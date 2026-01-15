Anu Adeleke, Davido’s alleged daughter, has written an emotional message to the singer over her paternity, begging him for a chance to prove her identity

Anu’s paternity has been under dispute for some time, following claims by her mother that Davido influenced the outcome of her DNA test

Fans were moved to tears by her post and joined her in appealing to the music star over her plight

The emotional letter Anu Adeleke, Davido’s alleged daughter, wrote to the singer has surfaced online.

A few years ago, a woman claimed she had a daughter for the music star. The girl, who has now become a teenager, has been at the centre of a long-running paternity dispute.

Last year, her mother publicly called out Davido, alleging that he influenced the DNA test meant to confirm her daughter’s paternity. The singer’s lawyer later reacted to the claims and explained in detail what transpired between Davido and Anu’s mother.

In her emotional letter, Anu respectfully appealed to Davido to grant her a DNA test so she could establish her identity.

According to her, she and her mother have been through a lot, but she has remained focused on her studies and now serves as a school prefect. She added that she no longer speaks about her family history.

Anu Adeleke opens up about her struggles

In the post, Anu revealed that she had previously sent Davido a message via direct message. She explained that since she was six years old, she buried herself in her studies but cried daily at home.

She further disclosed that she suffered mental torture and had to seek professional help for her mental health.

Anu said schoolmates often laughed at her whenever she mentioned that Davido is her father. The teenager thanked Nigerians for the emotional support they have shown her and her family over the years.

She added that taking a DNA test is important for her peace of mind and ended her message with prayers for Davido.

Recall that Davido is known to be very protective of his children. He has been seen on several occasions spending time with his daughters and taking them on family vacations.

Here is the Instagram post of Anu Adeleke below:

How fans reacted to Anu Adeleke's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@ dr_adesewa said:

"A DNA test was conducted and confirmed negative. Am I missing something?"

@beoladcreations_official wrote:

"I hate seeing kids suffer for what their parents enjoyed."

@sanlachev_foods shared:

"Heartbreaking. @davido should do the needful."

@nicee_grammm_ll reacted:

"Thought they did the DNA in two hospitals and it’s came out negative… even Davido Ex lawyer said it bro this family should move on."

@dahmieloriah commented:

"Omo I can understand the pain when you’re trying to know your real father I pray she heals from it."

