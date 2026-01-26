2026 started on a controversial note for some celebrities in the entertainment industry as they engaged in online dragging and call-outs

For some of them, the feud started in 2025 and spilled into 2026, with no sign of ending anytime soon

In this article, Legit.ng presents celebrities who began the year with online rifts and public clashes

2026 is being shaped by drama across Nigeria’s entertainment and public space, from the music industry to Nollywood, with comedians also not left out.

From Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s unending marriage saga to Seun Kuti’s clash with Wizkid’s fans, several celebrities have already been caught in heated disputes and online dragging.

Ayo Labinjoh drags Davido and father over daughter's paternity as Wizkid clashes in online drama. Photo credit@davido/@wizkidayo/@anuadeleke

Source: Instagram

Some of the drama began as subtle tension but later escalated into full-blown online battles, forcing colleagues and fans to take sides.

Alleged baby mama, Ayo Labinjoh drags Davido, his father over paternity of daughter. Photo credit@davido/@anuadeleke

Source: Instagram

1. Davido and alleged daughter saga

What began as a respectful plea from Anu Adeleke, Davido’s alleged daughter, gradually turned into online violence, drawing in her mother.

The teenager reportedly sent Davido a message online, requesting a DNA test to confirm her paternity. The situation escalated into public dragging, as the singer refused to respond to the call-out.

Davido stated that he had conducted five DNA tests, all of which returned negative results. In the process, harsh words were exchanged, prompting Anu’s mother to react to allegations that the test results were manipulated.

Friends and colleagues later weighed in, taking sides and offering opinions on how the dispute should be resolved. Davido also explained why multiple DNA tests were conducted despite his certainty that the teenager is not his daughter. Davido's father also waded in and Kemi Olunloyo dragged her over his video.

2. Verydarkman and Harrison Gwamnishu face-off

Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, clashed publicly with human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu.

Verydarkman alleged in a video that he reported Harrison to the police over claims linked to an incident in Auchi.

He further threatened to expose the activist if a confession was not made regarding money allegedly collected in a kidnapping case.

A back-and-forth followed, with fans picking sides as the feud trended online.

Doris Ogala shares video of Pastor Chris Okafor amid call-out. Photo credit@chrisokafor/@mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

3. Pastor Chris Okafor and Doris Ogala’s unending feud

The feud between Liberation City founder Pastor Chris Okafor and Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, which began in 2025, spilled into 2026. The conflict centred on an alleged failed romantic relationship.

Ogala introduced another woman who allegedly had a child for the cleric, while further allegations were made in multiple videos. The matter was reportedly taken to the police due to the seriousness of the claims.

The actress broke down emotionally in several clips, alleging that her experience with the pastor led to a mental breakdown. She also displayed a newborn, claiming the child was born before police involvement.

During the prolonged feud, the cleric’s church branch in Canada was alleged to have been shut down.

4. Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko feud

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, continued their public dispute into 2026 after it began in 2025.

The politician accused the actress, mother of his two youngest sons, of substance abuse. Regina responded by undergoing a test abroad and sharing the result online.

Nwoko dismissed the test, insisting she needed rehabilitation. He later released WhatsApp chats from their marriage, triggering widespread reactions from celebrities who criticised his actions.

The feud escalated further after Nwoko had Regina’s friend, Ann, arrested over allegations linked to a terminated pregnancy. Regina’s brother also joined the dragging, advising Nwoko to seek therapy.

At some point, content creator Izzy Ogbeide publicly appealed to the Delta State governor to intervene.

5. Carter Efe and baby mama online dragging

Streamer and skit maker Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, began the year with allegations against his baby mama, Emmanuella.

He claimed he was denied access to his daughter and stated that he had been single for about a year. Emmanuella responded by sharing evidence of alleged abuse and accused him of lying.

She further alleged that they had engaged in bedroom activities days before he released a viral video accusing her. Friends and celebrities, including Verydarkman and Odumodublvck, publicly defended her.

A video showing Carter Efe’s treatment of her also raised concern online.

Seun Kuti and Wizkid exchange words online over Fela. Photo credit@wizkidayo/@bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

6. Seun Kuti and Wizkid FC

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, clashed with fans of Wizkid at the start of the year.

He accused Wizkid’s fans of disrespecting his father by comparing the singer to Fela and referring to Wizkid as the new Fela.

Seun warned that his father’s name should not be used loosely, describing Wizkid’s fanbase as cowardly and questioning why comparisons were not made with other veteran artists. Wizkid later reacted to the repeated mentions.

7. Portable and baby mama Ashabi Simple

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, known as Portable, began 2026 with a feud that landed him in police custody.

He accused his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, of attacking his pregnant wife, Bewaji. Ashabi later shared her account, alleging physical assault, threats with an axe, and spiritual intimidation.

She reported the matter to the police, leading to Portable’s arrest and court appearance. He later regained his freedom after spending days in detention.

8. Apostle Chikere Nwafor ex-husband Pastor Martin Ugbulu

A leaked voice note from late 2025 involving clerics Martin Ugbulu and Psalm Okpe sparked controversy after Apostle Chikere Nwafor was mentioned.

She responded with counter-allegations against her ex-husband, accusing him of domestic violence during their marriage and claiming abuse of church members.

Pastor Ugbulu denied the claims and accused his ex-wife of fraud, alleging she collected insurance money for a car brought into Nigeria. He also claimed she had a history of deceptive behaviour.

9. Peller and eatery confrontation with lady

Streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, was involved in a public confrontation with a woman at an eatery.

A video of the heated exchange, filled with insults, went viral. Peller later apologised, while the woman also shared her version of events.

Hellen Ati alleges Cubana Chiefpriest married a widow. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest/@hellenati

Source: Instagram

10. Cubana Chiefpriest and Hellen Ati

A long-running paternity allegation involving Kenyan woman Hellen Ati and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, resurfaced in 2026.

Hellen intensified the dragging by involving the businessman’s wife and sister, sharing alleged private details about their past.

She claimed Cubana Chiefpriest married a widow with two children and alleged that his sister left her husband in Cotonou for another man.

