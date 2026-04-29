Olakunle Churchill has continued to share details about the alleged rift between him and his wife, Rosy Meurer, in a post on his Instagram page

He addressed the rumour of Meurer snatching him from Tonto Dikeh and spoke about his stance on his children

Fans picked sides after reading what he shared about his family drama and his recent posts online

Businessman Olakunle Churchill has continued to spill details about his family amid rumours of an alleged marriage crisis.

The father of four had been sharing posts about the challenges he is facing with his wife, while fans continue to react.

Reactions as Olakunle Churchill breaks silence on wife-snatching saga involving Rosy Meurer, shares cause of rift. Photo credit@rosymeurer/@tontolet

Source: Instagram

In his most recent post, Churchill addressed the rumour that his wife, Rosy Meurer, snatched him from Tonto Dikeh. According to him, Meurer and his ex-wife Tonto were never friends, and he noted that Tonto Dikeh had also never publicly claimed any friendship with Meurer.

He added that Meurer never snatched anyone’s partner, describing the claims as online narratives.

Olakunle Churchill speaks about his rift with his wife, Rosy Meurere. Photo credit@rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Olakunle Churchill shares cause of marital rift

In the post, the businessman accused Meurer of giving in to online pressure and allowing public opinion to influence her decisions.

He also stated that she was affected by advice from people who do not fully understand the media space, describing some of the advice as misguided.

Olakunle Churchill speaks about his children

In another slide, Olakunle Churchill stated that no man would allow another person to take his place during his child’s special moments, which he said was why he had been present for his son, King Andre, when needed.

He added that he would always be there for his child whenever required and took responsibility for everything happening around him, noting that there is still a lot of work to be done.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Olakunle Churchill's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the business amid rumours that his marriage is troubled. Many shared their take on his post. Here are comments below:

@aisha_ayomikun shared:

"May Almighty God never forsake u bro, olakunlechurchill, na man u be Any one that wants to go should go,anyone that wants to stay will definitely stay,do what makes your children happy sir,anything wey online people talk no concern you,your happiness matters."

@creativehandscakes reacted:

"Daddy we know the first one is your mind, this one na cover up. Pls put more pressure."

@kaygoldcakes shared:

"We need a baby sister for Our 10yr son."

@real_jessy_allen shared:

"We believe you sir, we are happy that king, your daughter, tonto , you and all of us are happy, every other person will be fine. Na man you be, eze-dikeh.

@jennie_chubby commented:

"The second slide speaks volume, it's your God given responsibility to unite your family ,no one wants to be replaced either a father or mother. I'm glad that you accept the responsibility because you caused all of it and in the cause of uniting your kids (your first born daughter and son) do well to also unite the last two from Rosy."

Rosey Meurer dragged over video amid saga

Legit.ng had reported that Rosy Meurer had shared a post about her alleged marital crisis, and it didn’t go down well with her fans.

The actress reportedly unfollowed her husband as both continued to share cryptic messages online.

She was dragged over her video, as many reminded her of things she had said about her husband, Olakunle Churchill, before they unfollowed each other.

Source: Legit.ng