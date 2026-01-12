Ashabi Simple alleged that Portable punched her brother so severely that his eye remains swollen and shut

Nollywood actress and Portable’s baby mama, Ashabi Simple, has opened up about the disturbing events that led to the singer’s recent detention.

The actress recounted a tense confrontation that she says escalated beyond anything she expected.

Portable was arrested earlier after Ashabi filed a complaint with the police, accusing him of violent behaviour toward her and her family members.

Ashabi Simple alleges that Portable punched her brother so severely that his eye remains swollen. Photos: Ashabi Simple/ Portable.

In her detailed narration, Ashabi claimed the singer physically assaulted two of her siblings during the altercation.

According to her, Portable punched her brother so hard that the young man’s eye “has remained closed till now.”

She added that her sister was not spared either, alleging that Portable slapped the girl because she had said something the musician considered rude online.

With emotions running high, Ashabi said she fled the scene, fearing the situation could escalate further. But the escape did not bring immediate safety.

Ashabi revealed that Portable later accosted her in another location, this time armed with something more frightening.

“He came at me with an axe,” she recounted, explaining that she felt genuinely threatened and unsure of what could happen next.

The actress went on to narrate another moment that left her confused and terrified.

According to her, Portable produced a pot, scooped water from it, and poured it on her while chanting in a language she did not understand.

Watch the video of her account below:

Reactions trail Ashabi Simple's video

@bissiriyu noted:

"Portable has met his match in his baby mama. I hope he doesn't get charged for the crime of attempted murder because tell me why he brought out an axe to fight."

OpeyemiOla09 shared:

"Make they deal with am how they see fit, na elenu egemba e deal pelu omo Eran yen da da"

@Tweet_Stealer1 wrote:

@GrandpaTE commented:

"What actually makes this folk "Portable" celebrity? He is always in the Police custody every now and then! In a civilised society his records will be dented."

Ashabi Simple says she had to flee for her life after the Potable allegedly accosted her with an axe. Photos: Ashabi Simple/ Portable.

Portable's baby mama makes accusation

Legit.ng had reported that Honey Berry had made a video where she called out her estranged baby father.

According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant. She also stated that the singer was beating his first wife, Bewaji, for taking sides with her.

The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

