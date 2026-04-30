Israel has welcomed Bianca Ojukwu, Nigeria’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs, with a message of goodwill

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed his congratulations to Bianca Ojukwu on her appointment

The statement signals Israel’s interest in strengthening diplomatic and cooperative ties with Nigeria

On April 29, 2026, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar shared a congratulatory message on X to celebrate the appointment of Bianca Ojukwu as Nigeria’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs.

This followed Bianca's appointment by the President Bola Tinubu-led government in a recent cabinet shakeup.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar congratulates Bianca Ojukwu on her new role. Photo credit: GidonSaar/BiancaOjukwu/x

Source: Twitter

“My warmest congratulations to @Ojukwu_Bianca on your appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I look forward to working with you to deepen the relations between our nations and advancing cooperation between our countries.”

Strengthening Israel–Nigeria relations

The message highlights Israel’s interest in building stronger diplomatic ties with Nigeria. By welcoming Ojukwu into her new role, Saar signalled Israel’s commitment to expanding cooperation across political, economic, and cultural areas. His statement reflects a broader effort to deepen bilateral relations between the two nations.

Nigeria’s new foreign affairs leadership

Bianca Ojukwu’s appointment marks a significant moment for Nigeria’s foreign policy direction. As the country’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs, she will play a central role in shaping Nigeria’s international partnerships and advancing its global interests. Saar’s public congratulations underscore the importance of Nigeria’s position in regional and international diplomacy.

With this new appointment, both Israel and Nigeria may explore opportunities for collaboration in areas such as trade, technology, and security. Saar’s message sets a positive tone for future engagements, suggesting that both nations are ready to strengthen their ties and work together on shared goals.

See the x post below:

Who is Bianca Ojukwu?

Bianca Odinakachukwu Olivia Odumegwu-Ojukwu, born on August 5, 1968, is a Nigerian lawyer, diplomat, politician, and entrepreneur. She is the daughter of Christian Onoh, a former governor of Anambra State, and the widow of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the former Biafran leader.

Bianca first gained national recognition as a beauty queen, winning Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 1988, Miss Africa, and Miss Intercontinental. She later pursued law and diplomacy, serving as Nigeria’s ambassador to Ghana and Spain, and as Permanent Representative to the UN World Tourism Organization.

In November 2024, she was sworn in as Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Gideon Saar highlights cooperation between Israel and Nigeria in his message. Photo credit: BiancaOjukwu/x

Source: Twitter

Tinubu gives appointment to Bianca Ojukwu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu approved two new appointments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following the resignation of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who stepped down to pursue a political ambition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Due to this, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu was appointed as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs. She previously served as Minister of State in the same ministry. Her appointment marks a key adjustment in Nigeria’s diplomatic leadership structure as the administration continues its cabinet restructuring.

In a related development, the President also nominated Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, subject to Senate confirmation. Until his nomination, Enikanolaiye served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng