal finance reporter for the network. Gerri Willis has also authored two business books, The Smart Money Guide to Real Estate Investing and Home Rich.

18. Jennifer Griffin

Full name: Jennifer Griffin

Jennifer Griffin Date of birth: 1969

1969 Place of birth: Alexandria, Virginia, USA

Alexandria, Virginia, USA Age: 54 years old (as of 2023)

54 years old (as of 2023) Height: 1.7 m

1.7 m Spouse: Greg Myre

Greg Myre Children: 3

American journalist Jennifer Griffin is a national security correspondent at the Pentagon for Fox News. She previously worked as an officer in the United States Navy. Griffin joined Fox News in October 1999 as a Jerusalem-based correspondent. In September 2022, she inked a new multi-year deal with Fox News.

In addition to her new contract, she was promoted to Chief National Security correspondent. Jennifer also co-authored This Burning Land: Lessons from the Front Lines of the Transformed Israeli-Palestinian Conflict with her husband.

19. Liz Claman

Full name: Elizabeth Kate Claman

Elizabeth Kate Claman Date of birth: 12 December 1963

12 December 1963 Place of birth: Beverly Hills, California, USA

Beverly Hills, California, USA Age: 59 years old (as of 2023)

59 years old (as of 2023) Height: 1.72 m

1.72 m Spouse: Jeff Kepnes

Jeff Kepnes Children: 1

Journalist Liz Claman has been an anchor for Fox Business Network since October 2007. During her tenure at FBN, Claman has interviewed several US Treasury secretaries, for instance, John Snow, Paul O'Neill, Larry Summers, and Timothy Geithner.

Liz is the anchor of the Fox Business show The Claman Countdown. Previously, she was the co-anchor of the CNBC morning television program Morning Call. She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.

20. Laura Ingraham

Full name: Laura Anne Ingraham

Laura Anne Ingraham Date of birth: 19 June 1963

19 June 1963 Place of birth: Glastonbury, Connecticut, USA

Glastonbury, Connecticut, USA Age: 60 years old (as of 2023)

60 years old (as of 2023) Height: 1.73 m

1.73 m Spouse: Kenny Kramme

Kenny Kramme Children: 3

Journalist Laura Anne Ingraham is among the most popular female Fox presenters. She has hosted The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel since October 2017. Laura is also the editor-in-chief of LifeZette, and she formerly hosted The Laura Ingraham Show on radio.

Who are the female anchors on Fox News?

Below are some of the top current Fox News anchors who are female:

Who are the female news anchors who left Fox News?

Fox News has had incredible female news anchors who have left the network for some reason. Below are some of the women journalists whose departure from Fox News made headlines worldwide:

Fox News fired Rudi Bakhtiar in 2007 after she complained about Brian Wilson.

Kiran Chetry worked for Fox News from 2001 to 2007.

Laurie Dhue left the network in 2008.

Alisyn Camerota ended her 16-year run at Fox News in 2014.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck exited Fox News in 2015.

Andrea Tantaros quit Fox News in 2015 after filing a lawsuit against the network.

Greta Van Susteren resigned from Fox News in early September 2016.

Gretchen Carlson left in 2016 after suing Roger Ailes.

Megyn Kelly chose a weekday show at NBC in January 2017 after a 12-year run with Fox News.

Journalist Kristin Anne Fisher joined CNN in July 2021 as the Space & Defense correspondent.

Who is the highest-rated host on Fox News?

FNC's Laura Ingraham is cable news' highest-rated female host. In 2022 alone, Fox News Channel's The Ingraham Angle show crushed the 10 PM/ET competition combined in viewers and A25-54, delivering 2,280,000 viewers and 358,000 A25-54.

Who has the highest salaries at Fox News?

American broadcast news analyst Sean Hannity earns $45 million annually, including $25 million from Fox. He hosts the Fox News TV show and a nationally syndicated radio talk show.

Fox News female anchors have been a driving force behind the network's success, and their contributions have not gone unnoticed. These women have had a significant impact on the media landscape and will continue to do so in the years to come.

