President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved ₦2 billion relief support for victims of the Angwa Rukuba attack in Jos North LGA of Plateau State

Tinubu met with Plateau stakeholders and urged unity and open dialogue to find a lasting solution to recurring violence in the state

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang and traditional ruler Da Jacob Gyang Buba called for peacebuilding efforts and enhanced security measures including CCTV and increased military presence

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved ₦2 billion in relief support for victims of the March 29 attack in Angwa Rukuba, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state, as part of efforts to address the aftermath of the violence.

Relief approved for victims of deadly attack

Tinubu Takes New Action Over Jos Killings

Source: Facebook

The intervention follows a tragic incident in which at least 28 residents were killed after gunmen opened fire at a popular gathering spot in the community.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mohammed Dorro, announced the relief package during a high-level meeting in Abuja.

Stakeholders meet to address recurring violence

According to the Presidency, the meeting brought together a 32-member delegation from Plateau State to deliberate on long-term solutions to the persistent security challenges in the region, The Cable reported.

The engagement fulfilled Tinubu’s earlier commitment to consult widely with stakeholders following the Angwa Rukuba attack.

Addressing participants, the President urged open dialogue and collective responsibility in resolving the crisis.

“No protocols, no hinderances, we are here to speak our minds and find a permanent solution to a recurring conflict and chaos,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu calls for unity and peacebuilding

Tinubu emphasised the need for leaders across the state to work together in restoring peace, noting Plateau’s history of coexistence among diverse groups.

He encouraged stakeholders to return to their communities with renewed commitment to reconciliation and peacebuilding efforts, Vanguard reported

Plateau governor welcomes intervention

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang described the meeting as a significant step towards unity, noting that it brought together all living former governors of the state.

“Our coming here today shows that there is a renewed spirit on the Plateau… we are determined to close all divides of religion and ethnicity,” Mutfwang said.

He also pledged the state government’s readiness to implement resolutions aimed at sustaining peace and addressing underlying issues such as poverty and marginalisation.

Calls for enhanced security measures

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of the Berom community, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, called for strengthened security presence and technological support to curb violence.

He advocated for the deployment of surveillance systems, including CCTV, and urged accelerated discussions on the establishment of state police.

The royal father also appealed for federal support to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons to their communities, especially with the farming season approaching.

Broad representation at meeting

The Plateau delegation included former governors such as Simon Lalong, Jonah Jang, Joshua Dariye and Fidelis Tapgun, alongside political leaders, traditional rulers, security officials and youth representatives.

The meeting underscored renewed efforts by both federal and state actors to tackle insecurity and promote lasting peace in Plateau state.

Jos killings: Tinubu addresses woman who lost son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu consoled with the grieving mother in the viral video of the Jos killings during his visit to the Plateau state capital on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Tinubu, in his address to the victims, acknowledged the pain they experience and emphasised the government's support for the people. However, some Nigerians have reacted to Tinubu's visit, criticised him, and expressed disappointment over the alleged lack of empathy.

Source: Legit.ng