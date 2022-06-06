20 best black female comedians you should be on the lookout for
Laughter is important to humans just as much as food and air. In a male-dominated industry, black female comedians are also cracking up serious jokes on high stages. From doing stand-ups, and improvs to featuring in comedy shows, black female comedians have blown up in recent years.
Comedy is one way of expressing various issues that ails our society. Black female stand-up comedians have made a name for themselves by highlighting such issues through their jokes. Below are several black female comedians that you should look out for.
Famous black female comedians
Check out some famous comedians that have been in the industry for a while now. Most of them have been rewarded for their exceptional talents.
1. Tiffany Haddish
- Date of birth: 3 December 1979
- Age: 42 years (as of June 2022)
- Place of birth: Historic South Central Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, United States
Tiffany is a black female stand-up comedian who has become a household name lately. Haddish was born in Los Angeles, California, to an Eritrean father and a black American mother. Her childhood was not easy, and this led her to comedy. She became a household name for her role in Girls Trip.
2. Sheryl Underwood
- Date of birth: 28 October 1963
- Age: 58 years (as of June 2022)
- Place of birth: Little Rock, Arkansas, United States
Sheryl is one of the great black female comics in America. She was born in Arkansas but later moved to California. The 58-year-old has one brother and one sister. She rose to stardom when she became a finalist on Miller Lite Comedy Search in 1989. She won the BET Funniest Female on Comic View Award. She is a host of a talk show called The Talk.
3. Wanda Sykes
- Date of birth: 7 March 1964
- Age: 58 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Portsmouth, Virginia, United States
When talking about the famous black female comedians in America, the name Wanda Sykes cannot miss. She has an unapologetic political style of comedy as well as hip-hop humour. She was born in Virginia but grew up in Maryland.
She has been married to her wife, Alex Niedbalski, with whom she has a daughter and a son. Among her four stand-up specials, two have gotten her Primetime Emmy nominations.
4. Whoopi Goldberg
- Date of birth: 13 November 1955
- Age: 66 years (as of June 2022)
- Place of birth: Chelsea, New York, United States
Whoopi Goldberg is one of the great older black female comedians worldwide. She was born in Chelsea, New York, in 1955. She has been married and divorced three times and has a son. Her career began in 1983 with a one-woman show that later moved to broadway under her name. She is currently a co-host on the View.
Young black female comedians
Below is a list of some of the young comedians who are doing great in the industry.
5. Nicole Byer
- Date of birth: 29 August 1986
- Age: 35 years (as of June 2022)
- Place of birth: Middletown Township, New Jersey, United States
Nicole Byer is one of the best-known young black female comedians from New Jersey. She is also an actress, television host, podcaster, and author. Her humour revolves around body image and sex. She is also a host of Netflix's baking series Nailed It.
6. Tyree Elaine
- Date of birth: 17 November 1986
- Age: 35 years (as of June 2022)
- Place of birth: LA, United States
Tyree was born in LA and became famous when she appeared on Last Comic Standing. She started doing stand-up in 2008 though she has been on and off in the industry. She has also been featured on many shows such as Showtime at the Apollo and Who's Got Jokes.
7. Bresha Webb
- Date of birth: 6 May 1984
- Age: 38 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States
Bresha is one of the African American female comedians from Maryland. Her parents are Sharon and Garfield Webb. She was featured in a comedy series called That Girl on TV One. She has also performed on Saturday Night Live.
8. Amber Ruffin
- Date of birth: 9 January 1979
- Age: 43 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Omaha, Nebraska, United States
Amber hails from Omaha, Nebraska. She is a television host, writer, actress, author and playwright. She has her comedy talk show called the Amber Ruffin Show on NBC. In addition, Amber has been a writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers since 2014.
Older black female comedians
Below is a list of the most talented older female comedians. Their ages range between 54 years and 56 years as of 2022.
9. Sommore
- Date of birth: 15 May 1966
- Age: 56 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Trenton, New Jersey, United States
Sommore is one of the best black female comedians in the industry. She is from Trenton, New Jersey. She makes sarcastic jokes which advocate for equality among the sexes. Her Netflix special, The Reign Continues, has taken her name around the globe.
10. Sherri Shepherd
- Date of birth: 22 April 1967
- Age: 55 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
Sherry, born in Chicago, Illinois, is a black female comedian whose father was a deacon. You may know her from the film Less than Perfect, where she played Ramona. She is also a co-host of the daytime TV show The View, where she was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award. In addition, she is set to star in a pilot show called Black Don't Crack, a comedy series she produced.
11. Mo'Nique
- Date of birth: 11 December 1967
- Age: 54 years (as of June 2022)
- Place of birth: Woodlawn, Maryland, United States
Mo'Nique hails from Baltimore, Maryland, where she started her stand-up comedy career. She has three siblings and four children. She rose to fame when she starred as Nikki in The Parkers show. Some of her acting credits include Almost Christmas, Blackbird and Bessie.
12. Leslie Jones
- Date of birth: 7 September 1967
- Age: 54 years (as of June 2022)
- Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States
Leslie Jones is one of the famous black female comics. She was born on September 7, 1967, in Memphis, Tennessee. She doubles up as an actress and has been lucky to feature at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal and the Comedy Festival in aspen.
New black female comedians
While some of these comedians may be new to you, others have been in the industry for a while but not long. They are fantastic and have shown remarkable talent in everything they have done.
13. Gabrielle Dennis
- Date of birth: 19 October 1981
- Age: 40 years (as of June 2022)
- Place of birth: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States
Gabrielle hails from Ohio, and she is an American comedian and actress. She is known for her famous sketch called The Black Sketch Show. She has also appeared in Have I Got News for You, The Russell Howard Hour, Chris Ramsey's Stand Up Central and American Autopsy.
14. Desiree Burch
- Date of birth: 26 January 1979
- Age: 43 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Desiree is an actor, television host, and voice actress. Burch resided in New York, Streatham, Croydon, and Peckham before moving to London in 2014 to be with her lover. Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News for You, QI, and The Mash Report are just a few of her acting credits. She joined Netflix's reality dating show Too Hot to Handle as the narrator in 2020.
15. Maya Rudolph
- Date of birth: 27 July 1972
- Age: 49 years (as of June 2022)
- Place of birth: Gainesville, Florida, United States
Maya is among the most popular African American female comedian and a member of Saturday Night Live. She was born in Florida to a music producer father and a soul singer mother. She has been with her partner Paul Thomas Anderson for a while and has two kids. Her sketches touch on political matters, and she played Kamala Harris on SNL, which won her an award.
16. Loni Love
- Date of birth: 14 July 1971
- Age: 50 years (as of June 2022)
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
Loni is also an actress and TV host. She was born in Detroit, Michigan. She was an engineer before joining stand-up comedy. She was until recently a co-host on The Real, which wrapped after eight seasons. She has also appeared on Comedy Central and other shows.
Female social media comedians
Check out some of the most entertaining comedians on social media.
17. Jess Hilarious
- Date of birth: 13 February 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Jess is one of the new black female comedians who are coming up fast. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on 13 February 1992, where she lived with her family. Her fame came after she posted her many sketches on social media and was later featured in MTV's Wild "N Out.
18. Jasmine Luv
- Date of birth: 5 July 1989
- Age: 32 years (as of June 2022)
- Place of birth: Columbia, South Carolina, USA
Jasmine Luv is one of the famous female social media comedians who hails from Columbia, South Carolina. She is the first born in her family and has one sibling. She has a huge following on social media.
19. Lala Milan
- Date of birth: 24 October 1989
- Age: 32 years (as of June 2022)
- Place of birth: North Carolina, USA
Born in North Carolina Lala has gained fame through social media. She has a huge following on Instagram and millions of views on YouTube, where she posts her funny videos.
20. Darmirra Brunson
- Date of birth: 6 September 1986
- Age: 35 years (as of June 2022)
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States
Darmirra is one of the new black female comedians who is also an actress. She hails from Baltimore. Her sense of humour is clever and hilarious, and she has performed in clubs such as The Comedy Store and The Laugh Factory. She is famous for her impersonations of celebrities.
Who is the best black female comedian?
Tiffany Haddish has become a household name and has been voted the best black female comedian in 2022.
Who is the most famous female comedian?
Jenny Slate has topped the list of the most famous female comedians. She hails from Massachusetts and is candid with her jokes.
Who was the first black female comedian?
Jacky Mabely, also known as Moms Mabley, was the first black female comedian who started her career in the 1920s.
Black female comedians keep breaking the ceiling when it comes to entertainment. They are stepping out of their comfort zones and have really shaken the comedy arena.
