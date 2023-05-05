Top 10 funniest Mexican comedians whose specials are awesome

Mexico has always been known for its vibrant culture and lively people; its comedic scene is no exception. In recent years, the Mexican comedy industry has grown immensely, giving rise to several hilarious comedians making their mark in the international comedy scene. Whether through their stand-up specials or television appearances, these Mexican comedians have captivated audiences with their unique humour and impeccable timing.

Many comedians are gaining more fame every day. From classic stand-up performances to sketches that will have you rolling on the floor with laughter, these comedians have created a legacy that will last forever.

Funniest Mexican comedians

This piece delves into famous Mexican comedians and their comedic style, rise to fame, and the best specials to watch that are guaranteed to leave you in stitches.

1. Fran Hevia

Fran Hevia was born in Francisco on 11 August 1986 in the State of Mexico. Fran Hevia is comedian whose comedy career began in 2007. His comedic prowess has enabled him to don many hats, most notably as a writer for popular Mexican comedy shows such as Stand Up Sin Fronteras, La Jugada, and La Familia P. Luche.

Hevia’s talent in stand-up was first brought to light when he appeared on STANDparados and La Culpa es de Cortes. It helped him make a mark on Latin America due to his knack for joke-telling in his native tongue. He currently works as a co-host on Exa FM in Mexico.

2. Sofia Niño de Rivera

Sofia is a celebrated stand-up comedian and actress. Born on 23 November 1981 in Mexico City, Mexico, her talents have been honoured with her being named Chilango's Woman of the Year in 2016.

She continues to excel among the Hispanic comedians female artists in the entertainment industry. Sofia Nino de Rivera was become the first female artist to be granted a Spanish-language comedy special from Netflix. Her impressive portfolio includes appearances in Sobrevivi, Club de Cuervos, and Recuperando mi Ex.

3. Gabriel Iglesias

Gabriel Iglesias, known fondly as Mr Fluffy by his fans, has rightfully earned his place as one of the best Mexican comedians in Latin America, the United States, and beyond.

His career in professional comedy kicked off in 1997. In 2018, Gabriel Iglesias was among the world's highest-paid actors, with a penchant for donning Hawaiian shirts.

He is renowned for his unique blend of humour, centred on his Mexican heritage, American culture, politics, racial issues and global matters, exemplified by his renowned I'm Not Fat... I'm Fluffy and Hot & Fluffy comedy specials.

4. Richard Villa

Richard Villa is among the Mexican-American comedians and is renowned for his astounding performances of brief accounts of his childhood within a Latin family in the USA.

Villa is bilingual, allowing him to tell his jokes in English and Spanish. Beginning his stand-up career in his twenties, Richard Villa has come a long way to become a star. The celebrated comedian is gracing screens on Netflix, MTV, Comedy Central, HBO, Televisa, and Azteca TV.

5. Al Madrigal

Born on 4 July 1971, Al Madrigal is one of the most famous Mexican comedian male artists to appear on Comedy Central. In addition to his Comedy Central appearances, Madrigal founded the All Things Comedy podcast network.

Attaining stardom on The Daily Show as a correspondent for five years, he hosted a special program called Why Is The Rabbit Crying? on Comedy Central. His comedy style is mainly narrative and centres around his life and family.

6. Daniel Sosa

Beginning his career in 2012, Daniel Sosa is one of the highest-rated comedians amongst the younger generation in Mexico. Daniel’s involvement in multiple Mexican television programs and on-demand platforms like Netflix and Amazon has earned him fame in Mexican comedy. He voiced many animated films and TV shows, including Ferdinand and Scissor Seven.

Daniel achieved notable success through three of his nationwide tours in the years preceding 2020. In addition, he been the highlight on the main comedy stages of various festivals, such as Vive Latino, Coordenada, and Machaca.

7. Anjelah Johnson

Anjelah Johnson was born on 14 May 1982 in San Jose, California. As an actress, comedienne, and former NFL cheerleader, she rose to fame due to her featured performance on the popular sketch comedy show MADtv.

Johnson achieved even more fame due to her impressions of a Vietnamese nail salon employee, which went viral on YouTube. In 2009, Anjelah Johnson released her first solo stand-up special on Comedy Central called Anjelah Johnson: That's How We Do It. Six years later, in 2015, she released her third stand-up special on Netflix, Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy.

8. Carlos Ballarta

Born in Mexico City in 1990, Carlos Ballarta is among the most celebrated Hispanic comedians. His initial dream was to become an actor, for which he studied, yet his ultimate career choice was comedy.

In 2014, Carlos made a stunning entrance into the world of comedy when his debut on Comedy Central garnered the hearts of many fans. Subsequently, he recorded three specials for Netflix, touring Mexico, Latin America, the USA, Canada, and Europe.

He also appears in many films and television programs, utilizing his talent in comedy, acting, and voice acting. Such noteworthy recognition has enabled him to take a seat on the best Mexican stand-up comedy.

9. Arturo Castro

Born in Guatemala on 28 November 1985, Arturo Castro has established himself among the famous Hispanic comedians. Although not Mexican, he is Guatemalan and most widely known for playing Jaimé Castro on the hit Comedy Central show Broad City.

Before he moved to New York City, Castro had his program, Conexion, on Guatemala's national TV. After relocating, he enrolled at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where he met Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer. It was here where he was cast in the part of Jaimé on the show Broad City. His humour frequently deals with millennial and Latinx matters, typically exploring identity and culture in his work.

10. Felipe Esparza

Born 11 June 1976, Felipe Esparza is an actor and celebrated stand-up comedian. He launched his career in the comedy industry in 1994 and achieved great success after winning Last Comic Standing in 2010.

Since 2014, he has been hosting a weekly podcast, What's Up Fool? He is most well-known for his stand-up comedy specials, They're Not Gonna Laugh at You, Translate This and Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones.

Felipe Esparza's stand-up comedy has captivated audiences from all walks of life. Coming from a poor Mexican-American background, he uses his life experiences to weave jokes about immigration, family life, and his struggles with addiction. With his signature self-deprecating wit, Esparza can transform the most sensitive topics into humour.

Mexico has an amazing array of comedians that leave audiences in laughter with their witty jokes and hilarious skits. There is never a dull moment when the above funniest Mexican comedians are on stage. They have managed to entertain audiences worldwide for years with their clever jokes, side-splitting humour, and infectious energy.

