30 tallest actresses in the world: women of impressive stature
The entertainment industry has several tall actresses. While being tall isn't a requirement to be an actress, their physical attributes, like height, can also significantly impact the roles they play in any project. Discover some of the tallest actresses of impressive stature.
Several tall actresses have captured the attention of their fans with their commanding statures in Hollywood. Who are these remarkable women who, quite literally, have reached new heights in cinema?
Tallest actresses in the world
There are several actresses known for their remarkable stature. Here is a list of some of the tallest actresses in the world that you should know.
30. Elle Fanning – 5'9"
- Full name: Elle Fanning
- Age: 25 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Conyers, Georgia, United States
Elle is among the tall young actresses in the entertainment industry. She began acting at a young age and has since garnered critical acclaim for her performances. She gained recognition for her roles in films such as Phoebe in Wonderland and Super 8.
29. Adele Laurie Blue Adkins – 5'9"
- Full name: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins
- Age: 35 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Tottenham, London, United Kingdom
The tallest women in Hollywood come from different races and countries, yet they greatly impact the entertainment industry. Adele is one of these women, and she stands out in her career for her exceptional vocal talent and relatable storytelling.
28. Mischa Barton – 5'9"
- Full name: Mischa Anne Barton
- Age: 37 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom
Mischa Barton, known for her role as Marissa Cooper in the hit TV series The OC, is among the notable tall actresses in their 30s. Standing at an elegant height, she possesses a captivating presence on screen.
27. Daisy Bevan – 5'9"
- Full name: Daisy Carmen Bevan
- Age: 31 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: British
Daisy Bevan is a British actress known for her work in film and television. Daisy Bevan has made notable appearances in films such as The Two Faces of January and The Outcast.
26. Rachel Boston – 5'9"
- Full name: Rachel Elizabeth Boston
- Age: 41 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Chattanooga, Tennessee, United States
Rachel Boston is an American actress known for portraying Ingrid Beauchamp in the television series Witches of East End. In addition to her television work, Rachel Boston has also appeared in several films, such as 500 Days of Summer, The Pill, and The Ex-List.
25. Joy Bryant – 5'9"
- Full name: Joy Bryant
- Age: 48 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: New York, New York, United States
Joy is an actress who has appeared in a range of projects, including both films and television series. Some of her notable acting credits include Antwone Fisher, Get Rich or Die Tryin, and Bobby.
24. Zawe Ashton – 5'10"
- Full name: Zawedde Emma Ashton FRSL
- Age: 38 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: London Borough of Hackney, London, UK
Zawe Ashton is a British actress, playwright, and director. She has appeared in various film, television, and stage productions. Ashton gained recognition for her role as Vod in the Channel 4 comedy-drama series Fresh Meat.
23. KD. Aubert – 5'10"
- Full name: Karen Denise Aubert
- Age: 44 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Shreveport, Louisiana, United States
KD. Aubert is one of the surprisingly tall actresses still making an impact in the entertainment industry in their 40s. Aubert has appeared in several notable films, including Friday After Next and Soul Plane.
22. Moon Bloodgood – 5'10"
- Full name: Korinna Moon Bloodgood
- Age: 47 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Alliance, Nebraska, United States
Moon Bloodgood is an American actress and model. She gained recognition as Lt. Blair Williams in the science fiction film Terminator Salvation (2009).
21. Nicole Kidman – 5'10"
- Full name: Nicole Kidman
- Age: 55 years as of 2023
- Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States
Hailing from Australia, Nicole Kidman has made a lasting impact on both the big screen and the stage. Her notable roles include Virginia Woolf in The Hours and her performance as Satine in Moulin Rouge.
20. Tyra Banks – 5'11"
- Full name: Tyra Lynne Banks
- Age: 49 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Inglewood, California, United States
Tyra Banks is famous for her career as a supermodel, television personality, actress, and entrepreneur. She first gained recognition as a ground-breaking African American supermodel in the 1990s.
19. Ilfenesh Hadera – 5'11"
- Full name: Ilfenesh Hadera
- Age: 37 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: New York City, USA
Ilfenesh Hadera is one of the standout tall actresses in their 30s, captivating audiences with her compelling performances. One of her notable roles came in 2017 when she portrayed the character of Stephanie Holden in the film Baywatch.
18. Tricia Helfer – 5'11"
- Full name: Tricia Helfer
- Age: 49 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Donalda, Alberta, Canada
Tricia Helfer is a Canadian actress known for her diverse roles in the entertainment industry. One of her most notable roles is that of Number Six in the TV series Battlestar Galactica.
17. Stacy Keibler – 5'11"
- Full name: Stacy Keibler
- Age: 41 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Rosedale, Maryland, United States
Stacy's name comes up whenever you are talking about tall female celebrities. She is an American actress, model, and former professional wrestler. She has appeared in television shows and movies like How I Met Your Mother and The Comebacks.
16. Abbey Lee – 5'11"
- Full name: Abbey Lee Kershaw
- Age: 35 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia
Abbey stands at 5 feet 11 inches among the tall actresses in their 30s. She is an Australian model, actress, and musician born in Melbourne, Australia. Abbey Lee transitioned into acting from modelling, appearing in several films, including The Neon Demon and The Dark Tower.
15. Adrianne Palicki – 5'11"
- Full name: Adrianne Lee Palicki
- Age: 40 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Toledo, Ohio, United States
Adrianne Palicki is an American actress known for her role as Tyra Collette in the TV series Friday Night Lights. The actress was born on 6 May 1983 in Toledo, Ohio, to Jeffrey and Nancy Palicki.
14. Maria Borges – 6'0"
- Full name: Maria Borges
- Age: 30 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Luanda, Angola
Maria is one of the outstanding African tallest actresses in Hollywood that has promoted diversity in the industry. She appeared as Maria Borges in a music video titled Kanye West: Wolves in 2016.
13. Uma Thurman – 6'0"
- Full name: Uma Thurman
- Age: 53 years as of 2023
- Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
Uma Thurman is one of the tallest women in Hollywood. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction (1994).
12. Kristen Angela Johnston – 6'0"
- Full name: Kristen Angela Johnston
- Place of birth: Washington, DC, United States
- Age: 55 years as of 2023
Kristen Johnson is among the tallest female celebrities in the world. The American actress made her acting debut in 1985 when she appeared in the popular short movie The Orkly Kid. She has since appeared in several other movies and TV series like Naughty.
11. Ava Michelle – 6'0"
- Full name: Ava Michelle
- Age: 20 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Fenton, Michigan, United States
Ava Michelle is an American actress, dancer, and model. She gained recognition for her role as Jodi Kreyman in the Netflix film Tall Girl, released in 2019. Michelle stands out among the tall actresses in their 20s thanks to her captivating talent in the entertainment industry.
10. Saffron Burrows – 6'0"
- Full name: Saffron Domini Burrows
- Age: 50 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Saint Pancras, London, United Kingdom
Saffron Burrows is an English actress. She has consistently captivated audiences and critics alike with her striking looks and ability to immerse herself in diverse roles.
9. Brigitte Nielson – 6'1"
- Full name: Brigitte Nielsen
- Age: 59 years as of 2023
- Place of birth: Rødovre, Denmark
Brigitte Nielsen is a Danish-Italian actress, model, and singer who rose to fame in the 1980s with her striking beauty and imposing height. Nielsen became an international sensation with her roles in films like Red Sonja and Beverly Hills Cop II.
8. Miranda Hart – 6'1"
- Full name: Miranda Katherine Hart
- Age: 50 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Torquay, United Kingdom
Hollywood has several amazing tall female celebrities, and Miranda Hart is on the list. She is an English comedian, actress, and writer. She is best known for her self-titled Miranda sitcom, which aired from 2009 to 2015.
7. Aisha Nilaja Tyler – 6'1"
- Full name: Aisha Nilaja Tyler
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States
- Age: 52 years old as of 2023
Aisha Nilaja is an American actress, comedian, director, and talk show host known for appearing in Fear the Walking Dead and Criminal Minds.
6. Judy Gold – 6'2"
- Full name: Judy Gold
- Age: 60 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States
Judy is amazingly one of the tallest female celebrities in the world. She is an American actress, comedian, and writer. Gold is known for her stand-up comedy performances and has appeared in numerous TV shows and films.
5. Ireland Baldwin – 6'2"
- Full name: Ireland Eliesse Baldwin
- Age: 27 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Ireland Baldwin is an American model, actress, and media personality. She is the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger. She is among the tall young actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been featured in Grudge Match.
4. Elizabeth Debicki – 6'3"
- Full name: Elizabeth Debicki
- Age: 32 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Paris, France
Elizabeth Debicki is on the list of tall actresses in their 40s. She is an Australian actress known for her remarkable talent and captivating screen presence. She gained international recognition for her role as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby.
3. Gwendoline Christie – 6'3"
- Full name: Gwendoline Tracey Philippa Christie
- Age: 44 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Worthing, United Kingdom
Gwendoline Christie is known for playing strong, complex female characters, such as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and Captain Phasma in the Star Wars franchise. She is among the tallest women in Hollywood.
2. Lisa Deshaun Leslie – 6'3"
- Full names: Lisa Deshaun Leslie
- Age: 50 years as of 2023
- Place of birth: Compton, California, United States
Even in her 50s, her fans widely adore the actress for her love of basketball and her impact on the field. She has appeared in movies like Think Like a Man and Uncle Drew.
1. Lindsay Kay Hayward – 6'8"
- Full name: Lindsay Kay Hayward
- Age: 35 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Walnut Creek, California, United States
Lindsay Kay Hayward, known for her towering height, is the tallest actress in Hollywood. She gained recognition through her appearances on the reality TV series My Giant Life.
Hollywood has seen the rise of talented and influential actresses who defy traditional height standards, proving that stature does not limit success. From the tallest actresses to grace the screen, these women have shattered stereotypes leaving a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.
