Nigerian singer Davido was seen in a heartfelt moment with family at the 2026 Grammys

The scene unfolded shortly after a winner was announced in the category he was nominated for

Fans reacted to the trending video as it showed Davido’s emotions on the red carpet

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido, was spotted on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammy Awards with his family, including his elder brother Adewale Adeleke, and his music manager Asa Asika.

A video capturing the moment showed the two-time Grammy-nominated artist in a sombre state as he shook hands and embraced his brother before heading to meet his manager.

The scene reportedly unfolded shortly after South African star Tyla won the Best African Music Performance award.

The 24-year-old took home the award for her hit song Push 2 Start, edging out tracks by Davido, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, and Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo.

The clip has sparked conversations online, showing a personal side of Davido as he shared the moment with those closest to him amid the high-profile event.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that US President Donald Trump criticised the 2026 Grammy Awards, calling the ceremony “virtually unwatchable” and hinting at possible legal action against host Trevor Noah.

Trump’s comments came after Noah joked during the broadcast about Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland while announcing Billie Eilish as the winner of Song of the Year.

“That’s a Grammy that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” Noah said, adding a controversial reference to the late Jeffrey Epstein and former President Bill Clinton.

In response, Trump said he would be “sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$,” warning, “Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable!” Trump wrote. “CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer,” he added.

The Grammys aired Sunday night and marked Noah’s sixth consecutive year as host. His opening monologue, known for blending politics, pop culture, and current events, drew both laughs and criticism.

Noah's representatives and those of the Recording Academy have not commented on Trump’s statements.

Davido's Grammy moment trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

"Everybody thought he was gonna take it home" as how.? 😂😂😂😂"

"He won cry 😂😂😂😂😂 sorry my love."

"He just needs the award to pepper people, that’s y he’s not getting it! Grammy is not Nigerian politics!"

"Everywhere blur ASAP 😂."

"You can’t be speaking uzorbu zorbu in a song and you expect to win a Grammy. Grammy is an international award not a Nigerian thing. They don’t understand Yoruba or uzorbu zorbu. Tyla sang with pure English and she won it. Nigerians who are interested in wining a Grammy kno."

"He’s still a winner regardless."

"Yall acting as he was the only person aside Tyla in the category."

"Dooh 😂😂 I nor join who nah thought he was going to take it home oh 😂😂 I knew it was tyla’s win."

"If na u sef u nor go dy disappointed 😢in everything I still love obo❤️."

Tinubu pays tribute to Fela over Grammy honour

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu paid glowing tribute to Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti following his historic recognition by the Recording Academy of America.

The president’s message came on Sunday after Fela was posthumously awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, becoming the first African to receive the prestigious honour.

The award was presented at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, nearly three decades after the music icon’s death in 1997.

