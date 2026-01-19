Senator Ned Nwoko has publicly explained why Regina Daniels' close friend, Ann, was arrested, citing two serious allegations

Nwoko accused Ann of spreading false stories that he attacked his wife, Laila, which allegedly led to a miscarriage, and stated other allegations against her

Ann was arrested in Lagos on January 12, 2026, detained for two nights, and released on January 15, with the case adjourned until March 5, 2026

Senator Ned Nwoko has released a formal statement through his communication team to clarify why his ex-wife, Regina Daniels’ close friend, Ms Izuegbu Anthonet, popularly known as Ann, was taken into police custody.

According to the statement, Ann was arrested over two major allegations, which Nwoko described as serious and unsettling.

The first allegation involves criminal defamation, following claims that Ann publicly accused him of physically assaulting his wife, Laila Nwoko, and causing her to lose a pregnancy.

Nwoko denied the accusation, describing it as false and baseless.

He stated that the claim was part of an attempt to revive old domestic violence rumours, which, according to him, were never supported by evidence.

The statement noted that the allegation was reported to authorities as a deliberate attempt to damage his reputation through false public claims.

Nwoko alleges illegal termination of pregnancy

The second allegation outlined by the senator was described as more disturbing.

Nwoko claimed that Ann was involved in organising an illegal termination of pregnancy for his estranged wife, Regina Daniels, during their marriage.

According to the statement, Ann allegedly gave Regina a mixture containing hard drugs, which reportedly caused prolonged bleeding and resulted in the loss of his unborn child.

Nwoko described the act as unlawful and dangerous, insisting that it is not just a personal conflict but a criminal behaviour.

The senator’s camp maintained that these claims formed a key part of the complaint submitted to law enforcement authorities.

Witness report and police investigation

Further details were included in a witness report submitted to the Maitama Police Station on October 29, 2025. The report accused Ann of repeatedly sourcing and administering illegal substances to Regina Daniels and other individuals.

The document also stated that law enforcement officers had identified alleged suppliers of the substances and gathered supporting evidence. According to the statement, investigations into this aspect of the case are still ongoing.

Nwoko’s team emphasised that Ann’s arrest was not carried out for social media attention or public drama. They described it as a legal matter backed by witness testimony and documented facts submitted to the police.

The statement urged members of the public to avoid speculation and allow the legal process to continue without interference.

Arrest, court appearance and family response

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ann was arrested in Lagos on Monday, January 12, 2026, before being flown to Abuja. The arrest was linked to allegations made by Regina Daniels’ estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

Initial reports stated that Nwoko accused Ann of theft involving $40,000, alongside claims of conspiracy and assault.

This was not the first time Ann’s name appeared in the ongoing conflict between Ned and Regina, as Nwoko had previously described her as a drug supplier before the allegations later shifted to theft.

Regina Daniels reacted publicly on January 13, 2026, when she accused Nwoko of dragging her life into an endless chaos. She stated that Ann’s arrest was unclear and not legally justified, while expressing fear for her friend’s safety.

The Nollywood actress also questioned the changing nature of the allegations, pointing out that they moved from domestic violence claims to drug use and later to theft.

Her elder brother, Sammy West, also spoke out, alleging that Ann was taken to court without her lawyer present. He criticised the process and raised concerns about the credibility of the police and the judiciary.

Ann spent two nights in detention before she was released on Wednesday, January 15, 2026. The case has now been adjourned until March 5, 2026.

