30 tallest actresses in the world: women of impressive stature

The entertainment industry has several tall actresses. While being tall isn't a requirement to be an actress, their physical attributes, like height, can also significantly impact the roles they play in any project. Discover some of the tallest actresses of impressive stature.

Lindsay Kay Hayward and Elizabeth Debicki are among the tallest actresses. Photo: @lindsaykayhayward, @jewdygold, @elizabethdebickinators on Instagram (modified by author)

Several tall actresses have captured the attention of their fans with their commanding statures in Hollywood. Who are these remarkable women who, quite literally, have reached new heights in cinema?

Tallest actresses in the world

There are several actresses known for their remarkable stature. Here is a list of some of the tallest actresses in the world that you should know.

30. Elle Fanning – 5'9"

Elle Fanning attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Full name: Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning Age: 25 years old as of 2023

25 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Conyers, Georgia, United States

Elle is among the tall young actresses in the entertainment industry. She began acting at a young age and has since garnered critical acclaim for her performances. She gained recognition for her roles in films such as Phoebe in Wonderland and Super 8.

29. Adele Laurie Blue Adkins – 5'9"

Adele poses with the Best Pop Solo Performance Award for "Easy on Me" in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Full name : Adele Laurie Blue Adkins

: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins Age : 35 years old as of 2023

: 35 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Tottenham, London, United Kingdom

The tallest women in Hollywood come from different races and countries, yet they greatly impact the entertainment industry. Adele is one of these women, and she stands out in her career for her exceptional vocal talent and relatable storytelling.

28. Mischa Barton – 5'9"

Mischa Barton attends the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: David Crotty

Full name: Mischa Anne Barton

Mischa Anne Barton Age: 37 years old as of 2023

37 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom

Mischa Barton, known for her role as Marissa Cooper in the hit TV series The OC, is among the notable tall actresses in their 30s. Standing at an elegant height, she possesses a captivating presence on screen.

27. Daisy Bevan – 5'9"

Daisy Bevan and Viggo Mortensen attend 'The Two Faces of January' (Die zwei Gesichter des Januars) premiere at Zoo Palast in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Dominique Charriau

Full name: Daisy Carmen Bevan

Daisy Carmen Bevan Age: 31 years old as of 2023

31 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: British

Daisy Bevan is a British actress known for her work in film and television. Daisy Bevan has made notable appearances in films such as The Two Faces of January and The Outcast.

26. Rachel Boston – 5'9"

Actress Rachel Boston visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name: Rachel Elizabeth Boston

Rachel Elizabeth Boston Age : 41 years old as of 2023

: 41 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Chattanooga, Tennessee, United States

Rachel Boston is an American actress known for portraying Ingrid Beauchamp in the television series Witches of East End. In addition to her television work, Rachel Boston has also appeared in several films, such as 500 Days of Summer, The Pill, and The Ex-List.

25. Joy Bryant – 5'9"

Joy Bryant and American Express celebrate the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival with the ÔFaces of FilmÕ campaign in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Full name: Joy Bryant

Joy Bryant Age: 48 years old as of 2023

48 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Joy is an actress who has appeared in a range of projects, including both films and television series. Some of her notable acting credits include Antwone Fisher, Get Rich or Die Tryin, and Bobby.

24. Zawe Ashton – 5'10"

Zawe Ashton attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: John Phillips

Full name: Zawedde Emma Ashton FRSL

Zawedde Emma Ashton FRSL Age : 38 years old as of 2023

: 38 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: London Borough of Hackney, London, UK

Zawe Ashton is a British actress, playwright, and director. She has appeared in various film, television, and stage productions. Ashton gained recognition for her role as Vod in the Channel 4 comedy-drama series Fresh Meat.

23. KD. Aubert – 5'10"

Zawe Ashton arrives for the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London. Picture date: Sunday. Photo: Ian West

Full name: Karen Denise Aubert

Karen Denise Aubert Age : 44 years old as of 2023

: 44 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Shreveport, Louisiana, United States

KD. Aubert is one of the surprisingly tall actresses still making an impact in the entertainment industry in their 40s. Aubert has appeared in several notable films, including Friday After Next and Soul Plane.

22. Moon Bloodgood – 5'10"

Full name: Korinna Moon Bloodgood

Korinna Moon Bloodgood Age: 47 years old as of 2023

47 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Alliance, Nebraska, United States

Moon Bloodgood is an American actress and model. She gained recognition as Lt. Blair Williams in the science fiction film Terminator Salvation (2009).

21. Nicole Kidman – 5'10"

Nicole Kidman arrives for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega

Full name : Nicole Kidman

: Nicole Kidman Age : 55 years as of 2023

: 55 years as of 2023 Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

Hailing from Australia, Nicole Kidman has made a lasting impact on both the big screen and the stage. Her notable roles include Virginia Woolf in The Hours and her performance as Satine in Moulin Rouge.

20. Tyra Banks – 5'11"

Actress Tyra Banks. Photo: Eric McCandless

Full name: Tyra Lynne Banks

Tyra Lynne Banks Age : 49 years old as of 2023

: 49 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Inglewood, California, United States

Tyra Banks is famous for her career as a supermodel, television personality, actress, and entrepreneur. She first gained recognition as a ground-breaking African American supermodel in the 1990s.

19. Ilfenesh Hadera – 5'11"

Ilfenesh Hadera attends Paramount Pictures' World Premiere of 'Baywatch' in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Johnny Louis

Full name: Ilfenesh Hadera

Ilfenesh Hadera Age : 37 years old as of 2023

: 37 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: New York City, USA

Ilfenesh Hadera is one of the standout tall actresses in their 30s, captivating audiences with her compelling performances. One of her notable roles came in 2017 when she portrayed the character of Stephanie Holden in the film Baywatch.

18. Tricia Helfer – 5'11"

Actress Tricia Helfer visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name: Tricia Helfer

Tricia Helfer Age: 49 years old as of 2023

49 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Donalda, Alberta, Canada

Tricia Helfer is a Canadian actress known for her diverse roles in the entertainment industry. One of her most notable roles is that of Number Six in the TV series Battlestar Galactica.

17. Stacy Keibler – 5'11"

Stacy Keibler poses in a Rachel Roy design, headed to The Costume Institute Gala in a Cadillac Escalade in New York City. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Full name: Stacy Keibler

Stacy Keibler Age : 41 years old as of 2023

: 41 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Rosedale, Maryland, United States

Stacy's name comes up whenever you are talking about tall female celebrities. She is an American actress, model, and former professional wrestler. She has appeared in television shows and movies like How I Met Your Mother and The Comebacks.

16. Abbey Lee – 5'11"

Abbey Lee attends the 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards at WSA in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Full name : Abbey Lee Kershaw

: Abbey Lee Kershaw Age: 35 years old as of 2023

35 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia

Abbey stands at 5 feet 11 inches among the tall actresses in their 30s. She is an Australian model, actress, and musician born in Melbourne, Australia. Abbey Lee transitioned into acting from modelling, appearing in several films, including The Neon Demon and The Dark Tower.

15. Adrianne Palicki – 5'11"

American actress Adrianne Palicki. Photo: Kelsey McNeal

Full name: Adrianne Lee Palicki

Adrianne Lee Palicki Age: 40 years old as of 2023

40 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Toledo, Ohio, United States

Adrianne Palicki is an American actress known for her role as Tyra Collette in the TV series Friday Night Lights. The actress was born on 6 May 1983 in Toledo, Ohio, to Jeffrey and Nancy Palicki.

14. Maria Borges – 6'0"

Model Maria Borges walks the runway wearing Third Crown at the 'IN THE BLK' showcase during New York Fashion Week: The Shows in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Full name: Maria Borges

Maria Borges Age : 30 years old as of 2023

: 30 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Luanda, Angola

Maria is one of the outstanding African tallest actresses in Hollywood that has promoted diversity in the industry. She appeared as Maria Borges in a music video titled Kanye West: Wolves in 2016.

13. Uma Thurman – 6'0"

Uma Thurman attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Full name : Uma Thurman

: Uma Thurman Age: 53 years as of 2023

53 years as of 2023 Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Uma Thurman is one of the tallest women in Hollywood. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction (1994).

12. Kristen Angela Johnston – 6'0"

Kristen Johnston attends Vulture Festival 2021 at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Full name : Kristen Angela Johnston

: Kristen Angela Johnston Place of birth: Washington, DC, United States

Washington, DC, United States Age: 55 years as of 2023

Kristen Johnson is among the tallest female celebrities in the world. The American actress made her acting debut in 1985 when she appeared in the popular short movie The Orkly Kid. She has since appeared in several other movies and TV series like Naughty.

11. Ava Michelle – 6'0"

Ava Michelle attends Marvel Studios' Black Widow fan event at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Full name : Ava Michelle

: Ava Michelle Age : 20 years old as of 2023

: 20 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Fenton, Michigan, United States

Ava Michelle is an American actress, dancer, and model. She gained recognition for her role as Jodi Kreyman in the Netflix film Tall Girl, released in 2019. Michelle stands out among the tall actresses in their 20s thanks to her captivating talent in the entertainment industry.

10. Saffron Burrows – 6'0"

Actress Saffron Burrows attends the "The Water Diviner" premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: ROBYN BECK

Full name: Saffron Domini Burrows

Saffron Domini Burrows Age: 50 years old as of 2023

50 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Saint Pancras, London, United Kingdom

Saffron Burrows is an English actress. She has consistently captivated audiences and critics alike with her striking looks and ability to immerse herself in diverse roles.

9. Brigitte Nielson – 6'1"

Brigitte Nielsen is seen going out for a walk in Los Angeles, California. Photo: MEGA

Full name: Brigitte Nielsen

Brigitte Nielsen Age : 59 years as of 2023

: 59 years as of 2023 Place of birth: Rødovre, Denmark

Brigitte Nielsen is a Danish-Italian actress, model, and singer who rose to fame in the 1980s with her striking beauty and imposing height. Nielsen became an international sensation with her roles in films like Red Sonja and Beverly Hills Cop II.

8. Miranda Hart – 6'1"

Miranda Hart takes the curtain call at the press night performance of "Annie" at The Piccadilly Theatre in London, England. Photo: David M Benett

Full name: Miranda Katherine Hart

Miranda Katherine Hart Age : 50 years old as of 2023

: 50 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Torquay, United Kingdom

Hollywood has several amazing tall female celebrities, and Miranda Hart is on the list. She is an English comedian, actress, and writer. She is best known for her self-titled Miranda sitcom, which aired from 2009 to 2015.

7. Aisha Nilaja Tyler – 6'1"

Actress Aisha Tyler attends the 2018 PTTOW! Summit: Metamorphosis IN Ojai, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Full name : Aisha Nilaja Tyler

: Aisha Nilaja Tyler Place of birth : San Francisco, California, United States

: San Francisco, California, United States Age: 52 years old as of 2023

Aisha Nilaja is an American actress, comedian, director, and talk show host known for appearing in Fear the Walking Dead and Criminal Minds.

6. Judy Gold – 6'2"

Sherri Shepherd and Judy Gold perform during A Special Night Of Comedy Benefiting Victims Of Hurricane Sandy at 92nd Street Y in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Full name: Judy Gold

Judy Gold Age : 60 years old as of 2023

: 60 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States

Judy is amazingly one of the tallest female celebrities in the world. She is an American actress, comedian, and writer. Gold is known for her stand-up comedy performances and has appeared in numerous TV shows and films.

5. Ireland Baldwin – 6'2"

Ireland Baldwin is seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: BG026

Full nam e: Ireland Eliesse Baldwin

e: Ireland Eliesse Baldwin Age: 27 years old as of 2023

27 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Ireland Baldwin is an American model, actress, and media personality. She is the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger. She is among the tall young actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been featured in Grudge Match.

4. Elizabeth Debicki – 6'3"

Elizabeth Debicki attends the Peter Rabbit Australian Premiere in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Full name : Elizabeth Debicki

: Elizabeth Debicki Age: 32 years old as of 2023

32 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Paris, France

Elizabeth Debicki is on the list of tall actresses in their 40s. She is an Australian actress known for her remarkable talent and captivating screen presence. She gained international recognition for her role as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby.

3. Gwendoline Christie – 6'3"

Gwendoline Christie attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Full name: Gwendoline Tracey Philippa Christie

Gwendoline Tracey Philippa Christie Age: 44 years old as of 2023

44 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Worthing, United Kingdom

Gwendoline Christie is known for playing strong, complex female characters, such as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and Captain Phasma in the Star Wars franchise. She is among the tallest women in Hollywood.

2. Lisa Deshaun Leslie – 6'3"

Actress Lisa Deshaun. Photo: @lisaleslie on Instagram (modified by author)

Full names: Lisa Deshaun Leslie

Lisa Deshaun Leslie Age : 50 years as of 2023

: 50 years as of 2023 Place of birth: Compton, California, United States

Even in her 50s, her fans widely adore the actress for her love of basketball and her impact on the field. She has appeared in movies like Think Like a Man and Uncle Drew.

1. Lindsay Kay Hayward – 6'8"

Lindsay Kay Hayward. Photo: @lindsaykayhayward on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Lindsay Kay Hayward

Lindsay Kay Hayward Age: 35 years old as of 2023

35 years old as of 2023 Place of birth: Walnut Creek, California, United States

Lindsay Kay Hayward, known for her towering height, is the tallest actress in Hollywood. She gained recognition through her appearances on the reality TV series My Giant Life.

Hollywood has seen the rise of talented and influential actresses who defy traditional height standards, proving that stature does not limit success. From the tallest actresses to grace the screen, these women have shattered stereotypes leaving a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

