Aaron Judge's family: Meet his parents, brother and wife

Aaron James Judge is an American professional baseball outfielder for the New York Yankees of Major League Baseball (MLB). He made his professional debut with the New York Yankees in 2016 after initially being drafted as their 32nd overall in 2013. Aaron has been in the spotlight for many years, and most fans yearn to know more about his personal life. Get to know who Aaron Judge’s family members are in this post.

Aaron Judge poses for a photo with his wife, Samantha Judge, and Parents, Patty Judge and Wayne Judge, after a press conference at Yankee Stadium on 21 December 2022. Photo: Dustin Satloff

Source: Getty Images

Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that has stood for more than six decades. In 2017, he earned his first All-Star game nod, led the AL in home runs and won the AL Rookie of the Year award. He won his first career AL MVP award in 2022 after leading the majors with 62 home runs. But who are Aaron Judge’s family members? Learn more about about his support system below.

Full name Aaron James Judge Gender Male Date of birth 26 April 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Sacramento, California, United States Current residence Tampa, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’7’’ Height in centimetres 201 Weight in pounds 282 Weight in kilograms 128 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Wayne Mother Patty Judge Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Wife Samantha Bracksieck High school Linden High School University California State University, Fresno Profession Baseball player Instagram @thejudge44 Facebook @allriseofficial

Who is Aaron Judge?

The professional baseball player was born on 26 April 1992 in Sacramento, California, United States, but currently resides in Tampa, Florida, United States. He completed his high school education at Linden High School, where he played baseball, basketball and football and earned All-American honours as a senior in baseball.

He was first drafted in 2010 by the Oakland Athletics in the 31st round but chose to enrol in college at California State University, Fresno, where he played for the Fresno State Bulldogs baseball team in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).

Aaron Judge’s family

Aaron Judge's family, like his incredible talent, has become a source of admiration among his fans. From his parents' unwavering support to his wife's influence, the Judges impact on Aaron's life and career is a testament to the power of familial bonds.

Aaron Judge parents

Aaron Judge and his parents during an event held at Aaron Judge All Rise Foundation (L) and the outfielder with his mom in a stadium (L). Photo: @allriseofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aaron Judge's parents are Wayne and Patty Judge. However, they are not his biological parents. They adopted Aaron Judge two days after he was born. Aaron became aware of his adoption at the age of 10 after he started noticing the physical differences between him and his parents. In an interview with New York Post, he said;

I was about 10 or 11, and we really didn't look alike, so I started asking questions, and they told me I was adopted and answered all my questions, and that was that. I was fine with it. It really didn't bother me because that's the only parents I've known.

Aaron Judge’s father and Wayne met while studying at Fresno State University. They dated for a while and eventually tied the knot in 1975. They adopted two sons John Jacob in 1985 and Aaron, in 1992. Both worked as teachers in Linden, California.

Patty and Wayne have been supportive of their son's baseball career since he was young, and they have been seen attending his games and cheering him on. Furthermore, Aaron and his mother run the ALL RISE Foundation. His mother works as an executive director in the company, and she has organised annual camps and programs for children, leadership conferences and an All-Star Evening Gala.

Aaron Judge' siblings

The baseball player has an elder brother named John Judge. John is also adopted by his parents, Patty and Wayne. However, little is known about John as he is not in the limelight like him.

Aaron Judge’s wife

The American MLB player poses for a photo with his wife Samantha Bracksieck during the 2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner at New York Hilton Midtown on 28 January 2023 in New York, New York. Photo: Mary DeCicco

Source: Getty Images

Is Aaron Judge married? The American baseball player is married to his long-time girlfriend, Samantha Bracksieck. Aaron and Samantha have been together since 2014. The pair attended Linden High School in Linden, California. After high school, both Bracksieck and Judge studied at Fresno State University in California.

They first went public about their relationship in November 2014 after Samantha appeared on Jugde’s Instagram. They exchanged their wedding vows in a private ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, on 13 December 2021. Even though the pair mostly keeps their relationship private, they are often seen enjoying sports events together.

The couple also works on various charitable organisations together. In November 2019, the couple returned to Fresno to visit young cancer patients at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County, California.

Aaron’s wife was born on 12 August 1993 in San Joaquin, California, United States of America. She is an American professional in kinesiology. She was a dental assistant and operations coordinator for the Arizona Coyotes of the National Hockey League after graduating.

FAQS

Who is Aaron Judge? He is an American professional baseball outfielder for the New York Yankees of Major League Baseball (MLB). Where is Aaron Judge from? He was born in Sacramento, California, United States. What is Aaron Judge’s age? He is 31 years old as of 2023. He was born on 26 April 1992. Who are Aaron Judge's parents? His father is called Wayne, and his mother is Patty Judge. Does Aaron Judge have any siblings? Yes, he has an elder brother named John. Is Aaron Judge adopted? His parents told him he was adopted when he was ten. Who is Aaron Judge’s wife? She is called Samantha Bracksieck. The two have been married since 13 December 2021. Does Aaron Judge have children? No, the professional baseball player does not have a child.

Aaron Judge is an American professional baseball outfielder for the New York Yankees of Major League Baseball (MLB). Aaron Judge's family have been a significant source of inspiration to his baseball career. From his parents' constant encouragement to his brother's influence, they have been there every step of the way.

