Michael Rainey Jr.'s bio: age, height, parents, net worth

Michael Rainey Jr. is a young American actor who started his career by appearing in Un Altro Mondo. He has also appeared on reality TV shows such as The Real, Tamron Hall and Made in Hollywood. He is popular mostly due to his role on the Starz show Power.

Here is all we know about the actor's life.

Where are Michael Rainey Jr.'s parents from?

He is the son of Michael Rainey Sr. and Shauna Small. Michael Rainey Jr's mom is Jamaican by birth, while his father was born in New York.

Who is Michael Rainey Jr's father?

While the actor often posts his mother on his social media pages, he does not do the same for his father. However, in an interview with Vibe Magazine, the actor alluded to the fact that, like his on-screen character Tariq, he does not have an easy relationship with his father.

What nationality is Michael Rainey Jr?

He is an American with Jamaican roots.

How old is Michael Rainey Jr?

The actor was born on 22nd September 2000 in Louisville, Kentucky but brought up in Staten Island, New York. Michael Rainey Jr's age is 21 years old as of 2021.

What movies did Michael Rainey Jr play in?

Before starring in films and TV series, Michael appeared in commercials and music videos. His big break came when he was ten years old.

The young actor was cast to play the role of Charlie in the Italian film Un Altro Mondo. He learnt to speak fluent Italian thanks to this film.

Some of the other movies and series he has featured in are:

2020-2021: Power Book II: Ghost as Tariq St. Patrick

as Tariq St. Patrick 2014-2020: Power as Tariq St. Patrick

as Tariq St. Patrick 2018: 211 as Kenny

as Kenny 2018: Amateur as Terron Forte

as Terron Forte 2016: Barbershop: The Next Cut as Jalen

as Jalen 2013-2015: Orange Is the New Black as Michael Burset

as Michael Burset 2014: Second Chance Christmas as Lawrence

as Lawrence 2013: Lee Daniels' The Butler as Cecil Gaines

as Cecil Gaines 2012: LUV as Woody

Who is Michael Rainey Jr's girlfriend?

Rainey doesn't seem to be dating anyone right now. However, in 2019, he was romantically linked to Ugandan supermodel Eva Apio.

How tall is Michael Rainey Jr?

Michael Rainey Jr's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm), and he weighs 149 pounds (68kg).

Michael Rainey Jr's net worth

When he first began his prominent role in the TV series Power, his salary per episode was $20,000. At the beginning of 2018, he received a $25,000 increase and began earning $45,000 for every episode. Today, his net worth is estimated to be $1.2 million.

Charity work and hobbies

The young actor appreciates his blessings and shows this by giving back to the community. He donates his time and money to the Find and Feed organisation which feeds and clothes homeless people.

In 2018, after visiting the Jamaica National Children's Home, he vowed to help out by buying necessary items for the children in the home. He has also participated in a charity basketball game in support of veterans.

When he is not on set or doing charity work, the actor loves playing basketball and video games. He also plays the piano and has a passion for making music.

Michael Rainey Jr. has been acting for less than ten years, and in this short time, he has established himself as a rising star in Hollywood.

