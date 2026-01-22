Anu Adeleke has reacted to the press conference held by Davido’s father in a post on her daughter’s Instagram page

She claimed that Kemi Olunloyo is not the one handling her daughter’s account and also dragged her sister, Titi

Fans were stunned and insisted that the account is being run by Olunloyo, they called her out and dared her to go live

Ayo Labinjoh, the mother of Davido’s alleged daughter, Anu Adeleke, has reacted to a video made by Davido’s father, Dr Deji Adeleke.

The billionaire businessman had called a press conference over Anu Adeleke's paternity stating that she is not his granddaughter.

He also alleged that Labinjoh’s sister, Titi, had been communicating with him and claimed that Anu’s Instagram account is being operated by Kemi Olunloyo.

Kemi Olunloyo later reacted in a lengthy video, where she blasted Davido’s father and also made claims about Davido’s children.

Reacting in a post on her daughter’s social media page, Ayo said she is not Sophia Momodu and would not be negotiating child support. She added that Davido himself should be speaking with them, not his father.

Ayo Labinjoh dares Davido’s father over daughter’s paternity

Sharing more, Labinjoh stated that if anything happens to her, her mother, or her daughter, Davido’s father should be held responsible by the police.

She denied ever meeting with Davido’s father before 2020 for additional DNA tests. Labinjoh confirmed that Kemi Olunloyo opened her daughter’s Instagram account in 2019 and added that she no longer lives in Ibadan but travels across borders to buy goods.

Ayo Labinjoh drags elder sister, Titi

In the same post, Anu’s mother called out her elder sister after discovering that she had allegedly been in contact with the Adelekes since 2020.

She accused her of going to the Adelekes to collect money and questioned whether she was the one who gave Davido her contact details.

Here is the Instagram post of Anu Adeleke's mother below:

How fans reacted to Ayo Labinjoh's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the teenager's mother. They shared their take about her utterance. Here are comments below:

@oxfordbrigetour said:

"What about a video evidence Ayo?Can you do a video recording that you are the one with this page and you have no contact with aunty Kemi."

@kemtty reacted:

"Kemi can't tell us about the scholarship since she wasn't aware that David's dad gave Ayo a scholarship, she’ll probably just make up a story now that she knows. Can’t you see she didn't even address it in this post? We need the handler to go live before we’ll believe Kemi isn’t the one behind this page."

@ayobalogunsentor commented:

"I have said before, the little girl is not behind this account and was never behind it not even that chat."

@mercyjay30 shared:

"And she always add dates to her write up. She adds Ayo’s name and add a date. Obviously is aunty Kem Kem writing all this while."

Daddy Freeze react to Davido's paternity saga

Legit.ng had reported that Daddy Freeze had reacted to the ongoing paternity saga trailing his friend, Davido, and his alleged daughter, Anu Adeleke.

The singer had been dragged online for allegedly abandoning Anu after the teenager wrote to him requesting a DNA test.

