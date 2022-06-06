20 best black female comedians you should be on the lookout for

Laughter is important to humans just as much as food and air. In a male-dominated industry, black female comedians are also cracking up serious jokes on high stages. From doing stand-ups, and improvs to featuring in comedy shows, black female comedians have blown up in recent years.

Best black female comedians. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, FOX Image Collection, Dia Dipasupil, Tommaso Boddi, Ollie Millington, Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Comedy is one way of expressing various issues that ails our society. Black female stand-up comedians have made a name for themselves by highlighting such issues through their jokes. Below are several black female comedians that you should look out for.

Famous black female comedians

Check out some famous comedians that have been in the industry for a while now. Most of them have been rewarded for their exceptional talents.

1. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish attends the 20th Century Fox's The Bob's Burger's Movie Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on May 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 3 December 1979

3 December 1979 Age: 42 years (as of June 2022)

42 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth: Historic South Central Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, United States

Tiffany is a black female stand-up comedian who has become a household name lately. Haddish was born in Los Angeles, California, to an Eritrean father and a black American mother. Her childhood was not easy, and this led her to comedy. She became a household name for her role in Girls Trip.

2. Sheryl Underwood

Sheryl Underwood on The Talk on the CBS Television Network. Pictured is Sheryl Underwood. Photo: Cliff Lipson

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 28 October 1963

28 October 1963 Age: 58 years (as of June 2022)

58 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth: Little Rock, Arkansas, United States

Sheryl is one of the great black female comics in America. She was born in Arkansas but later moved to California. The 58-year-old has one brother and one sister. She rose to stardom when she became a finalist on Miller Lite Comedy Search in 1989. She won the BET Funniest Female on Comic View Award. She is a host of a talk show called The Talk.

3. Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 7 March 1964

7 March 1964 Age: 58 years (as of 2022)

58 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Portsmouth, Virginia, United States

When talking about the famous black female comedians in America, the name Wanda Sykes cannot miss. She has an unapologetic political style of comedy as well as hip-hop humour. She was born in Virginia but grew up in Maryland.

She has been married to her wife, Alex Niedbalski, with whom she has a daughter and a son. Among her four stand-up specials, two have gotten her Primetime Emmy nominations.

4. Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg attends the celebration of Harry Belafonte's 95th Birthday with Social Justice Benefit at The Town Hall on March 01, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 13 November 1955

13 November 1955 Age: 66 years (as of June 2022)

66 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth: Chelsea, New York, United States

Whoopi Goldberg is one of the great older black female comedians worldwide. She was born in Chelsea, New York, in 1955. She has been married and divorced three times and has a son. Her career began in 1983 with a one-woman show that later moved to broadway under her name. She is currently a co-host on the View.

Young black female comedians

Below is a list of some of the young comedians who are doing great in the industry.

5. Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer attends NRDC honours, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, at the Night Of Comedy benefit at NeueHouse Los Angeles on June 07, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 29 August 1986

29 August 1986 Age: 35 years (as of June 2022)

35 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth: Middletown Township, New Jersey, United States

Nicole Byer is one of the best-known young black female comedians from New Jersey. She is also an actress, television host, podcaster, and author. Her humour revolves around body image and sex. She is also a host of Netflix's baking series Nailed It.

6. Tyree Elaine

Contestant Tyree Elaine in the Week 4 episode of Showtime at the Apollo airing Thursday, March 22 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Photo: FOX Image Collection

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 17 November 1986

17 November 1986 Age: 35 years (as of June 2022)

35 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth: LA, United States

Tyree was born in LA and became famous when she appeared on Last Comic Standing. She started doing stand-up in 2008 though she has been on and off in the industry. She has also been featured on many shows such as Showtime at the Apollo and Who's Got Jokes.

7. Bresha Webb

Bresha Webb attends Peacock's new series BEL-AIR premiere party and drive-thru screening experience at Barker Hangar on February 09, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 6 May 1984

6 May 1984 Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Bresha is one of the African American female comedians from Maryland. Her parents are Sharon and Garfield Webb. She was featured in a comedy series called That Girl on TV One. She has also performed on Saturday Night Live.

8. Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 9 January 1979

9 January 1979 Age: 43 years (as of 2022)

43 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Omaha, Nebraska, United States

Amber hails from Omaha, Nebraska. She is a television host, writer, actress, author and playwright. She has her comedy talk show called the Amber Ruffin Show on NBC. In addition, Amber has been a writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers since 2014.

Older black female comedians

Below is a list of the most talented older female comedians. Their ages range between 54 years and 56 years as of 2022.

9. Sommore

Sommore performs at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 15 May 1966

15 May 1966 Age: 56 years (as of 2022)

56 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Trenton, New Jersey, United States

Sommore is one of the best black female comedians in the industry. She is from Trenton, New Jersey. She makes sarcastic jokes which advocate for equality among the sexes. Her Netflix special, The Reign Continues, has taken her name around the globe.

10. Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd attends the Top Gun: Maverick New York Screening at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 22 April 1967

22 April 1967 Age: 55 years (as of 2022)

55 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Sherry, born in Chicago, Illinois, is a black female comedian whose father was a deacon. You may know her from the film Less than Perfect, where she played Ramona. She is also a co-host of the daytime TV show The View, where she was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award. In addition, she is set to star in a pilot show called Black Don't Crack, a comedy series she produced.

11. Mo'Nique

Mo'Nique attends the premiere of Universal's "Almost Christmas" at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 11 December 1967

11 December 1967 Age: 54 years (as of June 2022)

54 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth: Woodlawn, Maryland, United States

Mo'Nique hails from Baltimore, Maryland, where she started her stand-up comedy career. She has three siblings and four children. She rose to fame when she starred as Nikki in The Parkers show. Some of her acting credits include Almost Christmas, Blackbird and Bessie.

12. Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones attends NRDC honours, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, at the Night Of Comedy benefit at NeueHouse Los Angeles on June 07, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 7 September 1967

7 September 1967 Age: 54 years (as of June 2022)

54 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States

Leslie Jones is one of the famous black female comics. She was born on September 7, 1967, in Memphis, Tennessee. She doubles up as an actress and has been lucky to feature at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal and the Comedy Festival in aspen.

New black female comedians

While some of these comedians may be new to you, others have been in the industry for a while but not long. They are fantastic and have shown remarkable talent in everything they have done.

13. Gabrielle Dennis

Gabrielle Dennis attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 19 October 1981

19 October 1981 Age: 40 years (as of June 2022)

40 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Gabrielle hails from Ohio, and she is an American comedian and actress. She is known for her famous sketch called The Black Sketch Show. She has also appeared in Have I Got News for You, The Russell Howard Hour, Chris Ramsey's Stand Up Central and American Autopsy.

14. Desiree Burch

Desiree Burch on stage for Stand Up For Shelter at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Ollie Millington

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 26 January 1979

26 January 1979 Age: 43 years (as of 2022)

43 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Desiree is an actor, television host, and voice actress. Burch resided in New York, Streatham, Croydon, and Peckham before moving to London in 2014 to be with her lover. Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News for You, QI, and The Mash Report are just a few of her acting credits. She joined Netflix's reality dating show Too Hot to Handle as the narrator in 2020.

15. Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph attends Netflix's Russian Doll FYSEE special event photocall at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios on June 04, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 27 July 1972

27 July 1972 Age: 49 years (as of June 2022)

49 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth: Gainesville, Florida, United States

Maya is among the most popular African American female comedian and a member of Saturday Night Live. She was born in Florida to a music producer father and a soul singer mother. She has been with her partner Paul Thomas Anderson for a while and has two kids. Her sketches touch on political matters, and she played Kamala Harris on SNL, which won her an award.

16. Loni Love

Loni Love attends HBO Max Original Series Gordita Chronicles Los Angeles Premiere at Valentine DTLA on June 12, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 14 July 1971

14 July 1971 Age: 50 years (as of June 2022)

50 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Loni is also an actress and TV host. She was born in Detroit, Michigan. She was an engineer before joining stand-up comedy. She was until recently a co-host on The Real, which wrapped after eight seasons. She has also appeared on Comedy Central and other shows.

Female social media comedians

Check out some of the most entertaining comedians on social media.

17. Jess Hilarious

Jessica Robin Moore attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 13 February 1992

13 February 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Jess is one of the new black female comedians who are coming up fast. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on 13 February 1992, where she lived with her family. Her fame came after she posted her many sketches on social media and was later featured in MTV's Wild "N Out.

18. Jasmine Luv

Jasmine Luv attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 5 July 1989

5 July 1989 Age: 32 years (as of June 2022)

32 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth: Columbia, South Carolina, USA

Jasmine Luv is one of the famous female social media comedians who hails from Columbia, South Carolina. She is the first born in her family and has one sibling. She has a huge following on social media.

19. Lala Milan

Lala Milan attends Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Fall/Winter 2022 on March 20, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 24 October 1989

24 October 1989 Age: 32 years (as of June 2022)

32 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth: North Carolina, USA

Born in North Carolina Lala has gained fame through social media. She has a huge following on Instagram and millions of views on YouTube, where she posts her funny videos.

20. Darmirra Brunson

Darmirra Brunson arrives at the Essence 9th Annual Black Women event in Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 6 September 1986

6 September 1986 Age: 35 years (as of June 2022)

35 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Darmirra is one of the new black female comedians who is also an actress. She hails from Baltimore. Her sense of humour is clever and hilarious, and she has performed in clubs such as The Comedy Store and The Laugh Factory. She is famous for her impersonations of celebrities.

Who is the best black female comedian?

Tiffany Haddish has become a household name and has been voted the best black female comedian in 2022.

Who is the most famous female comedian?

Jenny Slate has topped the list of the most famous female comedians. She hails from Massachusetts and is candid with her jokes.

Who was the first black female comedian?

Jacky Mabely, also known as Moms Mabley, was the first black female comedian who started her career in the 1920s.

Black female comedians keep breaking the ceiling when it comes to entertainment. They are stepping out of their comfort zones and have really shaken the comedy arena.

READ ALSO: 40 famous black male actors every cinephile should know about

Legit.ng recently published an article on 40 famous black male actors every cinephile should know about. Black actors have persevered and proven that they have the attributes and skills necessary to succeed in the industry. Despite the fact that there are many outstanding black actors, some of them possess a natural skill that cannot be overlooked.

Some of the best black actors have carved out a reputation for themselves over the course of decades. Others, on the other hand, are rising stars who will shape the industry's future. Discover who they are.

Source: Legit.ng