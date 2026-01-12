Jeff Teague's wife, Paola Gomez, and the family life he keeps low-key

Jeff Teague’s wife, Paola Gomez, is best known for her connection to the former NBA star. She has built a strong presence on social media, where she boasts thousands of followers on Instagram. Despite their public profiles, the couple prefers to keep their personal and family life private.

Paola Gomez poses for a photo at a restaurant (L). The social media influencer and her husband smile while at an indoor event (R). Photo: @pgummy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Former NBA star Jeff Teague married Paola Gomez on 15 July 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

in Indianapolis, Indiana. Paola Gomez is a social media influencer with thousands of followers on Instagram, where she shares modelling and lifestyle content.

with thousands of followers on Instagram, where she shares modelling and lifestyle content. Although she does not have any children with Jeff Teague, she has a son, O’Ryan Ingram, born on 19 March 2009, from a previous relationship.

Profile summary

Full name Paola Gomez Gender Female Date of birth 23 October 1989 Age 36 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Honduras Current residence Indianapolis, Indiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Partner Jeffrey Demarco Teague Children 1 Profession Social media influencer

Who is Jeff Teague's wife?

Former professional basketball player Jeff Teague is married to Paola Gomez, an American national of Latina ethnicity. She was reportedly born in Honduras on 23 October 1989. As of January 2026, she is 36 years old, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Paola rose to public attention through her relationship with the former NBA star. The couple reportedly first met in middle school and later reconnected as adults, eventually beginning a romantic relationship.

Five facts about Paola Gomez. Photo: @pgummy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Despite her growing public profile, Paola has remained private about her personal life and has not disclosed details about her family background, including the identities of her parents or siblings. Paola Gomez currently resides in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States, where she lives with her husband and their child.

What is Paola Gomez famous for?

Paola Gomez first gained public attention through her relationship with former NBA star Jeff Teague, who currently serves as the head coach of Pike High School. While the relationship introduced her to a wider audience, she has since established her own identity as a social media influencer.

Paola Gomez stands outdoors in a park area (L). The social media personality poses against a textured green hedge wall (R). Photo: @pgummy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jeff Teague’s wife has built a notable presence on Instagram, where she shares modelling and lifestyle content with her followers. As of this writing, her account has amassed approximately 20 thousand followers.

Paola Gomez and Jeff Teague’s relationship

Although Paola Gomez and Jeff Teague first met in middle school, they did not form a close connection immediately. Years later, the two reconnected in 2019, and what began as a renewed friendship gradually blossomed into a romantic relationship.

In a 2023 Instagram post, the social media influencer reflected on their first encounter at Guion Creek Middle School, offering a glimpse into the early beginnings of their story.

My serotonin in human form. Someone said a Guion Creek Middle School love story. One time, Jeff walked me to class and held my books, but we never went out. It just wasn’t time yet. Gods speed for sure.

Three years into their romantic relationship, the couple got engaged on 2 May 2022. They later exchanged marriage vows on 15 July 2023 in a beautiful ceremony held at the Newfields Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Paola Gomez and Jeff Teague dance together on their wedding day. Photo: @pgummy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To mark their first wedding anniversary in 2024, Paola Gomez shared a heartfelt message on social media celebrating the milestone. The message read in part:

Marriage is truly finding your person and learning your person in every way possible, many times unintentionally: the beautiful ways, the fun ways, the crazy ways, the ugly ways, the scary ways, and ways you didn’t even know a person had. And once you see them in all their glory, you realise, ‘Wow, this truly is my person,’ because in whatever form they show up. Your heart cannot help but feel the immense love you have for them in whatever form.

She added:

My favourite part about being married is having someone selflessly fill your cup when it’s near empty; they’re always choosing to be there with that pitcher of love and care. Marriage is incredibly hard, but when handled right, it is incredibly beautiful. Year one down, and I’m so incredibly excited to continue to do life with you.

Do Paola Gomez and Jeff Teague have kids?

Paola Gomez and her son, O'Ryan Ingram, smile as they pose for a photo. Photo: @pgummy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American social media influencer and the former professional basketball player do not have any publicly known children together. However, Paola Gomez is reportedly a mother from a previous relationship. Her son, O’Ryan Ingram, was born on 19 March 2009 and is currently pursuing his high school education.

FAQs

What is Jeff Teague’s wife’s age? She was born on 23 October 1989, making her 36 years old as of January 2026. What is Jeff Teague’s wife’s ethnicity? She is an American national of Latina ethnicity and has Honduran roots. Where does Paola Gomez live? She currently lives with her family in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. What does Paola Gomez do for a living? She is a social media influencer and Instagram model, sharing lifestyle and modelling content online. How did Paola Gomez and Jeff Teague meet? They first met in middle school but did not connect at the time. The pair later reconnected in 2019, and their friendship developed into a romantic relationship. Did Jeff Teague get married? The former professional basketball player married Paola Gomez on 15 July 2023 at the Newfields Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Do Paola Gomez and Jeff Teague have children together? They do not have any publicly known children together. Who is Paola Gomez’s son? She has a son from a previous relationship named O’Ryan Ingram, who was born on 19 March 2009.

Paola Gomez has been Jeff Teague’s wife since their marriage in July 2023, though the couple has known each other since meeting in middle school. Beyond being a celebrity spouse, she has built her own prominence as a social media influencer with a significant Instagram following. They reside in Indianapolis, Indiana, and while they do not have children together, Paola is a mother to her son from a previous relationship.

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Drake Rodger, an American actor known for his roles in films and TV series such as Motorheads, Landman, The Winchesters, and Mantra. He is also recognised as the current boyfriend of actress Meg Donnelly.

Rumours about their relationship began after fans noticed their on-screen chemistry in The Winchesters. The couple reportedly started dating in late 2022 but kept their relationship private until February 2024, when they went public.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng